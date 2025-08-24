Last Epoch: How to get the best alt leveling gear (Bloodline Glade trick)

Last Epoch Season 3 has a neat little mechanic that players can use to boost their second character in the campaign. Running the story missions multiple times in an ARPG game is not unusual, and in most cases, has received negative sentiment, regardless of the title on the market. With the Last Epoch campaign getting expanded with Season 3, it is taking a little longer for everyone to complete.

Ad

This article lists a simple trick that players can do in their first character to kickstart a smooth run in the second one. As many might have guessed from the title, the trick has everything to do with the new Bloodline Glade Woven Echo.

Bloodline Glades Woven Echo trick for alt leveling in Last Epoch

To start, note that this guide is meant for those looking to level their second character quickly and with less hassle.

Ad

Trending

Get the Bloodline Glade Woven Echo from running Woven tombs inside normal Echoes. There is no guaranteed way to get it, so you must keep running until the Woven Echo drops. The Bloodline Glade requires a player to be at 100 Corruption.

Bloodline Glade Woven Echo in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Run a Cemetery, equip the Woven Echo on your current Monolith map, and then run it. Bloodline Glade is basically a boss rush mission where you must face multiple Rift Beasts one after another, with each performing a different range of attacks. Make sure to have a decent build that excels in single target, and take care of all the Beasts.

Ad

Tier 8 Exalted item as drops (Image via EHG)

Once all the Beasts die, you will then get multiple Tier 8 Exalted items as a reward. Look for the affix that will fit right in with your second character, or go again until you get one.

Ad

Now that you have a preferred Tier 8 affix item, your next task is to lower the required level to make it usable on your second character for leveling.

Rune of Removal to erase affixes in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

The Tier 8 affix on the item is sealed, so we will work around the remaining affixes. Start by removing the normal affixes using Rune of Removal.

Ad

Tier 8 spear with required level of 48 (Image via EHG)

Each removed affix will lower the required level of the item. Next, use Glyph of Envy to change the item's base. Some bases can go below level 30, setting you up for the whole campaign. Keep in mind that you should not upgrade an affix too much, as it can significantly increase the required level.

Ad

Follow more on Last Epoch and Season 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More