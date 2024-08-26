Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds features a meta event called "Of Mists and Monsters" in the first edition of the expansion. Players can group up to take on the most challenging public event this expansion has to offer. Meta events are usually one of the primary sources of gold for anyone who enjoys exploration.

This event can be found in the "Janthir Syntri" area, especially in two regions: the "Stricken Plains" in the North, and the "Festering Basin" in the South. Everyone needs to note these two regions, as they are essential to the two primary enemies of this event.

Of Mists and Monsters meta event guide in Guild Wars 2

1) Location

As mentioned, Of Mists and Monsters meta event can be found in Janthir Syntri. It takes place in two different areas of this location and features two bosses: Decima and Greer.

Trending

Janthir Syntri map in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Players must group up and head to each of these bosses in large groups. The time limit for killing two of these bosses is 15 minutes.

The time gap between each instance of this event is two hours, so players must wait for two hours after completing the event once.

The North part for Decima spawn (Image via Arena Net)

Decima can be found in the "north" part of the map, near the Stricken Plains. You can spawn on the Stricken Plains waypoint and head south.

South region for the Greer spawn in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Greer can be found in the "south" part of the map, near the Festering Basin. You can spawn on the Festering Basin waypoint.

2) Basic mechanics

The primary objective is to defeat both these bosses at around the same time. After defeating one boss, the game will grant 30 seconds to the other boss. For example, the first boss to fall is Decima. Now, the players on the map must defeat Greer within 30 seconds, or else Decima will be revived again.

Decima boss in Guild Wars 2 (Image via Arena Net)

Here is a list of all the basic mechanics you must follow:

Decima and Greer have two separate damage types. Decima attacks with Power, and Greer damages with Condition.

At 75% and 25% health, both bosses activate a Defiance bar that must be exhausted.

After exhausting the Defiance bar, both bosses will stay invulnerable. To break this, all players must hop on their Warclaw, and use the mount's "Chain Pull" attack while running around the boss through the portal. An example image is given below.

The usual damage method involves standing on green markers and avoiding red markers.

For the Greer boss fight, it is ideal to bring Condition Cleanse builds.

Warclaw with Chain Pull skill on Decima (Image via Arena Net)

Once defeated, chests will spawn at the same spot as the boss. However, players must be present while a boss is slain; otherwise, the chests can't be looted. Note that you can loot the rewards from both locations.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Guild Wars 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback