Legends Entwined Unique Ring in Last Epoch: How to get, and modifiers

Primordial items in Last Epoch Season 3 are considered the pinnacles in any build as they offer some of the most powerful affixes. Some of these modifiers can define a character's playstyle, hence they are allowed in one copy per character. The Legends Entwined is one of the many Primordial items added with the 1.3 Update, and is a unique Ring.

This article lists everything related to the Legends Entwined Unique, including its affixes, how to get it, and more.

How to get the Legends Entwined Primordial item in Last Epoch Season 3?

The Legends Entwined Ring can be picked up from Skarven Bloodhorn NPC's shop. To access the shop, look for torn rifts in the campaign or the Monolith. Hover your cursor on the rift, and it should show you "Open the Rift to teleport to Ancient Era." After teleporting inside, look for the NPC, and then you will find the item in his shop.

Skarven Shop with the Legends Entwined in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

However, getting these items isn't easy, as even one copy of these items requires quite a bit of grinding. The Legends Entwined requires 19500 Ancient Bones, 35 Red Petals, and 1 Blue Heart. You can farm for bones by defeating enemies inside the Ancient Planes, and Petals by defeating Rift Monster bosses.

To further boost the drops for Petals, select the evolution that is marked with Red Petals, and keep defeating Rift Monsters whenever you encounter a Rift in your map.

Rift Monster in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

After accumulating enough of these currencies, purchase the Legends Entwined from Skarven.

Legends Entwined affixes in Last Epoch Season 3

Here are the affixes available on the Legends Entwined Primordial Ring:

Implicits:

(6% to 10%) Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed.

+(1 to 2) to All Attributes.

Modifiers:

Counts as a part of every equipped item set.

+(2 to 5) to All Attributes per Complete Set.

+(2% to 5%) to All Resistances per Complete Set.

+1 to All Skills per Complete Set.

(5 to 12)% increased Attack and Cast Speed.

To summarize, equipping any one piece of a gear set, paired with his Ring, will complete the 2-set bonus of that specific gear set.

