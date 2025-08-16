Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies patch notes

Last Epoch Season 3, otherewise titled Beneath Ancient Skies, is coming to all platforms on August 21 - but the patch notes are already here. The name of the update already explains its seasonal flavor, as we're going back to the priomordial ages with a new story chapter. Other than the usual class balance shuffle expected of seasonal patches, Last Epoch Season 3 also increases the power ceiling big-time with its new Primordial Items.

Ad

Other than 25 new Uniques and loot balance changes, the classes themselves have undergone some changes - especially Acolyte and her Masteries. So, without further ado, here's everything new in Last Epoch Season 3, and all balance updates as documented in its patch notes.

Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies Seasonal Mechanics

Ad

Trending

Mysterious Rifts

The first time you find a rift it will be a Mysterious Rift. When you use the rift you will be taken back to the Ancient Era to just outside of the entrance of a new Cave side zone.

Because these Caves are new side zones you will not find any rifts in echoes that have a Tomb or Cemetery.

At the Cave entrance you will be greeted by Skarven Bloodhorn, a friendly Wengari, who will explain what lies inside the cave and will assist you in fighting through it. Skarven will also act as a vendor you can trade new materials and currency with, which is explained in a section below.

Inside the cave you will find a number of different enemies from the Ancient Era which will drop a new currency called Ancient Bones instead of gold. At the end of each Cave is a Rift Beast guarding their nest.

Ad

Rift Beasts and Evolutions

Rift Beasts are powerful boss enemies which have a wide variety of traits and abilities and will evolve as you continue with the Primal Hunt. Rift Beasts will drop Ancient Bones, Primordial Materials, general loot, and will occasionally drop a Primordial Unique. The chance to drop a Primordial Unique is increased by the number of Evolutions it has.

Upon defeating the Rift Beast at the end of the Cave, you will have the ability to choose to evolve this Lineage of Rift Beasts or end the lineage all together.

Upon choosing an Evolution, all Rift Beasts in the Lineage will gain the new trait associated with the Evolution, new possible loot, and at least one guaranteed Primordial Material.

Evolution traits give the Rift Beast new abilities which can even include the ability to summon additional enemies. There are over 60 different Evolutions to choose from. You cannot select the same Evolution more than once each Lineage.

Each Lineage will start with a max of 4 Evolutions, but can be increased to 7 Evolutions by fully completing 2 Lineages and completing the new Woven Echo Rampant Coast.

Ad

Torn Rifts and Advancing Lineages

Once the Rift Beast has been evolved and if you did not end or complete the Lineage, you will now encounter Torn Rifts instead of Mysterious Rifts. Using these rifts will cause you to be ambushed by a Rift Beast from your current Lineage.

Rift Beasts spawned this way will continue to drop the loot associated with their Evolutions as well as general loot.

Once you have defeated between 2 to 4 Rift Beasts from Torn Rifts, your next rift will be a Mysterious Rift which will take you back to the Ancient Era and allow you to once again evolve the Rift Beast or end the Lineage.

When you end a Lineage a non-primordial unique named Evolution’s End will drop.

When you reach the maximum number of Evolutions the next time you defeat a Rift Beast in a Cave you will only be able to end the current Lineage and start a new one.

Ad

Primordial Materials:

There are 5 types of Primordial Materials that can be gained from killing Rift Beasts. Some materials like Crystalized Hearts can only be obtained from specific activities like completing a Lineage.

Players can spend Primordial Materials and Ancient Bones to buy a number of items from Skarven including Primordial Uniques.

You will be able to trade with Skarven at the entrance of any Cave, after defeating a Rift Beast in a Cave, and in a new zone in the Ancient Era called The Garden in Chapter 10.

Ad

Primordial Items

There are 2 types of Primordial Items: Primordial Uniques and Primordial Exalted Items. These items are so powerful that you can only have one Primordial Item of any kind equipped at a time.

This means you cannot have one Primordial Unique and a Primordial Exalted Item equipped at the same time, or two Primordial Exalted Items, or two Primordial Uniques.

There are a total of 25 Primordial Uniques. 22 of them can be purchased from Skarven while 3 can only drop from Rift Beasts.

Primordial Uniques have incredibly transformative effects which can range from + Levels of All Skills, gaining super critical hits called Deadly Strikes, allowing you to summon a T-Rex, or increase the effectiveness of your idols.

Primordial Uniques of all kinds can still gain Legendary Potential and be used in the Eternity Cache.

Primordial Exalted Items are created by crafting with the new Rune of Evolution. Using a Rune of Evolution on an item with at least one T7 Affix will turn one random T7 affix into a T8 affix and seal it, freeing up an additional affix slot on the item. T8 affixes will have between 50% to 100% additional effect over T7 affixes.

Ad

Campaign and Endgame changes in Last Epoch Season 3

New Story Chapter

Added Chapter 10 to the campaign following the battle with Majasa at the end of Chapter 9. The traveler will hunt down Apophis through the Ancient Era through lush jungles and places previously only seen in their ruined form and be a witness to crucial events that shaped the ruined future of Eterra.

Added 17 new Campaign zones.

Added 28 new enemies and variations of many existing ones which will be found in Chapter 10 locations as well as other areas of the game like Monolith Echoes.

Furthermore, beating Chapter 10 will give you +1 in all Attributes, stacking with the bonus from completing Chapter 9.

Ad

Campaign

Architect Liath now always drops some Cold and Lightning Resistance Shards and rare items with Resistance Implicits when you first defeat her in the campaign.

This is to ensure that players have tools to improve their survivability against Lagon if they need them. Killing campaign Liath on repeat occasions will not result in any extra loot.

Reworked The Keeper’s Vault wave fight.

Reworked the Arjani, the Ruby Commander quest.

Updated the wave fight in the Armory to replace the old Ravenous Voidform and Abyssal Crawler enemies with the newer Void Grubs and Void Despairs.

Waves spawn slightly more rapidly in the wave fight in the Armory.

Updated the Ortra’ek the Survivor miniboss in the The Ruined Coast to use a new cultist model, and updated his abilities.

Ad

Monolith

Updated Monolith Quest progression to be shared between party members.

Anyone in a party will have their quest echoes completed as long as they have enough stability to start that quest echo.

Upon completion of the final quest echo, all eligible players will have completed the timeline and also be given a chance to select a Blessing.

Added three new Woven Echoes based around the new Rift Beast:

Rampant Coast: Slay a rampantly evolved Rift Beast with a crystallized heart to unlock the ability to evolve your own rift beast Lineages beyond the normal limit.

Bloodline Glade: Slay a pack of randomly evolved Rift Beast Champions to retrieve the Primordial Exalted Items they guard, each of which has a Primordial Champion Affix.

Nesting Grove: Protect the Rift Beast Nests to spread Rift Beast encounters to surrounding echoes. Cannot add Rift Beast Encounters to Arena Echoes, Woven Echoes, or Cemeteries of the Erased. Only applies to the first attempt at each echo.

Glyph of Envy has been reworked:

Ad

Glyph of Hope changes (Image via EHG)

It no longer unpredictably changes the item to siphon stability to a timeline.

Note that the new Temporal Keystone, detailed below this, can be used to add stability directly to a timeline without crafting.

It now reforges the subtype of an item into another subtype with the same item type and class restrictions when adding or upgrading an affix.

A new item has been introduced named a Temporal Keystone. In the Echo Web UI there is a button to the bottom right of the Stability bar that lists your current number of Temporal Keystones. If pressed, one will be consumed and the current timeline will be granted 150-210 Stability. These are stored in the Key’s tab of the inventory menu.

Ad

Temporal Keystone (Image via EHG)

Harbingers now have a bonus chance to drop Temporal Keystones instead of Glyphs of Envy.

The Rank 5 Forgotten Knights bonus now grants additional chance for Harbingers to drop Temporal Keystones instead of Glyphs of Envy.

Big Green Loot Lizards now drop Temporal Keystones in addition to Glyphs of Envy.

Added six new monolith echo zones based on chapter 10.

Serene Isles

Nightbloom Forest

Mushroom Caves

Crystal Lakes

Sky Garden

Tidal Sands

Increased the area level of most pre-90 normal timelines in the Monolith of Fate.

Fall of the Outcasts is now level 62 (was 58).

The Stolen Lance is now level 66 (was 62).

The Black Sun is now level 70 (was 66).

Blood, Frost, and Death is now level 74 (was 70).

Ending the Storm is now level 78 (was 75).

Fall of the Empire is now level 82 (was 80).

The first Harbinger for the Forgotten Knights quest now always spawns in the first completed level 90 timeline (previously was the last level completed 90 timeline).

Reduced the spawn rate of Tombs. This does not affect the spawn rate of Cemeteries.

Added text that lists the total Corruption gain for Echo Rewards that increase your Corruption from more than 1 source.

Players can no longer take damage from enemies while in Echo of a World between Monolith Echoes.

Right clicking a Quest Echo or Timeline Boss in the top left of the Monolith will immediately start it, if able.

Portaling between Monolith Echoes in Offline should now be as smooth as it is Online, instead of showing a loading screen.

Undead Hydras can no longer follow the player into a Tomb using their Burrow ability.

Ad

Dungeon

Dungeon tier unlocks are now shared between characters that share a Stash.

In Temporal Sanctum, added an indicator the first time Julra uses her most powerful attack to remind the player that they can use the Temporal Shift ability.

Dungeon boss vote no longer waits on people who have left the run to vote.

Arena: Added a loading screen when a portal is used to proceed to the next Arena scene.

Ad

Class and Skill changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Basic Minion-related changes

You now gain 0.8% minion power per character level (from 0.6%). This means that at level 100 your minions deal 60% more damage and take 60% less damage (from 45% for both).

Minions now also take 60% less damage from dangerous enemy abilities (from 50%).

Made improvements to minion AI so that they behave more intelligently and switch targets less often.

Minions can be toggled between Protect and Assassinate modes. The former is similar to current behavior and is on by default, while the latter allows the minions to stray further from you and stick to higher priority, more distant targets. The default keybinding for this is:

Keyboard and Mouse: The “2” key

WASD: The “3” key

Controller: Left on the Directional Pad

Fixed many common cases of minion snapshotting from items.

All minions are now more responsive at high movement speeds, reducing instances of the minion spinning around and failing to reach its intended destination in a timely fashion.

Minions will no longer sometimes run back and forth between a potential target and the summoner.

Minions no longer use a movement skill to a target if that would leave them at a range where they would immediately start running back to the player afterwards.

Minions run in front of the player towards their destination.

On mouse and keyboard this uses your mouse position.

On gamepad and WASD it picks a position up to 5 metres in front of you along unobstructed walkable area. This means that when using gamepad or WASD this is only consistent on unobstructed terrain and they may still lag behind slightly when going around corners, but they won’t be as far behind as in 1.2.

Ad

Other universal changes

The nodes in each class which unlock access to dual wielding now grant 8% more damage taken while dual wielding (from 9%) and 20% increased attack and cast speed while dual wielding (from no benefit).

Shrines: The Rip Blood shrine now casts Rip Blood every second (from every 0.5 seconds).

Sentinel changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Void Knight Passive Tree - Void Well now has a 4 second cooldown (from 3).

Anomaly - Mark of Rot now increases void damage taken by 30% (from 50%).

Erasing Strike - Shattered Continuity now also grants Erasing Strike 20% less damage.

Javelin - Battle Standard grants 300% more hit damage (from 300% more damage).

Judgement - Urgent Inquisition grants +50 mana cost (from 40) and now also grants 50% less healing from Consecrated Ground (previously had no effect on healing).

Judgement - Cleansing Light now has a trigger limit of 3 times per 10 seconds (previously had no limit).

Smite - Panacea grants Smite’s healing a chance to cleanse if Smite was directly cast (from any cast).

Symbols of Hope - Invigorate grants 4% increased healing effectiveness per symbol per point (from 6%).

Symbols of Hope - Healing Rites grants 30% increased healing effectiveness per point on activation (from 40%).

Ad

Rogue changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Bladedancer Passive Tree - Spell Breaker grants 1% parry chance per point (from 4% frailty chance). Now has a 3 point threshold bonus, granting +25% frailty chance.

Bladedancer Passive Tree - Critical Eye now has a 3 point threshold bonus, granting +30% critical strike avoidance.

Bladedancer Passive Tree - The Crimson Shroud node now grants a chance to gain Crimson Shroud when you directly use a melee or throwing attack and hit at least one enemy (from only melee attacks).

Bladedancer Passive Tree - Blood Dance grants 0.5% of damage leeched as health for damage over time per point (from 10% increased health leech rate).

Bladedancer Passive Tree - Cloaked Reaper now also grants +7 health per point.

Aerial Assault - Skyward Swoop grants 6% cooldown recovered per point (from 10%) when your falcon hits an enemy, and it now has a trigger limit of 10 times per 3 seconds (previously had no limit).

Dancing Strikes - Now gains increased cooldown recovery speed and more damage equal to 50% of your total increased melee attack speed (from no increased cooldown recovery speed, and more damage equal to 33% of your total increased melee attack speed).

Dancing Strikes - Each attack in the sequence now has 150% effectiveness of added damage (from 100% or 120% depending on the attack).

Dive Bomb - Flock of Crows grants a 34% chance per point (from 100%) to gain a stack of Dusk Shroud for each shadow falcon that hits at least one enemy.

Dive Bomb - Gaping Wounds now has a max of 4 points (from 5).

Dive Bomb - Midnight Aviary grants 1% more damage per point per Umbral Blade in the ground, up to 25% more damage per point (previously had no limit).

Dive Bomb - Rapid Pursuit grants 3 mana per point (from 4) and 8% traversal skill cooldown recovered per point (from 12%) on hitting at least one boss or rare enemy.

Dive Bomb - Focused Hunter grants -2 mana cost per point (from -4).

Dive Bomb - Shadow Falcons created by the On Wings of Shadow are now created when the initial Dive Bomb lands, rather than immediately on use.

Falconry - Hunter’s Spoils now has a trigger limit for the hit effect of 10 times per 3 seconds (previously had no limit).

Puncture - Cadence of Death now specifies that it grants increased melee area, rather than generic area. This is only a description change.

Synchronized Strike - Reduced anticipation time by 50%, making it faster to use.

Umbral Blades - Edge of Obscurity grants 2% more damage per stack of Dusk Shroud, up to 20 stacks (previously had no limit on the benefit). It is still doubled while in a Smoke Bomb. Max 3 points (from 4).

Ad

Acolyte changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Acolytes have undergone the most significant changes in Last Epoch Season 3, including new Skills, and a major passive tree revamp for the Lich and Necromancer masteries (plus new Skills).

Acolyte Passive Tree changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Crimson Gluttony has been reworked. It now grants 1% missing health gained as ward per point and 1% of current health drained per second per point.

Veins of Power grants 8% increased bleed duration for you and your minions per point (from 6%).

Soul Aegis grants 4 minion armor per level (from 3).

Ethereal Revenant now has a threshold bonus at 4 points which grants the Revenant 1% more damage per combined minion skill level.

Putrid Demise now grants 7% poison chance per point instead of 8% chance to poison nearby enemies on kill.

Mania of Mortality now grants 10% chance per point to gain 13 ward on nearby death (from 10% chance for 13 ward per point). It now also grants 10 ward decay threshold per point.

Ad

Lich Passive Tree changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Apocrypha now has a 7 point threshold bonus which grants 50% of your increased mana regeneration as increased armor.

Grasp of Fate grants 10% increased necrotic damage (from 12%) and 10% increased cold damage per point.

Soul Barrier has been replaced with Deadened Nerves, which grants +1 vitality and 4% poison resistance per point.

Soul Barrier has moved to replace Life Barrier and reworked. When a hit taken leaves you below half health, you gain 1 ward per 1% uncapped poison resistance per point. This effect has a 6 second cooldown.

Spirit Lure has been replaced with Spirit Ward, which grants +5 ward per second, 2% physical resistance, and 2% necrotic resistance per point.

Serrated Bones has been renamed to Biting Frost and now also grants +7% frostbite chance for you and your minions.

Harvested Legions has been replaced with Ethereal Menace, which grants 6% increased melee damage and +1 Dexterity per point.

Reaper now has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants +2 dodge rating per intelligence and 2% increased dodge rating per vitality.

Added a new node, Scornful Blood, which takes the old position of Hollow Lich. Instead of healing you, leech drains the health of an enemy within 6 meters every 0.25 seconds.

Hollow Lich has been moved to require Scornful Blood, and now grants 2% increased damage per 1% health leech per point, maximum of 3 points (from 10% increased damage per 1% health leech, max 1 point).

Bed of Souls now has a 5 point threshold bonus which grants 2% increased health regen per vitality.

Crippling Insight has been renamed to Excoriating Insight, and grants -1% elemental resistance per point instead of 5% reduced health regen per point. It now has a 5 point threshold bonus which grants 8% elemental penetration.

Volatile Blood has been replaced with Executioner. You can dual wield by equipping an axe or dagger in your off hand, and while dual wielding you have 20% increased attack and cast speed but take 8% increased damage.

Added a new node, Corrupted Form, on the same column as Three Plagues. It grants + 6% more health and +2% of max health gained as endurance threshold per point. It has a 2 point threshold bonus which prevents you from having current health or ward above 50% of your maximum health, but you always count as on low life. Maximum 5 points.

Contagion has been replaced with Spectral Wounds, which grants 2% of hit damage taken from bosses and rares dealt over 4 seconds and +8 health per point. Maximum 5 points.

Darkguard has been replaced with Essence Devourer. It grants 7% increased damage over time and 1% of damage over time leeched as health per point. It has a 5 point threshold bonus which grants 1% more damage over time per 7% current health drain. It no longer requires Deathbringer.

Elixir of Death has been replaced with Instruments of Death. It grants 2% increased movement speed with a dagger, 2% more damage with an axe, and +15 ward per second with a catalyst per point. Maximum of 5 points.

Symbol of Decay has been replaced with Impact Ward. It grants 4% less damage over time taken per point, and has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants all damage over time taken bypasses ward. Maximum of 5 points.

Decaying Form grants 2% less poison damage taken (from 3% increased poison damage taken). It now has a 6 point threshold bonus which grants 50% of all damage over time taken is taken as poison damage.

Clairvoyant Insight now has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants “when you critically hit an enemy you gain 25% of your critical strike multiplier as ward (max 3 times per 2 seconds)”.

Wands of the Fallen now grants 10% increased spell damage with no shield equipped (from requiring a one handed weapon and no shield), and now has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants +13 spell damage with no shield.

Corrosive Consciousness has been replaced with Accursed Feast, which grants 6% of damage leeched as health, 66% increased health leech, and 66% increased leech rate, but leech stacks drop off when you reach 66% health instead of 100%. Maximum 1 point.

Mind Over Body now has a 5 point threshold which grants 5% of missing health gained as ward per second.

Soul Maw has been replaced with Reaper’s Malice, which grants +2 Dexterity, 8% increased critical strike chance, and 4 ward gained on dodge per point. Maximum 5 points.

Ad

Necromancer Passive tree changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Elixir of Hunger grants +7 health (from +5) and +1 intelligence (previously +1s of Hunger duration) per point. It now has a 6 point threshold which grants “When you use a potion, kill the lowest health minion to restore health equal to 50% of its max health”.

Grave Thorns grants +1 vitality (from 5% increased minion health), +10 minion armor (from 5% increased), and +10 minion damage reflected (from +5). It now has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants 2% increased minion armor per intelligence and 4% increased minion health per vitality.

Cursed Blood now has a 5 point threshold bonus which grants “when one of your minions dies, enemies within 4 meters are marked for death. This can occur up to 2 times per 3 seconds.”.

Blood Armor grants +6 minion health regen (from +2) per point.

Life Drinker has been replaced with Soul Conduits, which grants +2 ward per second per point per minion you have active, up to 20 minions.

Mortal Tether now also grants +2% endurance per point.

Mark of Punishment has been replaced with Towering Death. +5 health, +15 armor, and +50 stun avoidance per point. It has a 5 point threshold bonus which grants minion stun immunity and 30% reduced bonus damage taken from critical strikes for you and your minions.

Dark Retribution has been replaced with Invigorated Dead. +2 minion melee physical damage and 2% increased minion movement speed per point. It has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants “Your minions gain 100% of their added melee physical damage as added throwing physical damage”.

Unbound Necromancy is now a 5 point node that grants +8% chance per point for Summoned Skeletons to resummon 3 seconds after death. Its previous effect of +1 maximum skeletons for Summon Skeleton is now its 3 point threshold bonus.

Wisp Weaver has been reworked. It now grants +7% minion frostbite chance and +20% minion freeze rate multiplier.

Unearthed Arms has been replaced with Blood Feast. It grants +1% minion damage leeched as health and 5% increased minion health.

Soul Drinker has been replaced with Sharpened Bones. It grants +1% minion critical strike chance. Maximum of 5 points.

Effigies has been reworked. It now grants 2% of damage taken redirected to your lowest health minion per point. It has 3 point threshold bonus which grants “When one of your minions dies, your other minions restore health equal to 20% of its maximum health”.

River of Bones no longer grants increased minion health leech or minion freeze rate multiplier.

Moonlight Pyre now also grants +7% minion damned chance on hit and +7% minion ignite chance on hit per point.

Cling To Life grants +4% minion all resistances per point (from 2%). It now also grants +1% all resistances per point.

Heresy has been removed. Blades of the Forlorn has been moved to its position.

Rite of Undeath grants 10% increased minion necrotic and elemental damage (from 15%) per point. It now has a 7 point threshold bonus which grants 1% minion penetration per 5% overcapped necrotic or elemental resistances.

Empty the Graves gives 4% increased health regen per minion (from 2%) per point, but both of its effects are now limited to up to 20 minions.

Added a new node, Forbidden Teachings, in the old position of Blades of the Forlorn. +1 intelligence and +1 vitality per point. It has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants 1% increased minion critical strike chance per intelligence and 1% more minion damage over time per vitality. Maximum of 5 points.

Veins of Malice now grants 5% chance per point to gain haste for 2 seconds on minion kill or death, and 1% increased movement speed per point. It now has a 3 point threshold bonus which grants its previous effect of “When you cast a spell, sacrifice 5% of your current health to give your minions Haste and Frenzy for 5 seconds”.

Disciples of Necromancy is now a 5 point node that grants +2 minion spell damage and 2% increased minion cast speed per point. Its previous effect of +1 maximum Skeletal Mages is now a 3 point threshold bonus.

Ad

Flay - New Skill

Last Epoch Season 3 adds new skill that requires 30 points in the Lich tree, Flay: Spirit Step up to 3 meters towards an enemy if not within range, then perform a narrow rending slash.

Each enemy killed by the melee attack will release a Blood Eruption, a spell dealing physical damage in an area. Enemies can be hit by both Flay and all Blood Eruptions that occur. Gains 2 melee physical damage per point of Dexterity. The melee attack has 200% effectiveness of added melee damage. The Blood Eruption has 200% effectiveness of added spell damage.

Ad

Flay Skill tree has the following:

Plasma Fountain: 8% more Blood Eruption damage per point. Every second melee attack with Flay which hits a boss or rare enemy has a 34% chance per point to trigger the Blood Eruption. Max 3 points.

Hew: 12% more damage per point, 3% less attack speed per point, and -1 mana cost per point. Max 3 points.

Trepidation Blade: While using a dagger, Flay has 10% more attack speed per point. Max 3 points.

Thirst of Dread: 15% increased area per point, +5 spell damage per point, doubled if there is a bleeding enemy within 15 meters. Max 3 points.

Blood Revelry: When you create a Blood Eruption, you gain a stack of Blood Revelry, up to 5. Direct uses of Harvest or Rip Blood can consume a stack of Blood Revelry to deal more 10% more damage per point and gain 10% increased area of effect per point. Blood Eruptions have a -70% reduced delay before erupting. Max 4 points.

Spirit Stride: 20% increased Spirit Step maximum distance. 12% chance per point to gain Haste for 2 seconds when you directly use Flay and hit at least one enemy. This chance is tripled if Flay is a traversal skill. Max 3 points.

Spirit Leap: The Spirit Step now has a maximum distance of 12 meters. Flay is now a traversal skill with a 5 second cooldown that will move you even if you do not have a valid target. Max 1 point.

Transference: Hitting a boss or rare enemy with Flay’s melee attack transfers your active Aura of Decay to them for up to 6 seconds. Max 1 point.

Open Wounds: When you directly use Flay and hit at least one enemy with the melee attack, your active Aura of Decay gains 2% increased radius and 2% more ailment frequency per point for 4 seconds. Max 3 points.

Bloodsoaked Blade: 25% of the melee damage on your equipped axes or daggers is also applied as spell damage for the Blood Eruption per point. Max 2 points.

Deadly Plot: Flay and all skills triggered by its skill tree deal 5% more spell damage per point per 100 maximum mana. This includes skills which have their own skill tree, such as Chaos Bolts, as long as they’re triggered by this tree. +2 mana cost per point. Max 2 points.

Chaos Rip: Directly using Flay and hitting at least one enemy with the melee attack has a 0.5% chance per point per maximum mana to release a Chaos Bolt towards an enemy. Consumes 2 mana per Chaos Bolt Max 2 points.

Go for the Throat: +2% critical strike chance and 0.5% of damage leeched as health per point. Max 3 points.

Marrow Gnawer: +15% critical multiplier per point. Critically hitting at least one enemy with Flay’s melee attack has a 25% chance per point to release Marrow Shards towards another nearby enemy within 6 meters. Max 4 points.

Decree of Slaughter: 8% more hit damage per point, doubled against low life enemies. Max 4 points.

Corrosive Slash: Flay inflicts Exposed Flesh on hit, a Curse which reduces cold resistance and armor, and increases the target’s chance to be frozen. Max 1 point.

Misfortune: Blood Eruption has 8% increased area and deals 8% more hit damage per point for each of your curses that was on the enemy. Max 4 points.

Spirit Geyser: Blood Eruption consumes 2 mana to release a Wandering Spirit. This can trigger up to 2 times per point per 4 seconds. Max 3 points.

Gravecrawler: +25% chill chance and 8% more damage per point. Max 4 points.

Blood Waltz: Blood Eruption spreads all bleeds on that enemy to 1 other enemy within its range per point. Max 3 points.

Doom Whisperer: The Spirit Step is removed. 10% increased attack speed. Max 1 point.

Exquisite Blood: The melee attack is removed. Flay is now a spell that creates the Blood Eruption. It scales with cast speed instead of melee attack speed. Modifiers to attack speed on this tree now affect cast speed.

Hemorrhage: +25% bleed chance and 10% increased bleed duration per point. Max 3 points.

Dismember: +25% bleed chance, 15% more damage over time, and 3% less attack speed per point. Max 4 points.

Corrupted Blood: Bleed chance from all sources is converted to poison. Max 1 point.

Frostblight: Base damage is converted to cold. Bleed chance from all sources is converted to frostbite. 80 freeze rate. Max 1 point.

Chill of the Grave: 10% more hit damage to chilled or frozen enemies per point. +10 freeze rate per point per active skeleton or bone golem. Max 4 points.

Scent of Death: Flay inflicts Marked for Death for 1 second per point. Flay instantly kills enemies below 3% health per point. Max 4 points.

Soul Ripper: Base damage is converted to necrotic. Bleed chance from all sources is converted to damned.

Prince of Pain: If you directly use Flay and hit at least one enemy, but do not hit a boss or rare enemy, a spectral copy of Flay strikes a random nearby boss or rare enemy. Max 1 point.

Macabre Dance: Directly using Flay and hitting at least one enemy reduces the remaining cooldown of Reaper Form or Reap by 6% per point. This can occur up to 3 times per use of Reaper Form or Reap. Max 2 points.

Spectral Nightmare: Directly using Flay and hitting at least one enemy has a 10% chance per point to trigger a spectral copy of Flay against a nearby enemy if one would not be triggered otherwise. Spectral copies of Flay have 20% increased area per point. Max 3 points.

Occult Offerings: Directly using Flay consumes 9% of your current health and ward. Flay gains +1 melee damage per point per 30 health consumed and +1 spell damage per point per 30 ward consumed by this effect, up to 12 of each per point. Max 4 points.

Ad

Assemble Abomination changes

Last Epoch Season 3 also changes the base functionality of Assemble Abomination.

Now, you channel to absorb minions in a moderate area. When you release, summon a single hulking abomination created out of those minions. 5% more damage per minion absorbed, up to 20. Once created, the abomination will devour any minions of the same type that were absorbed, restoring 10% of its max health. Minions from the same skill are considered the same type of minion.

Ad

For example, Skeleton Warriors and Skeleton Archers are the same type. If your maximum allowed minions changes for a type that was devoured, the abomination will be unsummoned. This updated functionality allows you to choose which minions you will exclude from your army, using them to instead power up your abomination. The abomination no longer decays over time.

Subskill changes:

The abomination’s basic attack now has 30 base damage and 150% effectiveness (from 18 and 100%), and a base radius of 3.5 (from 1.5).

Soul Reave’s damage and base radius are unchanged, but are now stated on the node: 200% effectiveness, and 15% more radius than the new basic attack.

Stomp now has 60 base damage and 300% effectiveness (from 30 and 150%).

Devouring Souls now has 40 base damage and 200% effectiveness (from 6 and 100%).

Arrow Nova has been replaced with Eternal Arrow, a bow attack with 100% damage effectiveness and 100% chance to recurve.

Double Strike now has 40 base damage and 200% effectiveness for each hit, and a base radius of 3.5 (from 2.6).

All subskills available to the abomination now have tooltips within the skill tree which provide this information.

Ad

Abomination tree changes:

Repugnant Presence and Fractured End have swapped places. Repugnant Presence now grants 15% more health and threat generated per point. Max 4 points.

Fractured End now grants 20% damage reflected per point, and your abomination disassembles into 1 Skeletal Vanguard per point on death.

The Quick and the Dead has been replaced with Terrible Might, which grants 12% more damage per point and 2% reduced attack speed per point. Max 4 points.

A Violent End has been replaced with Necrosage, which grants 5% increased cooldown recovery speed for all of the abomination’s abilities per point, and 8% more damage for abilities with cooldowns per point. Max 4 points.

Imprisoned Horror has been replaced with Contaminated Dreams, which grants 30% increased cooldown recovery speed for all of the abomination’s abilities, but your abomination loses 5% health when using an ability with a cooldown. Max 1 point.

Frightful Feast is now a 3 point node. It still grants +1 soul per Skeletal Mage absorbed, not scaling with allocated points. It now also grants -0.5 seconds to the cooldown of Devouring Souls per point, and 10% more damage for Devouring Souls per Skeletal Mage absorbed.

Consume grants 3% of hit damage leeched as health (from 5%) and can have a maximum of 3 points (from 5).

Added a new node off of Bloated Corpse, Picky Eater. Your abomination will not devour Volatile Zombies, even if they were used to make it. Max 1 point.

Stitched Flesh has been reworked. It now grants 5% more health per point and +5% of maximum health restored on devour. Max 4 points.

Cadaverous Carapace has been reworked. Your abomination gains 10% more max health for 8 seconds each time it devours a minion, up to 5 times per 8 seconds. Max 1 point.

Added a new node off of Stitched Flesh, Destruction Engine. Whenever your abomination would devour a minion, you instead Sacrifice that minion. Consumes 120% of Sacrifice’s mana cost. Max 1 point.

Hulking Mass has been replaced with Sharpened Bones. For each Skeleton Rogue absorbed, your abomination gains 2% increased attack speed per point. For each Skeleton Warrior absorbed, your abomination gains 1% more melee damage and 1% more health per point. For each Skeleton Archer absorbed, your abomination gains 3% increased area per point. Max 4 points.

Dead Eye has been reworked. If a Skeleton Archer is absorbed, your abomination casts Eternal Arrow with a 4 second cooldown, a bow ability with a 100% chance to recurve. Your abomination also gains +1 bow damage per intelligence. Max 1 point.

Horrific Volley has been reworked. Eternal Arrow has -0.25 seconds of cooldown per point, and for each Skeleton Archer absorbed, Eternal Arrow has +25% recurve chance per point. Max 4 points.

Spoils of War now also grants Double Strike 20% more damage per Skeleton Warrior or Skeleton Rogue absorbed.

Unholy Command has been replaced with Cruel Monstrosity. +2% critical strike chance per point, and 1% increased movement speed per Skeleton Rogue absorbed. Max 3 points.

Age of Undeath has been replaced with Commanding Presence. Cannot absorb Summoned Skeletons. Minions within 12 meters of your abomination gain 10% increased attack speed. Max 1 point.

Engorgement has been reworked. 5% more damage and health per point per type of minion consumed among Summon Skeleton, Skeletal Mage, Wraith, and Bone Golem. Max 5 points.

Epicurean has been removed.

Death in the Family has been reworked. If the abomination was made using at least 1 of every minion type mentioned by Engorgement, it gains 20% more damage and 20% increased attack speed and movement speed per point. Max 3 points.

Meat Grinder has been reworked. Your abomination gains 5% increased attack speed for 5 seconds on kill, up to 20 times per 5 seconds. Each stack falls off separately.

Rapacious Protection has been replaced with Tower of Bones. Stomp has -0.5 seconds of cooldown per point. For each Golem absorbed, Stomp deals 40% more damage and has 30% increased area per point. Max 3 points.

Added a new node off of Repugnant Mass, Noxious Stench. Your abomination casts Aura of Rot, inflicting poison to itself and nearby enemies every second, influenced by its chance to poison on hit. +20% chance to poison on hit per Skeleton Rogue absorbed.

Ad

Aura of Decay changes

Your chance to poison on hit now applies to Aura of Decay’s instances at 40%.

While Aura of Decay is active, you take 30% less poison damage from all sources (from 50%).

You now also take 50% less damage from your own Aura of Decay. This is multiplicative with the less poison damage taken from all sources.

Aura of Decay now updates after stat changes, removing the need to recast the ability after modifying its skill tree or changing gear.

Ad

The following were changes in the Aura of Decay skill tree:

Undertow grants 25% slow chance per second per point (from 12%).

Corrosive Aura has been reworked. It now grants 25% armor shred chance per second per point, with an additional 10% per point of your chance to shred armor on hit as chance per second. Max 4 points.

Armorbane has been replaced with Blood Font. Converts Aura of Decay to physical, inflicting bleed instead of poison. All of Aura of Decay’s effects related to poison and poison resistance are converted to bleed (chance effectiveness: 30%) and physical resistance. Effects from Aura of Decay which granted less poison damage taken instead grant less physical damage over time taken. Max 1 point.

Seeping Wounds has been removed, and Unending Sickness has been moved to its place.

Mana Blight grants 12% increased ailment frequency per point (from 10%).

Icarian Poison has been replaced with Cold Death. Converts Aura of Decay to cold, inflicting frostbite instead of poison. All of Aura of Decay’s effects related to poison and poison resistance are converted to frostbite (chance effectiveness: 40%) and cold resistance. Effects from Aura of Decay which granted less poison damage taken instead grant less cold damage over time taken. Max 1 point.

Added a new node in Unending Sickness’s old position, Frozen Touch. 10% chance per point when hit while Aura of Decay is active to retaliate with Freezing Blast, with a 4 second cooldown.

Aura of Terror has been removed, and Chill to the Bone has been moved to its position. It now grants 25% chill chance per second per point (from 15%). Max 4 points (from 3).

Plague Rat now grants 25% increased area per point (from 15%). Max 3 points (from 4).

Bubonic Aura grants 20% chance to inflict Plague per second per point (from 12%), and now also grants 5% more damage per point.

Corruption’s Poison Nova now has a limit of 2 per 3 seconds (from 5 second cooldown).

Death Bloom now grants +1 limit per 3 seconds per point (from -1 second to cooldown per point).

Putrid Bombs has been reworked. While Aura of Decay is active, you leave behind a Putrid Bomb whenever you use a traversal skill or evade. Putrid Bombs explode after a 1 second delay. They no longer have 25% increased poison effect or 100% increased duration. They now have 250% effectiveness of your chance to poison on hit.

Incipient Decay has been reworked. Aura of Decay consumes 10 mana to emit a Defiling Nova every 15 seconds, as long as a boss or rare enemy is nearby. This effect has 2% increased frequency per point per 10% uncapped poison resistance. Max 3 points.

Poison Skin has been moved to Chill to the Bone’s old position.

Poison Bolt, Poison Barrage, Loathing, Feast of Souls, and Growing Hunger have been removed.

Added a new node in Loathing’s old position, Fester. While stationary with Aura of Decay active, you gain two stacks of Fester per second, up to 3 maximum stacks per point. You lose two stacks per second while moving. Fester grants your active Aura of Decay 6% more damage per stack. Max 3 points.

Added a new node connected to Fester, Rotten Core. +2 max Fester stacks per point, and 10% reduced rate of Fester stack loss when moving per point. Max 2 points.

Added a new node connected to Fester, Virulence. You gain Fester stacks 50% faster while channeling per point. Max 2 points.

Added a new node connected to Fester, Poison Bolt. When you lose a stack of Fester or gain a stack while at max stacks, you fire a Poison Bolt at a nearby enemy. Max 1 point.

Added a new node connected to Poison Bolt, Unchecked Growth. 8% chance per point when you would lose a stack of Fester to instead gain a stack. 10% increased rate of Fester stack loss while moving per point. Max 3 points.

Ad

Death Seal changes

Moved to require 35 points in the Lich tree (from 30).

New functionality: Seal your current health, preventing it from going above its current value for up to 3 seconds. While sealed, you take less damage equal to half your percent missing health, and 90% of hit damage taken is dealt over 4 seconds. Can be deactivated early. When Death Seal ends, unleash a Wave of Death dealing heavy necrotic damage. 12 second cooldown.

No longer removes ward, and does not prevent gaining ward.

The Wave of Death has 100 base damage and 500% effectiveness (from 60 and 300%).

Now has a 10 second cooldown (from 5).

Ad

Death Seal tree changes:

Necrosis has been replaced with Glimpse of Pain. When you kill an enemy while sealed, clear 4% of delayed damage per point, triple if it’s a boss or rare enemy. Max 3 points.

Leper’s Skin has been replaced with Radiated Suffering. Waves of Death have a 25% chance per point to shred necrotic resistance on hit. Max 4 points.

Entreat the Damned adds 2 seconds per point (from 1) to the duration of Wandering Spirits if it is active when you activate Death Seal.

Corrupted Consciousness has been reworked. 5% per point of all delayed damage is cleared when Death Seal ends. Max 5 points.

Mortal Pulse grants 40% less Wave of Death damage (from 60% less).

Tachycardia has been reworked. You release a Wave of Death when you cast Reap or Evade. Max 1 point.

Added a new node off of Desperate Shroud, Frozen Form. The Wave of Death’s base damage is converted to cold, and effects in the tree related to necrotic resistance are converted to cold resistance.

Grim Scale has been removed.

Pustulent Presence has been reworked. While sealed, you take 3% less poison. damage per point per 10% missing health, up to 50% missing health. Max 4 points.

Sanguine Wave has been reworked. The Waves of Death leech 1% of damage dealt per point.

Carrion Breath now also grants +4% critical strike chance to the Waves of Death per point.

The Quick and the Dead has been reworked. When Death Seal ends, you gain Haste for 4 seconds. Max 1 point.

Flesh Pact has been reworked. When Death Seal ends, recover 30% of your missing health. Max 1 point.

Doomcall now grants 20% more Death Wave hit damage per Damned stack (from 10%), but caps out at 400% more hit damage (from no cap).

Moratorium now grants 12% increased Death Seal duration per point (from +1 second per point).

Devouring Release now casts Hungering Souls every second (from every 1.5 seconds).

Insatiable Soul now grants 34% increased Hungering Souls frequency per point (from 28%). It now also grants “When you cast Reap or Evade, you will release Hungering Souls for 25% of Death Seal’s maximum duration per point”. Max 3 points (from 4).

Ad

Dread Shade changes

Wisdom of the Dead now also grants 8% increased cast speed per point.

Martyrdom grants 30 armor per vitality (from 25) and 10% increased health decay (from 25%).

Flesh Harvest’s effect has been clarified to state that the increased buff effect is always based on the target’s health, even if cast on an enemy.

Added a new node off of Lingering Doom, Wasting Essence. Affected minions deal 8% more damage over time per point. Max 3 points.

Doomed Wrath has been removed.

Egoism now requires Vile Ghast instead of Pernicious Pact.

Egoism has been reworked. The targeted minion receives +5% critical chance, +10% critical multiplier, and +5% chance to be crit per point. Max 2 points.

Spectral Distance has been reworked. Dread Shade has 5% increased area per active minion when it was cast, up to 100%. Max 1 point.

Doom Brand now deals 80 base damage with 400% effectiveness (from 42 and 200%).

Doom Brand now applies much more frequently, reducing instances of newly created minions dying before receiving the brand.

Ad

Harvest changes

Intelligence scaling now grants 4% increased damage per point (from +1 melee necrotic damage).

Dexterity scaling now grants +2 melee necrotic damage per point (from 4% increased melee damage).

Now has 100% damage effectiveness (from 70%).

Harvest tree changes:

Harrowing Blade grants 25% necrotic resistance shred chance per point (from 20%). It now also grants 10% more damage over time per point. Max 4 points.

Life Eater requires 2 points in Harrowing Blade (from 4).

Added a new node off of Harrowing Blade, Morbid Fury. 4% increased attack speed per point, and another 2% increased attack speed per point if dual wielding. Max 4 points.

Great Scythe now also grants an additional 10% increased area per point if using a two handed weapon. Max 4 points (from 5).

Spectral Whetstone now also grants 2% increased attack speed per point.

Learned Weakness grants 25% global increased critical strike chance (from 20%) and +8% global critical multiplier (from 5%) per point if you have hit a cursed enemy with Harvest recently. Max 4 points (from 5).

Steal Youth has been reworked. It now grants a 25% chance per point to grant Haste for 2 seconds on crit. Max 2 points.

Symbol of Loss now has a maximum of 4 points (from 5).

Mind harvest grants 6 ward gained on cursed hit per point (from 2) up to 10 times per 5 seconds (from no limit). It now also grants 6% more damage per point. Max points are now 3 (from 4).

Mirror Soul has been removed.

Ghost Conduit has been reworked. When you directly use Harvest, you gain 1 mana per enemy killed or boss or rare enemy hit. Max 2 points.

Added a new node off of Ghost Conduit, Agonizing Siphon. When harvest kills an enemy or hits at least one boss or rare enemy, you have a 25% chance per point to gain a Stolen Spirit, up to 5. At 5 stacks, your next Harvest hit against a boss or rare enemy consumes all stacks to release a Wandering Spirit per stack. Max 4 points.

Added a new node off of Mind Harvest, Shatter. Harvest’s base damage is converted to cold. Intelligence now also grants 4% frostbite chance on hit per point. Dexterity now grants cold melee damage instead of necrotic. All bleed chance is converted to frostbite chance. Max 1 point.

Putrid Reaper grants 25% chance to poison on hit (from 20%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Death Inside has been moved to require Putrid Reaper or Blood Bringer, and has been reworked. 5% more hit damage per point per unique ailment on the target, up to 30% per point. Max 3 points.

Crimson Death has been moved to only require Blood Bringer, and has been adjusted. It still converts Harvest’s base damage to physical. Intelligence now also grants 4% bleed chance per point. Dexterity now grants physical melee damage instead of necrotic.

Wraith Skin has been reworked. When you directly use Harvest and hit at least one enemy, gain 5% of your missing health as ward. Max 1 point.

Iron Mouths has been reworked. +2% crit chance and +20% critical multiplier per point, but you lose 5% of your current health when you use Harvest. Max 5 points.

Finality now also grants 6% more damage per point.

Spirit Shards has been replaced with Seeds of Undeath. When Harvest kills an enemy or hits a boss or rare enemy, 10% chance per point to summon a Volatile Zombie, consuming 50% of its mana cost. This effect can occur up to 5 times per 3 seconds. Max 5 points.

Ad

Marrow Shard changes

Now has 25 base damage and 125% effectiveness of added damage (from 22 and 110%).

Reaper Form changes

Gravechill now converts poison chance to frostbite instead of chill.

Pestilence no longer prevents Reap from critically hitting.

Effects in the tree which grant poison chance or duration are now converted to frostbite or bleed by the Gravechill or Bloodmoon Reaver nodes.

Unholy Dominion’s description has been updated to clarify it makes Reap no longer share a cooldown with traversal skills in general, not just Transplant.

Ad

Rip Blood changes

Now hits all enemies in a line in front of you. Each enemy hit still creates an orb of blood that returns to heal you.

Rip Blood tree changes:

Eviscerate has been removed.

Crimson Flood grants 25% increased area for Blood Splatter per point (from 20%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Splatter now grants 25% chance per point for a Blood Splatter on hit, up to 1 Splatter per point from a single cast of Rip Blood. Enemies hit by Rip Blood can’t be hit by Blood Splatter, and enemies hit by a Blood Splatter can’t be hit by other Blood Splatters from the same cast. Max 4 points (from 5).

Necrotic Unity grants 2% increased area per minion, up to 20 (from no limit).

Gushing Wound has been moved to a new branch, and grants 25% bleed chance (from 20%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Added a new node off Gushing Wound, Revile. 10% more damage over time per point. Max 4 points.

Added a new node off Gushing Wound, Blood Bond. When Rip Blood hits a boss or rare enemy, it attaches a Blood Tether to the target. Max 1 point.

Added a new node in Gushing Wound’s old position, Volatility. +3% critical chance per point. Max 3 points.

Added a new node off of Volatility, Carnage. When you directly use Rip Blood and hit a boss or rare enemy or at least 3 enemies, you cast Marrow Shards in the same direction. Max 1 point.

Coagulation now has a maximum of 12 stacks (from 4), and consumes 6 stacks to trigger its effect (from 4). Now requires that blood orbs return health to gain a stack (from requiring that the returned health restores excess health). Because Rip Blood can now hit multiple enemies at once, it is now possible to gain multiple stacks from a single cast.

Necrotic Inspiration now grants 2% (from 1.5%) more damage per minion you control, up to 20 (from no limit).

Blood Catalyst has been reworked. When you directly use Rip Blood and kill at least one enemy, Rip Blood will recast from that enemy’s position towards another nearby enemy, consuming Rip Blood’s mana cost. These recasts can also trigger this effect. Rip Blood no longer creates Blood Orbs.

Rip Spirit now also converts bleed chance to damned chance.

Arcane Absorption grants +1 spell damage per point (from 2) for 6 seconds when you directly cast Rip Blood, but this effect is now doubled for Rip Blood.

The Orbs of Blood now restore 5 health (from 10).

Quenching grants +2 health from Blood Orbs per point (from 4).

Mana Feast grants +1 mana from Blood Orbs per point (from 3), but the amount of mana gained is now tripled from bosses and rare enemies (from no benefit against bosses and rare enemies).

Ad

Sacrifice changes

Now has 80 base damage and 400% effectiveness of added damage (from 40 and 200%).

Necrotic Audience grants 8% more damage per point with 3 or more minions (from 6%).

Subskills

Removed the intelligence scaling listed on Blood Tether and Coagulated Blood. As subskills they inherit attribute scaling from the skill that triggered them, this is just a description change.

Blood Tether changes:

Leeches 3% of damage dealt as health (from 25%).

Now deals 1% more damage per bleed on the target.

Now lasts 3 seconds (from 5).

Ad

Mage changes in Last Epoch Season 3

The following changes were made to Runic Invocation in Last Epoch Seaosn 3:

Antipode of Mesembria has 180 base damage and 900% effectiveness of added damage (from 160 and 800%).

Dragons’ Breath has 60 base damage and 300% effectiveness of added damage (from 40 and 200%).

Igneous Rain creates 12 projectiles over its duration (from 10).

Il’kir’s Storm Star’s impact has 80 base damage and 400% effectiveness of added damage (from 50 and 250%), and the sparks have 20 base damage every 0.4s and 250% effectiveness of added damage per second (from 14 and 175%).

Lightning Web has 50 base damage and 250% effectiveness of added damage (from 30 and 150%).

Reowyn’s Doomfrost has 80 base damage and 400% effectiveness of added damage (from 50 and 250%).

Rime Spiral has 40 base damage and 200% effectiveness of added damage (from 35 and 175%).

Ad

Primalist changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Aspect of the Boar - Grants 15% reduced damage taken and 30% increased bleed duration (previously did not grant bleed duration).

Aspect of the Shark - Grants 15% more melee damage (from 75% increased melee damage) and 10% increased melee attack speed.

Aspect of the Viper - Grants +100% chance to poison on hit and 20% more damage over time (from 100% increased damage over time).

Aspect of the Lynx - Grants +5% critical strike chance (from 100% increased critical strike chance) and 100% increased stun chance.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Savagery grants 7% increased minion damage per point (from increased minion melee damage).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Lamprey Teeth grants 1.5% minion damage leeched as health (from 1.5% minion melee damage leeched as health).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Boar Heart has been reworked. +2% endurance per point. When you use a traversal skill or evade, you gain Aspect of the Boar for 1 second per point. Max 5 points.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Tusk Warrior grants Aspect of the Boar +8% bleed chance per point and +15% physical penetration with bleed per point (from 5% increased physical damage and +5% bleed chance).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - The Chase now has a 5 point threshold bonus: after being revived, your companions cannot be damaged for 4 seconds.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Deep Wounds has been replaced with Predator. +1 dexterity per point and 1% increased movement speed per point. Max 8 points. 5 point threshold bonus: you and your minions have +1% critical strike multiplier per 2 points of your dexterity.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Hunters of the Deep has been replaced with Weathered Elements. 7% increased companion damage per point and +2% shared elemental resistance per point. Max 5 points. 3 point threshold bonus: your companions gain +1 spell damage per 3 points of your strength.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Life in the Wilderness’s “your endurance and endurance threshold apply to your companions” effect has been moved to a 5 point threshold bonus.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Nature’s Embrace has been moved to require 25 points in Beastmaster (from 35).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Natural Bond has been moved to require 30 points in Beastmaster (from 35).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Dragon Slayer has been removed.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - The Circle of Life now also grants Dragon Slayer’s effect (5% chance per point to gain Aspect of the Shark on hitting a boss or rare enemy).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Added a new node in Natural Bond’s old position, Embodiment. 10% increased Aspect duration per point and +6 health per point. Max 5 points. 3 point threshold bonus: whenever you would gain Aspect of the Shark or Aspect of the Boar, your minions gain it as well.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Hawk Wings has been moved to Nature’s Embrace’s old position.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Critical Bite has been removed.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Serrated Claws now has a 4 point threshold bonus: Aspect of the Lynx also grants 3% of critical damage leeched as health.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Feeding Frenzy allows Aspect of the Shark to stack up to 5 times (from 10).

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Ancient Might has been reworked. Grants 3% reduced bonus damage taken from critical strikes per point for you and your minions, +10 health per point, and 10% increased minion health per point. Max 10 points. 5 point threshold bonus: +1 to level of minion skills.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Added a new node in Critical Bite’s old position, Exemplar. +2 strength per point and +2 dexterity per point. Max 5 points. 3 point threshold bonus: +1 max companions with at least 100 combined strength and dexterity.

Beastmaster Passive Tree - Primal Aspects has been reworked. 8% increased effect of Aspects on companions per point, and 1% of damage redirected to your highest health minion per point. Max 10 points.

Gathering Storm - Excited Bolts now has a maximum damage bonus of 300%.

Earthquake - The Harder They Fall grants 15% more initial slam hit damage against bosses and rare enemies per point (from 20%).

Earthquake - Rupture grants 12% more initial slam damage per point (from 15%).

Earthquake - Potency grants 15% more initial slam damage per point (from 20%).

Serpent Strike - Frostwyrm’s Fury node in Serpent Strike no longer loses the Poison tag.

Serpent Strike - Shattered Immunity grants 1% more Serpent Venom damage per poison per point, up to 100% more per point, and 1% more Serpent Venom damage per frostbite per point, up to 100% more per point (previously had no limit on both). These effects are also no longer doubled against enemies at high health.

Summon Bear - The Bear’s Roar ability now heals it for 25% of its maximum health on use (from 50 per enemy hit).

Summon Bear - Bellowing Roar has been moved to be connected to the root node and grants the Roar 10% increased area per point (from 30%) and 30% increased healing effectiveness per point (from 50%). It has a maximum of 3 points (from 1).

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Bellowing Roar, Mother Bear. Your bear’s Roar also grants itself and your minions within range 10% less damage taken per point for 6 seconds. Max 4 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Bellowing Roar, Frighten. Your bear’s Roar inflicts 1 stack of Frailty on enemies per point. Max 3 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Frighten, Guardian. Your bear’s Roar also grants you 5% of damage taken redirected to your highest health minion per point for 6 seconds. Max 2 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Lacerate, Bestial Fury. 8% increased attack speed per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Bear - Retaliatory Thorns, Tearing Thorns, and Winged Thorns have been removed.

Summon Bear - Thorn Bear and its related nodes have been reworked. These are the new nodes for Thorn Bear:

Summon Bear - Thorn Bear: your bear’s basic attacks and Swipes release a Thorn Burst, a spell dealing physical damage in an area around the bear. Max 1 point.

Summon Bear - Thorned Fur: your bear also releases a Thorn Burst when hit, up to 2 times per point per 4 seconds. Max 3 points.

Summon Bear - Barbed Thorns: Thorn Burst deals 10% more damage per point and has +25% bleed chance per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Bear - Toxic Growths: Your bear deals 10% more poison damage per point, and Thorn Burst has +25% poison chance per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Bear - Shredding Thorns: Thorn Burst has +34% armor shred chance per point. Max 3 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Ursine Dominion, Groundshaking Might. Your bear can cast Earthquake, with a 6 second cooldown. When cast this way, Earthquake uses your bear’s stats but your Earthquake tree. Earthquakes cast by your bear deal 50% less damage. Max 1 point.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Groundshaking Might, Thorn Eruption. Your bear has a 12% chance per point to cast Thorn Burst from each enemy hit by Earthquake. This chance is tripled against bosses and rare enemies. Max 3 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Groundshaking Might, Renewed Force. Your bear gains an additional charge for Earthquake. When you directly cast Warcry or enter Werebear Form, your bear’s Earthquake cooldown is reset.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Thick Hide, Unflinching. Your bear has 12% more health regeneration per point, and while you have an active bear companion you have 1% more health regeneration per point. Max 5 points.

Summon Bear - Added a new node connected to Endless Rampage, Storm Beast. Your bear gains +100% shock chance and their attacks have their base physical damage converted to lightning. Your bear also gains the ability to teleport towards enemies with an 8 second cooldown.

Summon Raptor - Now also has dexterity scaling, granting +12 health and 4% increased damage per point.

Summon Raptor - Rampage grants 40% more damage (from 40% increased damage), and its duration is now 4 seconds (from 5).

Summon Raptor - Vicious Rampage grants 20% increased Rampage effect (from 25%).

Summon Raptor - Menacing Aura has been reworked. While rampaging, your raptor’s hits instantly kill enemies below 6% current health per point. Max 2 points.

Summon Raptor - Primal Rage has been reworked. Rampage grants your raptor 20% less damage taken for the duration. Max 1 point.

Summon Raptor - Predator grants +3% critical strike chance per point (from 40% increased critical strike chance).

Summon Raptor - Added a new node connected to Predator, Brutal Shredding. +15% critical strike multiplier per point and +25% armor shred chance per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Raptor - Challenger now sets Rampage’s cooldown to 50% of its normal cooldown when used, and must be off cooldown to trigger.

Summon Raptor - Cornered grants 1% more damage per point per 1% missing health, up to 50% per point (from 1% per 1%, no limit). Max 3 points (from 2).

Summon Raptor - Broken Tooth grants 10% increased attack speed (from 20%), and your raptor loses 5% of current health on melee attack while above 50% health (from 10% chance to lose 10% current health, no health condition).

Summon Raptor - Tear Flesh grants +40% bleed chance per point (from +40% melee bleed chance).

Summon Raptor - Acidic Bile has been reworked. Grants +25% blind chance, +25% poison chance, and +25% slow chance per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Raptor - Infected Wounds has been removed.

Summon Raptor - Scent of Blood grants 10% more melee damage per point (from 10% more damage to bleeding targets). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Raptor - In for the Kill has been reworked. When a bleeding enemy dies, your raptor has a 1% chance per stack of bleed on that enemy to gain haste for 3 seconds. Max 1 point.

Summon Raptor - Ravage has been reworked. Grants 1% more melee damage per bleed on the enemy, up to 25% per point. Max 3 points.

Summon Raptor - Razor Wings grants 8% more damage per point and 10% increased area of effect per point (from only granting +5 melee physical damage per point). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Raptor - Taste for Flesh has been reworked. Your raptor has 6% increased attack speed per point, doubled if it has killed recently. Max 3 points (from 1).

Summon Raptor - Added a new node connected to Razor Wings, Volcanic Adaptation. Your raptor becomes a Dragon Raptor. The base physical damage of its melee attacks is converted to fire, and bleed chance from all sources is converted to ignite chance for your raptor. Your raptor gains the Fire Breath ability, dealing spell fire damage over time with an 8 second cooldown. Effects in the tree related to bleed instead depend on ignite. Max 1 point.

Summon Raptor - Added a new node connected to Volcanic Adaptation, Molten Lungs. Your raptor’s Fire Breath cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds per point, and Fire Breath deals 10% more damage per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Raptor - Added a new node connected to Molten Lungs, Hot Streak. Rampage resets the cooldown of Fire Breath. Max 1 point.

Summon Raptor - Iridescent Plumage grants +12% elemental resistance per point (from +8%), and +100 dodge rating per point (from +80). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Raptor - Brilliant Display is now affected by cooldown modifiers, meaning it will trigger more often if your raptor has increased cooldown recovery speed.

Summon Raptor - Screech now has an 8 second cooldown (from 10), and now also hits enemies, dealing 20 base physical damage with 100% damage effectiveness.

Summon Raptor - Earsplitting Roar now also reduces the cooldown of Screech by 0.5 seconds per point. Max 4 points (from 3).

Summon Raptor - Added a new node connected to Screech and Volcanic Adaptation, Clever Girl. Your raptor has 15% increased cooldown recovery speed per point. Max 4 points.

