Last Epoch Season 3 release date: What could Beneath Ancient Skies be about? 

Last Epoch recently revealed its third season to the community, alongside what appears to be themed around the Ancient Era. EHG's only ARPG title has been making news ever since its release, with several bumps during launch, a well-received second season, and many more. With the announcement of the third season, it also seems that EHG will release each season with a four-month cycle, a standard for ARPG games.

Last Epoch's third season has a confirmed release date of August 21, 2025. As for its theme, the 15-second trailer showed players a new character with creatures from the Ancient Era, confirming that the entire season might be based on that period.

Last Epoch: Beneath Ancient Skies release date and other details

The third season of Last Epoch has been titled "Beneath Ancient Skies," with its release being scheduled for August 21, 2025. The 15-second trailer also showcased an iconic Jurassic Park reference, featuring an iconic line from the 1993 movie, "Clever Girl."

However, many players are wondering how the entire thing will play out as a league mechanic in the third season. For one, the first feature that comes to mind is the "beast" mechanic from Path of Exile 1, where players are put against powerful animals in random regions, with the league vendor helping the players fight those beasts. Capturing these animals later provides crafting perks.

Secondly, seeing how the season will be a bit more "primalistic" than usual, maybe EHG is gearing up for a Primalist rework, much like Sentinel got one in Season 2.

Very few things can be said regarding what might be coming with Last Epoch Season 3 from just a 15-second trailer. Based on a developer live stream, Season 3 will receive the tenth chapter of the campaign, which most likely will take players to the Ancient Era.

Lich has been confirmed to get her passive tree reworked, alongside a new Creator Unique for Acolyte, and other Unique gear pieces as well.

