Last Epoch S3 Primal Hunt mechanic: Rift Beasts, Evolution, and new Runes explained

Last Epoch’s Season 3 brings a new in-game mechanic called the “Primal Hunt,” which will have you track down Rift Beasts and hunt them in pursuit of stronger gear. Throughout the campaign, you’ll come across the Beast Master, who will act as a vendor for trading Primordial Gear in exchange for Primordial Parts you collect after defeating the beast. The process will start early in the campaign, allowing you to get better gear from the get-go.
Additionally, you can evolve the beasts to make them stronger and drop better loot. Let’s find out more about the Rift Beasts and their Evolution that can help you maximize the rewards next season.
Rift Beasts and the Evolution system in Last Epoch explained
The journey starts with you coming across a Mysterious Rift left open by a Rift Beast. These are powerful foes that can travel through realities to find food. The problem is that they disrupt the ecosystem.
After traveling through the rift, you’ll come across the hunt master, Skarven Bloodhorn, in the Ancient Era, who will take you to the nest of the beast. He will also act as the trader for Primordial items in exchange for the beast parts you collect.
Upon defeating the Rift Beast, you get an option to spare one of its three hatchlings that will evolve into that particular lineage. Once done, you can continue to progress the campaign, throughout which you’ll encounter Torn Rifts that will summon descendants of the beast of the lineage you selected.
Defeating the beast will grant Ancient Bones and other rewards depending on the Evolution you choose. After completing a certain number of Torn Rifts, you’ll once again encounter the Mysterious Rift back in the Ancient Era to evolve your beast further.
Each evolution will add new abilities and powers to the beasts you encounter. However, the rewards will also be equally valuable, including one guaranteed Primordial Material drop that you can exchange for Primordial items. If the beasts are getting too powerful to fight or you want better loot, the option to end lineage and start over is always available.
Rune of Evolution and Primordial Items in Last Epoch explained
Last Epoch Season 3 also introduces the Rune of Evolution and Primordial items. These are powerful items crafted using the materials obtained from the Rift Beasts - and by powerful, we mean the game will only allow you to equip one Primordial item at a time.
The Rune of Evolution is something that allows you to upgrade a random affix on your Exalted item from Tier 7 to Tier 8. This affix also does not consume the Sealed Affix slot on the gear, allowing you to have an item with six affixes under the right conditions.
If you don’t like the odds, get a Primordial Exalted that already comes with a Tier 8 affix. The only restriction is that the affix will be limited to a Skill or a hybrid health affix, although they’ll still be very powerful. Simply going from T7 to T8 can grant up to a 100% damage increase.
Besides the Primordial Exalted, you can find Primordial Uniques. They are similar to regular Uniques but offer a significant power boost to a single item. Moreover, these items can also drop with Legendary Potential, allowing them to combine with Exalted items to turn them into legendary gear.
