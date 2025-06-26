Diablo 4 to become free on PlayStation Plus with July 9 launch

Diablo 4 is set to join the PlayStation Plus lineup for July 2025. The game was released back in June 2023 across multiple platforms and saw a successful launch. It is an ARPG title set in a grim fictional world called the Sanctuary, where you face off against the forces of hell unleashed by Lilith. This announcement comes less than a week ahead of the Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim update.

It is one of three games being added to the PS Plus lineup. Players will be able to enjoy the campaign and decide if they want to go for the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Diablo 4 to join PlayStation Plus ahead of Season 9 update

Sins of the Horadrim is less than a week away (Image via Activision Blizzard)

With a new season approaching, the decision to include Diablo 4 for all PS Plus members is a great move to bring in more players. Season 8: Belial's Return received mixed reactions from the community after the new combat system quickly became repetitive.

Season 9 is set to bring a new Seasonal Questline, along with some new permanent changes to the Nightmare Dungeons. These include new unique items for each Class and Nightmare Dungeon affixes on gear. Seasonal content includes Horadric Spellcraft and Jewels.

Apart from Diablo 4, PS Plus members will also be able to grab The King of Fighters XV and Jusant. KoF 15 is the perfect place for those looking to get into fighting games, while Jusant is a cosy puzzle game.

Will more Activision Blizzard games join PS Plus?

Will more Blizzard games join PS Plus in future (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Games developed by Bethesda have already long been a part of Sony’s subscription service. Doom and the Dishonored franchise are already a part of the PS Plus lineup.

While most of them were added before the Microsoft acquisition, the addition of Diablo 4 may be a sign that more Activision Blizzard games may become a part of Sony’s subscription service in the near future.

However, it’s hard to tell if this will be the case for previous Xbox exclusives. Games like Forza Horizon 5 recently launched on PS5. With Xbox also having its subscription service, Game Pass, it will be some time before we see them join the PS Plus lineup.

