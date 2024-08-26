Most beginner-friendly class in Dark and Darker, explored

Dark and Darker is quite challenging to get into. It will take at least five to ten attempts before you can get out of a dungeon successfully. Due to this high difficulty curve, we recommend playing as the fighter as a beginner as it is the most balanced class in the game. This class is great at both offense as well as defense and with a proper build, you will breeze through PvE and PvP encounters.

If you are curious about starting Dark and Darker as a Fighter, this article will list five tips that are sure to make you a better player.

5 tips for playing as Fighter in Dark and Darker

1) Best perks to equip

Best perks for the Fighter (Image via IRONMACE)

The first thing you need to deal with before playing as a Fighter is to set the best perks on your character that will complement your build. In the base gear screen, equip the sword and shield as your primary weapon set and two swords as your secondary weapon set. Use the first set as a defensive option against ranged enemies and the second one to deal serious melee damage to enemies and bosses.

Additionally, equip the Defense Expert and Swift perks, as these will synergize well with your primary weapon set. Also, equip Dual Wield and Slayer to increase the effectiveness of your dual-wield weapons.

2) Best Base Gear

Best base gear (Image via IRONMACE)

Base Gear in Dark and Darker is gear that you will get every time you start a new dungeon. Setting up good base gear is very important as it can be the difference between success and failure. At the start of your journey, you will have very basic gear available in the base gear section. Better gear is unlocked as you complete various merchant quests.

The most effective base gear for the Fighter in Dark and Darker is a Viking Sword and Buckler in the first weapon slot, falchion and any dagger in the second slot, Doublet, and any pants as armor. You should also equip potions, bandages, and a campfire kit.

3) Best skills

Skills are very important for this class (Image via IRONMACE)

As a beginner, you should prioritize survival over everything else. Luckily, surviving is quite easy as a Fighter. However, if you equip the proper Skills, clearing dungeons can become a breeze. The best initial skills to use as a Fighter are Second Wind and Sprint.

Second Wind will help you regenerate health when you are low, and Sprint can help you get out of a risky situation easily.

4) Do not compromise on speed

Without speed, you won't survive (Image via IRONMACE)

The most common mistake beginners make while playing as a Fighter is equipping heavy armor that significantly reduces their speed. In Dark and Darker, speed is key. If your speed is too low, no matter how good your gear is, you won't survive the enemy hordes.

While equipping the Swift perk reduces the armor penalty on speed, it still won't be enough if you equip too heavy armor. Also, keep in mind that having the Slayer perk will bar you from equipping plate armor.

5) Dungeons you should prioritize

Give those goblins a good lesson (Image via IRONMACE)

The fighter is quite dependent on good gear, so prioritizing the Armorer and Weapons Smith quests is recommended. One can find the ore to complete the Armorer quest in the Goblin Cave, near the lift. Likewise, grinding the Ice Caverns can help you obtain the rare weapons you will need to complete the Weapon Smith quest.

Completing the quests will unlock better gear in the Squire menu, providing better options for base gear.

