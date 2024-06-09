Elder Scrolls Online offers free ESO Plus for a limited time

Elder Scrolls Online got a trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, which involved ESO Plus. For those who don’t know, this is the MMORPG’s optional subscription service, which provides a variety of great buffs and benefits to players who subscribe. This includes unlimited crafting material space, double inventory, an exp buff, and much more.

ZeniMax Online showed a trailer that highlighted the various things players could do in the game and with regard to the community at large. However, the big reveal was all platforms now offer ESO Plus for free for a limited time.

Elder Scrolls Online reveals at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 that ESO Plus is free for a limited time

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Elder Scrolls Online was one of the games featured. With Gold Road, the title's latest expansion dropping for PCs recently, it’s a great time to check out the game. While its ESO Plus optional subscription does not grant players access to the latest expansion, it does let players experience nearly everything else the title offers.

It lets PC users play all expansions up to Necrom, and all console players get expansions up to High Island. Additionally, ESO Plus lets players access all the various Dungeon DLCs that the title has released until now.

The free trial of ESO Plus will be available for players on consoles and PCs for Elder Scrolls Online, regardless of which expansions they do or do not own, until June 19, 2024.

It’s a great time to jump back into Elder Scrolls Online and check out some of the content you may have missed over the months or years. Below is the full list of features ESO Plus offers:

Full access to over 20 DLC game packs — new zones, quests, dungeons, and more.

Includes 26 group dungeons, new systems like Antiquities and Tales of Tribute, and more.

A Craft Bag that provides unlimited storage for all your crafting materials.

Double Bank space for all characters on your account.

10% increase in experience, gold, and Archival Fortune acquisition, crafting inspiration, and trait research rates.

Double furnishings and collectibles space in player housing.

Exclusive ability to dye costumes.

Double Transmute Crystal storage.

Elder Scrolls Online’s latest expansion, Gold Road, is available now on PC and hits consoles on June 18, 2024. Fans of the MMO will have access to ESO Plus from today, June 9, until June 19, 2024.

