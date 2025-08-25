4 best Mage builds to try in Last Epoch Season 3

Mages are a cut above the rest when it comes to balanced gameplay in Last Epoch. Be it close, medium, long ranges, or just a passive playstyle, Players can dive into three different masteries of the class and wreak havoc in the endgame. With the introduction of Primordial uniques, almost every class got a significant buff. However, many will argue that these buffs affected the Mages more than anyone else.

This article goes over four different endgame builds that you can go for while playing the crafty old genius, as almost every subclass can lead to be Uber viable build.

Disclaimer: This article doesn't go into detail about each mentioned build. The purpose is to highlight some of the powerful builds and provide an overview.

Lightning Blade Runemaster, and three other builds you can play as a Mage in Last Epoch S3

Here is a summarized version of all the builds we will be listing below:

Lightning Blast Runemaster.

Shatter Strike Spellblade.

Hydrahedron Runemaster.

Glacier Sorcerer.

1) Lightning Blast Runemaster

Last Epoch Lightning Blast (Image via EHG)

This build uses a Mage's very first skill in the game, Lightning Blast, and makes it the primary damage source against Uber content. For survivability, players will have increased Ward with the Runic Invocation combination of Cold>Fire>Cold.

Immutable Order in the Runic Invocation tree guarantees the elemental combination mentioned above, as long as the skill hotbar has Runebolt, Frost Wall, and Flame Ward.

While this is not a one-button build by any means, it is very easy to scale damage and Ward off LP0 Unique items.

Some notable uniques include Mad Alchemist's Ladle, Fragment of the Enigma, Vilatria's Crown set piece, Legends Entwined Primordial Ring, and Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros. For more utility and damage, you can get Static Shell, Foot of the Mountain, Grasp of the Blood Mage, and Nihilis.

Cast Lightning Blast, gain Runes, cast the Runic Invocation, and then repeat for a constant loop of Ward gains and damage.

2) Shatter Strike Spellblade

Shatter Strike vs. Uber Aberroth (Image via EHG)

Shatter Strike skill for the Spellblade mastery is Mage's most offensive skill in the game. Paired with the Whiteout Recast node in Shatter Strike's tree, alongside Cold Presence, Shiver, Cold Steel, and Absolute Zero, you will have a burst of damage in an AOE for both mob groups and bosses.

The build also utilizes Mana Strike to be able to spam the Shatter Strike ability, alongside Enchant Weapon for more damage. Lastly, Flame Ward grants more Ward, with Teleport as the movement skill.

Uniques in this build include Wings of Argentus, Scissor of Atropos, Eye of Reen, Siphon of Anguish, Diothaen's Bloody Nib, and Chains of the Ox, with notable affixes such as Dexterity, Health, and Cold Damage.

3) Hydrahedron Runemaster

Hydrahedron Runemaster in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

The Hydrahedron Runemaster build is a turret lover's wet dream, as players can run around with the Mage class while casting Runic Invocation, and cast a powerful skill called "Conjure Hydrahedron" with Lightning>Fire>Fire combination.

Following the theory of the Lightning Blast mentioned above, the Immutable Order node is going to come in handy here too, with Flame Ward, Flame Rush, and Frost Wall. Get Lightning Ward in Flame Ward tree, and Pyro Glass in the Frost Wall tree to convert both those skills into the required element.

Casting Flame Rush once will also cast the Runic Invocation due to the Epilogue node in the tree.

Essential uniques for this build include Fundamental Criterion, Reowyn's Fortress, Telfun's Mirage, and Box of Hydrae. Stack Attunement and get Fire Penetration as other affixes for this build.

4) Glacier Sorcerer

Glacier Sorcerer is one of the best AOE-clear builds for the Mage class, which also comes with strong survivability. This build can be played with one button, except for the movement skill, Teleport.

Take Critical Rejuvenation and Cold Victory to erase any Mana problem, alongside Greater Destruction, Morditas' Bane, Greater Chilling, and Endless Frost for more damage. The build also uses Volcanic Orb for single targets, with Arcane Ascendance and Rune of Winter.

Notable Uniques include Scales of Eterra, Unstable Core, Horn of the Bone Wisp, Twister Heart of Uhkeiros, Grasp of the Blood Mage, and Transient Rest. Some luxury items can include Orian's Eye, Orian's Descent, and Red Rings, with Mana and Intelligence as important affixes.