Summon Sabertooth - Now also has dexterity scaling, granting +12 health and 4% increased damage per point.

Summon Sabertooth - Sabertooth’s basic attack now has 15 base damage and 75% damage effectiveness (from 18 and 100%).

Summon Sabertooth - Now has 36% more attack speed.

Summon Sabertooth - Prowling Juggernaut grants 15% more health per point (from 10%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Sabertooth - Frozen Fur grants +25% cold resistance per point (from +20%), and now also grants 8% more health per point.

Summon Sabertooth - Snow Stalker has been removed.

Summon Sabertooth - Constitution has been replaced with Ferocity. 4% increased attack speed per point and 10% more Flurry Swipes damage per point. Max 5 points.

Summon Sabertooth - Cornered Beast has been moved, and now connects to Ferocity.

Summon Sabertooth - Pounce has been replaced with Destructive Power. Your sabertooth’s attacks have a 5% chance per point to trigger Upheaval. Upheaval cast in this way uses your sabertooth’s stats but your Upheaval tree. This chance is halved if Upheaval creates multiple fault lines. Max 4 points.

Summon Sabertooth - Added a new node in Cornered Beast’s old position, Earthshaking Entrance. When your sabertooth leaps, it uses Upheaval when it lands.

Summon Sabertooth - Savage Catalyst grants 6% chance per point (from 5%) to use Flurry Swipes when it directly uses a melee attack and hits at least one enemy. Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Sabertooth - Sabermaw grants 8% more melee damage per point (from 6%) and 15% increased melee area per point (from 10%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Sabertooth - Heavy Paws grants 8% more melee damage (from 40%).

Summon Sabertooth - Keen Senses grants +3% critical strike chance per point (from 30% increased critical strike chance).

Summon Sabertooth - Opportunistic Hunter grants +25% critical strike multiplier per point (from +25%).

Summon Sabertooth - Gouging Claws now also grants +34% armor shred chance per point. Max points 3 (from 1).

Summon Sabertooth - Agile and Deadly grants 8% increased attack speed per point (from 6%) and 6% increased movement speed per point (from 4%). Max points 4 (from 5).

Summon Sabertooth - The Frenzy node has been reworked, and now grants your sabertooth frenzy for 2 seconds after using Flurry Swipes.

Summon Sabertooth - Frost Fang grants +5 cold damage per point (from 4).

Summon Sabertooth - Ancestral Hunter now has “this effect can trigger up to 10 times per 5 seconds” (from no limit).

Summon Sabertooth - Added a new node connected to Ancestral Hunter, Ancestral Favor. Your ancestral sabertooths have 4% increased duration per point of your attunement. Max 1 point.

Summon Sabertooth - Ice Tiger now also converts bleed chance from all sources to frostbite chance for your sabertooth.

Summon Sabertooth - Ice Bringer has been reworked. Your sabertooth has +34% frostbite chance per point and +10% chill chance per point. Max 3 points.

Summon Sabertooth - Rhyme Heart has been reworked. Your sabertooth deals 8% more melee damage per point per stack of chill on the target. Max 3 points.

Summon Sabertooth - Northwind has been reworked. Your sabertooth gains +1 cold melee damage per 2 points of your dexterity. Max 1 point.

Summon Scorpion - Now also has dexterity scaling, granting +12 health and 4% increased damage per point.

Summon Scorpion - Steel Carapace no longer grants 8% increased size per point. It now grants 8% more health per point. Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Scorpion - Venomous Maw grants +25% poison chance per point (from +15%).

Summon Scorpion - Envenomed Prey’s required ailment can now be converted by cold conversion or lightning conversion. If lightning converted, it grants 3% more hit damage per stack of shock (instead of the typical 1% per stack).

Summon Scorpion - Pinches and Pokes no longer grants 10% increased size per point. It now grants 4% increased attack speed per point.

Summon Scorpion - Maternal Instincts now summons baby scorpions every 5 seconds (from every 10 seconds).

Summon Scorpion - Fertility Rites has been replaced with Small Target, which grants baby scorpions 50% more dodge rating per point. Max 2 points.

Summon Scorpion - Chromatic Carapace grants +15% elemental resistance per point (from +10%), and it now also grants 15% increased area of effect for the scorpion’s abilities per point. Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Scorpion - Added a new node connected to Chromatic Carapace and Steel Carapace, Reverberating Strike. Your scorpion’s tail strikes cause a large Avalanche boulder to fall on the target. Avalanche boulders cast this way use your scorpion’s stats but your Avalanche tree.

Summon Scorpion -Ice Sting grants 10% more cold damage per point (from 6%) and +75% freeze rate multiplier per point (from +60%). Max 4 points (from 5).

Summon Scorpion - Get Over Here has been replaced with Frozen Winds. Your scorpion has a 25% chance per point to cast Maelstrom whenever you do. Maelstroms cast by your scorpion in this way use your scorpion’s stats, but your Maelstrom tree. Max 4 points.

Summon Scorpion - Rest for the Wicked no longer connects to Noxious Carapace, and it now also grants +3% critical strike chance per point.

Summon Scorpion - Thunder Stinger now also converts poison chance from all sources to shock chance for your scorpion. The Shock Nova ability now has 80 base damage and 400% effectiveness (from 60 and 300%).

Summon Scorpion - Shock and Claw grants +15% shock chance per point (from +12%).

Summon Scorpion - Added a new node connected to Thunder Stinger, Storm Conduit. Your Storm Bolts will target your scorpion, granting it a stack of Charged, up to a maximum of 20 stacks. Your scorpion’s Shock Nova consumes all stacks of Charged to deal 20% more damage per stack. Max 1 point.

Summon Scorpion - Deeper Puddle now leaves behind a Poison Pool for 4 seconds (from 1 second per point). Max 1 point (from 4).

Summon Spriggan - Added a new node connected to Aura of Loyalty, Aura of Hordes. Your spriggan’s Healing Aura grants additional effects based on your number of active companions. For each wolf, it grants 3% increased attack speed per point. For each storm crow, it grants 12% increased mana regeneration per point. For each raptor, it grants +6% critical strike multiplier per point. Max 2 points.

Added a new node connected to Aura of Loyalty, Aura of Voracity. Your spriggan’s Healing Aura grants additional effects based on your active companions. With a bear, it grants 3% of maximum health gained as endurance threshold per point. With a sabertooth, it grants 15% increased dodge rating per point. With a scorpion, it grants 15% increased area of effect per point. Max 3 points.

Fixed a bug where Aura of Loyalty was not affecting the healing granted to minions.

Crowstorm gains 30% more damage per active crow (from 50%).

Thunderous Blast grants 10% more damage per active crow (from 15%).

Summon Wolf - Pack Hunters has been replaced with Permanent Bond. You have an additional wolf companion at all times. This wolf does not count towards your companion limit.

Swipe - Primal Resonance: When this effect triggers a companion ability, that ability will now target the enemy that was hit instead of your cursor position. This is intended to make it more intuitive and useful for abilities like Crowstorm.

Ad

Item and Affix changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Affixes

The Endurance while Channelling Warpath Affix now grants 33% to 36% Endurance at Tier 6 and 37% to 40% at Tier 7 (from a fixed 30% in both cases).

Added a new prefix for daggers, one handed axes, and two handed axes, which grants additional melee and necrotic spell damage.

Added a new Level of Flay prefix for body armor, which grants additional skill levels to Flay and increased area for area skills.

The “of Bulwark” Sentinel idol affix grants +176-380 block effectiveness on adorned idols (from 176-475), +124-268 block effectiveness on large idols (from 124-335), and +185-400 block effectiveness on huge idols (from 185-500).

The Dreaded, Widow’s, Fanged, Biting, Scorching, Illuminating, and Fateweaver’s Weaver idol affixes grant 1-2% penetration (from 1-3%) on 1x1 idols, and 3-4% penetration (from 4-6%) on 2x1 or 1x2 idols.

The Preserving Weaver idol affix grants 5-7% ward retention (from 6-9%) and 5-8 ward per second (from 7-10).

The “of Respite” Weaver idol affix grants +14-18 health (from 15-20) and +1-2 health regen (from 1-3).

The Restful Weaver idol affix grants +14-18 health (from 15-20) and 5-8% increased health regeneration (from 13-15%).

The Serene Weaver idol affix grants +14-18 health (from 15-20) and 5-10% increased healing effectiveness (from 18-25%).

The “of Repose” Weaver idol affix grants +14-18 health (from 15-20) and +5-8 mana (from 7-10).

The “of the Loom” Weaver idol affix grants 12-16 ward per second (from 15-20) and 8-14% ward retention (from 8-16%).

The Swaddling Weaver idol affix grants 4-5 vitality (unchanged) and 2-4 health regen (from 3-5).

The Spined idol affix grants 8-20% chance on hit to summon a Thorn Totem, up to 3 times per 5 seconds (from 4-10%, no limit).

The Resounding idol affix grants 10-28% chance for an Avalanche Boulder to drop at a nearby enemy on melee attack, up to 3 times per second (from 5-14%, no limit).

The Reverberating idol affix grants 8-22% chance for an Avalanche Boulder to drop at a nearby enemy on spell cast, up to 3 times per second (from 4-11%, no limit).

Ad

Enemy Balance Changes

Normalized how enemy damage is scaled with level for enemies that scale to level (e.g. enemies in the monolith, and enemies in random encounters such as Exiled Mages). This should result in a more consistent ratio of damage between different enemies regardless of level. And should fix some cases where enemies deal excessive damage at one level but are balanced at others.

Aberroth’s Frailty now also grants 50% reduced healing effectiveness per stack.

7 new Champion Enemies have been added.

Ad

Unique Item Changes

Clotho’s Needle grants +3-10 strength and dexterity (from 4-11), +15%-22% melee critical strike multiplier per meter from the target up to 5 meters (from 15-25%), and +60-80 melee damage (from 90). The Giant Rapier subtype used exclusively by Clotho’s Needle has +80 melee damage (from 90).

