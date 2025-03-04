New World Aeternum: 8 beginner tips to get you started

New World is an ever-growing MMORPG, with new players often coming in to try out its content. The game was released on September 28, 2021, for PC. It has grown since its initial launch. Over the years, Amazon Games has slowly but surely rolled out a better and polished version of the title. This resulted in the birth of Aeternum, which released on October 15, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New World Aeternum welcomes newcomers and veteran players alike. It offers new content that improves gameplay mechanics and a more detailed world that creates a greater immersion for players. The title also comes with a greater variety of endgame activities that players can explore and conquer.

The game introduces fresh story arcs that delve deeper into the lore. It reveals more details and the overall mystery behind the cursed island of Aeternum.

8 best tips for New World Aeternum beginners

While some MMORPGs can be easily played, New World Aeturnum can still be daunting for players who are new to the genre since it has entirely different gameplay mechanics, things to explore, and weapons to test.

If you’re a player who’s seeking to learn the ropes of Aeternum, here are eight tips to help you get started.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

1) Experiment with weapons early

Experiment with weapons early (Image via Amazon Games)

New World Aeternum was designed to have no fixed classes. This means your playstyle can be determined through the weapons you use.

Trying different weapons early on in the game can help you identify your playstyle. Each weapon possesses distinct abilities and scaling attributes. For example, one weapon could specialize in Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and many more.

You may equip two weapons at once, so choosing weapons that complement each other can help you gain better XP. Keep in mind that you can respec your weapon skills for free until you reach level 20. Altogether, there are 15 weapon classes in this MMORPG, which means you’re free to try them all.

2) Upgrade your gear regularly

Upgrade your gear regularly (Image via Amazon Games)

When tackling the world of MMORPGs, having better gear is always recommended. Considering how enemies progressively become more difficult to handle, always make sure your gear is upgraded. Having low-tier level items could prove to be a hindrance when attempting to progress through quests.

To gain XP, you need to have gear that isn't below your level; therefore, always make sure that your weapon is the same as your character level. It's also important to note that your gear won't go beyond your player level. Save up on materials needed to upgrade your items. This way, when you level up, you'll be ready to upgrade your gear.

3) Gather and craft constantly

Gather and craft constantly (Image via Amazon Games)

Just like any other MMORPG, the gameplay in New World Aeternum is heavily reliant on crafting. Resources such as wood, plants, and ore are available as you explore the game. These materials are considered a necessity since crafting can provide better gear compared to loot drops. Additionally, it could also save you tons of money.

Be sure to check the town project board to complete crafting-related quests. You can get extra XP and rewards depending on the crafted material that was requested.

4) Manage your inventory

Manage your Inventory (Image via Amazon Games)

In New World Aeternum, you are limited to a few slots in your inventory. That means you should prioritize keeping valuable resources and gear throughout the game. Any unused items can be stored in the town's storage shed, or you can sell or salvage your low-tier gear that you don’t need.

You can upgrade your inventory space as you progress in the game. You can purchase bags from vendors, or if you're tight with money, you can always craft them.

5) Always carry food and potions

Always carry food and potions (Image via Amazon Games)

Food and potions are a player's best friend in any MMORPG. By consuming food, you can gain temporary buffs, such as greater stat boosts.

Carrying potions is also ideal since you need them for emergency purposes, like when you face challenging battles or sustain injuries during your journey.

6) Learn the basics of combat

Learn the basics of combat (Image via Amazon Games)

New World Aeternum is an action-based game where timing and positioning are crucial in combat. Practicing the basics, like blocking, dodging, and using abilities, can effectively improve your overall tactics in the game.

Make sure to always check your stamina. It's important to strategize before utilizing your light and heavy attacks. Light attacks consume less stamina, while heavy attacks drain a hefty amount.

7) Always remember to use your journal

Always remember to use your journal (Image via Amazon Games)

If you’re having difficulty figuring out what to do next in New World Aeternum, the journal is your friend.

The journal can help you track your progress, quests, and achievements. This makes your gameplay both organized and easy to navigate.

8) Unlock fast travel points

Unlock fast travel points (Image via Amazon Games)

In the game, there are a plethora of fast-travel points called Shrines. Explore the world and unlock these travel points across the map for an easier mode of transportation. This is especially helpful for players who are consistently going back and forth. Fast-traveling costs Azoth, so be sure to gather as much as you can.

Hopefully, these tips will alleviate the intimidating look of New World Aeternum. Overall, the game is a fun and immersive MMORPG that allows beginners to enjoy and explore the open world of Aeternum.

