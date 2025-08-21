Best Mage leveling build in Last Epoch Season 3

Mages are powerful spell casters in Last Epoch, and come with plenty of synergies in Season 3. Across three masteries of this class, every player can maximize full damage capability in all content, and then roll through to the ultra endgame with ease. However, before going into mastery, there is a whole section that must be dedicated to leveling, and fortunately, Mages are great in the early game.

This article guides you through the leveling process using a Mage in Season 3.

Disclaimer: Since this is a leveling build, we will assume a starter scenario and not mention any uniques that are based on RNG drops.

Best skills to level Mage in Last Epoch Season 3

The starting skill we recommend for leveling Mage is Lightning Blast for damage. This ability unlocks at level 1 and can be built upon until the endgame. However, you only need it until the Monolith for now, after which you can build craft on your own for the endgame.

Pair Lightning Blast with the Flame Ward skill for more survivability, and Runic Invocation as the only movement skill.

Lightning Blast in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

During specialization Lightning Blast, take two points in Frontloaded first, followed by Clowd Answer and Mortal Capacitor. Next, invest points fully in Overcharge, which will then unlock Hypercharge.

Go down towards Covergence, and then slightly left towards Arcing Power.

Once you are done investing, follow this tree to finish your specialization.

Lightning Blast recommended tree (Image via Maxroll)

You do not need any other skills for leveling, as Lightning Blast will be enough to clear packs and damage bosses.

For Runic Invocation, get Enigma and Adept Runescribing. This will convert the entire ability into a movement skill.

Runic Invocation tree for early game (Image via EHG)

Here is an overview:

Lightning Blast: Main DPS skill.

Main DPS skill. Flame Ward for survivability.

for survivability. Runic Invocation: Enigma tree for movement.

Enigma tree for movement. Any skill you want for utility or damage.

Last Epoch Season 3 Mage gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Wand with Lightning damage affix (Image via EHG)

Here is a list of affixes recommended for your gear for leveling:

Any Wand with Lightning or Elemental damage.

Off-hand Catalyst with increased elemental damage.

Amulet with Spell Critical Strike Chance.

Two Rings with Intelligence.

Body Armor with Intelligence and Health.

Helmet with Intelligence and Health.

Boots with Movement Speed and Intelligence.

Relic with Spell Critical Strike Chance and Intelligence.

What's the best leveling mastery for Mage in Last Epoch Season 3?

Runemaster is the recommended mastery for leveling up Mage. The mastery grants health, reduced damage, and increased cast speed, all leading to a balanced playstyle in the campaign.

Runemaster early tree in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Start with Unsealed Mana and Sphere of Protection, followed by Arcane Focus. Next, get Arcane Warden from the Spellblade tree and Rift Bolt from the Sorcerer tree.

Regarding Mage's passives, here is the full tree and passives that you can take.

Mage passives for leveling (Image via EHG)

Once you are transitioning to the endgame, you can stay with the Lightning Blast skill, and get uniques such as Lad Alchemist's Bible, Fragment of the Enigma, Static Shell, Grasp of the Blood Mage, and other gears catering to spells.