Confluence of Fate grants 3-9% increased fire damage taken on hit, increased necrotic damage taken on hit, and increased void damage taken on hit (from 5-13%).

Wrongwarp grants 2% increased spell damage per 1% increased movement speed (from 3% per 1%). It now has an effective level for legendary potential of 70 (from 48).

Vipertail grants 50-80% chance to poison on hit (from 50-70%) and 10-30% chance to slow on hit (from 50-70%).

Ucenui’s Sphere grants 20% increased cold and lightning damage for each Water Orb you have cast in the past 12 seconds (from 30%). It now has an effective level for legendary potential of 30 (from 20). The Water Orbs now have 80 base damage and 400% effectiveness of added damage (from 60 and 300%).

Talons of Valor now has an effective level for legendary potential of 50 (from 30).

Blood of the Exile grants +5-8 strength, dexterity, and intelligence (from 8-12).

Flames of Midnight grants +7-11% fire, necrotic, and void penetration (from 11-17%).

Ambitions of an Erased Acolyte now has a maximum of 3,000 ward granted by its effect when a nearby enemy or ally dies.

Countenance of Majasa grants 25-30% of block effectiveness applies to damage over time as if it had been blocked (from 30-35%), and +150-300 block effectiveness (from 300-600). It now has an effective level for legendary potential of 50 (from 40).

Pearls of the Swine grants +5-9 vitality (from 7-13), +7-11% all resistances (from 7-13%), and 113-166 ward per second for each curse affecting you (from 113-133).

Brewmaster’s Buckle grants +6-10 vitality (from 8-14).

Orian’s Descent grants +4-20 intelligence (from 4-25). It now has an effective level for legendary potential of 65 (from 40).

Scissor of Atropos grants +46 melee damage (from 50), 12-16% increased attack speed (from 14-22%), and Kismet stacks are now only consumed when you directly use a throwing attack (from also applying to indirect uses).

Transcriber’s Graver grants 12-20% elemental penetration (from 16-24%), 80-120% chance to cast Fire Aura each second while standing on your Glyph of Dominion (from 40-80%), and +6-10 spell damage with Flame Rush per stack of Fire Aura (from 4-8).

Vessel of Strife grants 20-30% of health regen also applies to ward (from 20-40%).

The Black Blade of Chaos grants 6-60% chance to inflict time rot on hit (from 12-120%).

World Splitter grants +0.2-0.3% critical strike chance for melee attacks per 1 mana cost (from 0.3-0.5% per 1).

The Slab now limits block chance to a maximum of 75%.

Ashes of Mortality’s chance on hit to gain ward per ignite and damned on you and the target is now limited to up to 2,000 ward (from no limit).

Bloodkeeper’s Nest grants bees +12-16 health per attunement (from 7-12) and +6-8% physical penetration with bleed per strength (from 4-6%).

Set Item: Renamed Lightning Infusion (from Boardman’s Plank) to Storm Infusion.

Ad

Item Faction updates (CoF and Merchant's Guild)

CoF - Increased the amount of Favor you gain for joining the Circle of Fortune Faction to 500, it should now be enough to immediately buy your first Prophecy!

Merchant's Guild - Black Market Tokens and Merchant Tokens have been added as droppable items.

Merchant Tokens can be used to remove Favor cost from an item that you are purchasing from the Bazaar.

Black Market Tokens can be used to buy items that require a higher Reputation Rank than you have and reduce their rank requirement to 1.

Only one Token can be used per purchase.

They can be dropped only if the player is currently a member of the Merchant’s Guild Faction. They are a fairly rare drop.

1 Merchant Token will drop for each new Reputation rank. 1 Black Market Token for reaching Reputation rank 6.

Your current stock of these Tokens can be seen in either the Merchant’s Guild Faction or Bazaar UI’s.

The Bazaar UI has been overhauled in order to make filtering and finding the items you are looking for more efficient.

Bazaar search filters can now be set by attempting to quick move (shift+right click) an item in your inventory while the Bazaar listing UI is open. This will set the minimum values for relevant stats on the item automatically for easier price checking.

Added the ability to filter modifier ranges for Uniques in the Bazaar when buying items.

Ad

The Woven changes

Adjusted chances for Weaver’s Touch when enchanting idols.

Adjusted chance for Weaver idols to have 2 Weaver affixes.

Added new rank bonuses and idol crafting:

Rank 3: You can reforge class-specific idols at the Woven Enchanter.

Reforging a class-specific idol will remove any Weaver’s Touch and enchanted affixes, then reroll the standard affixes as if it had dropped anew.

Rank 4: Enchanting class-specific idols is more likely to result in higher Weaver’s Touch.

Rank 5: You can reforge Weaver idols at the Woven Enchanter.

Reforging a Weaver idol will reroll it’s affixes. At least 1 affix will always be a Weaver affix.

Rank 7: Reforging Weaver idols is 10% more likely to result in 2 Weaver affixes.

Rank 9: 10% more Memory Amber drops in your echoes.

Ad

Added four new nodes to the Weaver Tree:

Age of Beasts: Increased Rift Beast spawn rate.

Riven Gateway: Rift Beasts from Rifts are accompanied by other Ancient Era enemies.

Crystal Growth: Increased chance for Rift Beasts to have Crystallized Hearts.

Primordial Ambush: Adds a chance to be ambushed by randomly Evolved Rift Beasts.

Loot Filter and QoL changes in Last Epoch Season 3

Custom Loot Filter Beams and Map Icons

Ad

In Loot Filter specified rules, on the bottom left of the new rule filter screen, there is now an option to set a specific beam and a corresponding mini map icon.

Map Icons will match the dominant color of selected beams.

Players may also set a ‘None’ option to display no beam, no map icon, but leave the item ground label in tact.

Beams and Map Icons operate dynamically, and retroactively, for all items dropped.

Caution is advised when setting too broad a filter with custom beams and icons as this can have an adverse effect on performance.

There are now options to select different sounds for loot drops in the Loot Filter menu.

Added support for matching Unique modifier rolls in Loot Filters.

When selecting at least 1 Unique in a Loot Filter that has modifiers with roll ranges, a secondary input will appear that allows specifying min and max values for modifiers of the selected Uniques.

Note for 3rd party tool creators: This is part of lootFilterVersion 5 and replaces UniquesCondition with UniqueModifiersCondition. Any filters on version 4 with UniquesCondition will automatically migrate to use UniqueModifiersCondition when loaded in game.

Any rule that includes a recoloring of item labels will now display the color change in the rule listing by coloring the word “show” at the start of the text of that rule.

Using loot filter conditions with minimum Weaver’s Will or Legendary Potential will now only affect unique items with Weaver’s Will or Legendary Potential respectively instead of all unique items.

Miscellaneous polish for loot filter rule editor UI.

Ad

Forge UI QoL

The Forge UI has been adjusted to make crafting costs and results more clear.

Forging Potential and how much Forging Potential the item is going to lose are now shown.

Glyphs that can be consumed are now shown in the UI.

The outcome of a craft will now show the following information:

The added Affix tier and current value of it on the item.

Critical successes and what it has upgraded.

Results from Runes with an explanation of what it did.

Ad

Stash changes and Stash Macro Changes

Added SwapAttributes macro.

Updated Relic of the Observer (Oerden’s Watch) to set the macro when opening the stash.

Added PT (potential tier) macro.

Matches items that could be used for unique rerolling in the Gauntlet of Strife.

e.g. WW&PT20+ would match Weaver’s Will items that have 20 or more Weaver’s Will and legendary affix tiers.

Updated Woven Offering to set the potential tier macro when opening the stash

Added affix tier count macros.

These work the same as existing affix tier macros, but instead of matching any affix, they match if at least a certain number of affixes are matching tiers.

Available affix tier counts are 1-5 (1T, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T).

For example:

T6+ or 1T6+ matches any exalted item (at least 1 affix is tier 6 or higher).

2T7 matches double T7 exalted items (at least 2 affixes are tier 7).

3T6+&T7 matches triple exalted items where at least 1 affix is T7 (e.g. T7/T7/T7 or T7/T6/T6 would both match).

Added class requirement macros:

Acolyte, Mage, Primalist, Rogue, Sentinel.

Added rarity macros:

normal, magic, rare, exalted, unique, legendary, set.

Added WeaverIdol stash search macro that matches weaver idols.

Regex can now be composed into search expressions like it is a macro:

T7&/boots/ to find boots with at least 1 T7 affix.

/relic/&/1[4-6] dexterity/&suffixes1- to find relics with T7 dexterity and at least 1 open suffix.

Added the ability to purchase a duplicate version of a Stash tab through the configuration window.

Player, Minion, and Enemy health-bar settings now each have a corresponding color picker with color vision deficiency aware preset color palettes to choose from.

Town minimaps are automatically fully revealed.

Ad

MTX Improvements

Cosmetic items on existing characters may need to be re-equipped at the start of Season 3 due to changes to the cosmetics system

Cosmetics can now be used in Offline and True Offline Modes. Players must first access the Appearance panel in either Offline or Online Mode in order to access it in True Offline mode.

The same cosmetic pet can now be equipped in both pet slots.

Added a new cosmetic equip slot for customizing your portal visuals when in a completed Echo.

Both default and Echo completed portal slots can be independently set or cleared.

The same cosmetic portal can be assigned to both portal slots.

The default portal slot uses a blue portal if not using a cosmetic portal.

Echo completed portal slot uses a green portal if not using a cosmetic Portal.

Added a new version of the cosmetic item - Gauntlet of Fury Judgement. Version 2 is not as bright as version 1.

Ad

Other than this, the Last Epoch Season 3 megapatch will also include a laundry list of bug fixes, optimization, visual and audio upgrades, and more. Check out the full patch notes on the official forum here.

Stay on Sportskeeda for more Last Epoch news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More