Last Epoch Loot filter guide: How to create and import loot filters

Last Epoch has Loot filter capabilities, and you’re likely going to need it within the first few hours of playing the game. In my experience, I was picking up far more useless than useful items, resulting in constantly going back to town to clear out my inventory. Thankfully, it’s relatively painless to create a simple filter. It’s also remarkably simple to import one from elsewhere if that’s what you’d prefer to do.

While you don’t need to make a loot filter to enjoy Last Epoch, they certainly can help you cut down on time traveling between base camps and make sure the items you want the most get seen while useless objects remain on the ground.

Disclaimer: These instructions are for PC only. We have not seen the Loot FIlter commands for the console yet.

How to create a Loot filter in Last Epoch

It's incredibly simple to import and edit a filter (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The purpose of a Loot filter in Last Epoch is the same as it is in games like Path of Exile: you want to hide useless items that do nothing for you. In particular, the low-tier items that you would, for no reason, ever pick up and equip. Although the game has been in Early Access for months, it will launch soon, so players will want to know about this handy feature.

To get started, press Shift+F on your keyboard to open up the initial loot filter UI in Last Epoch. It’s also found in the settings under “Interface,” but Shift+F is much faster. This section of the game lets you access and swap between any filters you’ve already set up or create one.

If you want to make a new Loot Filter in Last Epoch, press the “+” button next to the drop-down menu. It will ask you if you want to make a new filter or import one by moving a file into the proper folder on your PC, or you can just import one directly from your clipboard.

When creating a filter, you use “Add Rule” to create a new Rule for your filter. This is to Show/Hide/Recolor specific types of equipment in the world. You can hide all the equipment you don’t want to see, for example, by selecting “Hide” on a new rule, selecting “Type,” and then clicking everything you don’t want to show up.

It can be as easy or challenging as you want to set up (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

You can even make the size of certain nameplates in the wild bigger so they’re more obvious. If you’d like, you can make certain rules character-level dependent. This way, you can make certain items appear or not appear visible if they’re, say, Level 15-25. Any item below or above that will show up. The most important part are Conditions, though. You can look for very specific things to show or hide in your Loot Filters. You can affect the following:

Affix (Critical Strike, et cetera)

Class Requirement

Level

Rarity

Item Type

None

It can be very complicated to create loot filters in any game, not just Last Epoch. It’s recommended to start simple or find someone else’s default filter and use that. You can make these as complex or simple as you’d like them to be. If you want to share it online, click the “Export” button at the bottom of the UI to share it with others.

How to import a Loot Filter in Last Epoch

It's easy to make a basic filter or to find one online (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you want to import a Loot Filter in Last Epoch, there are two ways to do so. The first is to press the “+” icon and click “Open Filter Folder.” This is where you’ll dump your .XML file for the filter.

However, it’s much easier to go to a filter online, add it to your clipboard (Control+C after highlighting everything), and click the in-game option “Paste Clipboard Contents.” You can then edit it to your heart’s content.

Comment byu/justframeskyrockets from discussion inLastEpoch Expand Post

Importing is especially great if someone has already made a template for Loot filters. In this case, Heavy on the Last Epoch forums have done exactly that for every baseline class. You can find them in the Reddit post above. The idea is that players can use these as a base and then edit/adjust them for what they actually want to see.

Last Epoch launches officially on February 21, 2023. However, as with most games in this genre, the discussion of whether the game is pay-to-win comes up. Thankfully, that does not appear to be the case here.