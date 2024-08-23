All Mastery Insight locations in Lowland Shores of Guild Wars 2 

Mastery Insights in the Lowland Shores of Guild Wars 2 is scattered across multiple corners of the map in a typical fashion. Players must make their way to these corners, and attune with each Insight to get a point. Mastery Points in this game are a prominent feature to 'level up' a character and learn specific abilities required for QoL (quality of life), or to access certain features.

This article lists the locations of Mastery Insights within Lowland Shores, which is the first location in Janthir Wilds. Note that the list below includes the Mastery Points found only in the open world, instead of the achievements.

Disclaimer: It is recommended that readers get a flying mount to make the runs easier, as this article will follow a path suitable for a Skyscale and a Griffon.

Mastery Insight location guide in Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds

1) Astral War Moon Camp

Moon camp waypoint (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Astral War Moon Camp and head straight. It is ideal to have a flying mount equipped for this.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Fly towards the main entrance, and look slightly to your left to find the Mastery Insight on top of a floating island.

2) Bjorn's Thicket

Bjorn's Thicket Mastery Insight location (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Astral War Moon Camp again, and this time, start flying to your right towards the Bjorn's Thicket.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Upon arriving in the area, you will find the Insight on top of a pointy hill in the middle of the forest.

3) Lupine Fields

Path to the Mastery Insight in Lupine fields (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Harvest Den waypoint and start flying towards the North of your minimap.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Keep flying beside the valley edge, and eventually, you will come across an Insight on top of a stone outcrop.

4) South-west of Harvest Den

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Harvest Den waypoint again, and fly towards the southwest by following your minimap. Ascend until you see a wooden bridge, alongside a farm on top of a hill. The Mastery Insight should be visible from this bridge.

5) Harvest Shore

Harvest Shore waypoint in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Harvest Shore harbor, and fly towards on top of the hill that is to your right.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

The Mastery Insight should be located right on top of this mountain, within a small farm field with sheep and bulls.

6) Exorheic Falls

Exorheic Falls Mastery in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Autumn's Vale waypoint, and start flying towards the southwest by following the minimap. You must climb by following the waterfall, so having a Skyscale will be beneficial.

You will eventually find the Mastery Insight on top of the hill.

7) Maul Boneyards

Heading to Loch Lucent (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Autum's Vale waypoint again, and fly towards the Loch Lucent farm, shown in the image above.

Heading to Mastery Insight location (Image via Arena Net)

From there, fly towards the hill that has the Maul Boneyards on top of it. The Mastery Insight should be present on top of a stone memorial.

8) Hot Springs

Hot Spring waypoint in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Hot Springs waypoint and fly towards the southeast.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Typically, keep climbing and you will find the Mastery Insight on top of a single outcrop, in the middle of a water pool.

9) Bagoo Cave

Way to the Bagoo Cave in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Head back to the Hot Springs waypoint and fly towards Bagoo cave, shown in the image above.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Approach the blue crystal and commune with it to get a Mastery Point.

10) Coursing Upland

Spawn on the Hot Springs waypoint again, and start flying towards northwest of your minimap.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

After passing a small outcrop with a steam fountain, you will come across a larger outcrop with a Mastery Point inside. Be careful while communing here, as you will take damage if you land on the water.

11) Journeykin Outpost

Journeykin Outpost in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Spawn on the Journeykin Outpost, and fly slightly northwest.

Mastery Insight on the location (Image via Arena Net)

Once you make your way outside the mainland, start descending near the huge pointy stone outcrop. You will find the Mastery Insight just beside the pointy outcrop.

