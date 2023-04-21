The release of Diablo 4 is just around the corner, but Blizzard's Action RPG franchise players may be getting another chance to slay demons in Sanctuary ahead of the game's June 6 release. The official Diablo Twitter account responded to a certain player's pleas for more time with the game following last month's public playtest.

This sparked speculation that a second playtest might be on the way, which will likely be announced during the Diablo 4 developer livestream scheduled for later today.

Following the tweet above, one user couldn't help but ask:

Blizzard teases another Diablo 4 playtest

The latest Diablo entry has already gone gold and is set to be released worldwide on June 6. Players tried out the new game during the public playtest at the end of March and are looking to get their hands on it again.

They may not have to wait as long, as the official Diablo Twitter account posted a cryptic reply to a player looking to get more time in Sanctuary. Although nothing is certain as of now, it sounds like Blizzard may have one more public playtest in store between now and the launch day.

"That can be arranged..."

It was not just the official Diablo Twitter account teasing this potential playtest. Adam Fletcher, Diablo's community development director, as well as Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, also made the confirmation. There appears to be a major announcement planned.

There also seems to be a timeframe for when this potential announcement will be made. Diablo is conducting a developer livestream on its YouTube and Twitch channels today at 2 pm ET, which will most likely be the time for developers to announce a final playtest.

Blizzard received feedback following the game's initial public playtest at the end of March. One key bit of constructive criticism they received was cutting down on backtracking in dungeons and many other gameplay and balance tweaks to certain classes (focusing on Druid players). Fans of the series will be interested to see these changes in action during the second playtest.

It is also possible that Blizzard is talking about a four-day early access period for those who pre-order the game. This is probably less likely, as gamers already know about the early access period, and Blizzard would not need to be vague about it.

Whatever these tweets tease, it will be interesting to see what the Diablo 4 developer livestream has in store for players.

