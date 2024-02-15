No Man's Sky Omega is the latest major content update available to spacefarers in Hello Games' hit title. Sean Murray had already teased the launch with an X post that only had 'Ω'. From the limited-time free-to-play expedition to the option to claim pirate freighters, players have plenty of new things to try out.

Along with Omega, the developers also revealed No Man's Sky update 4.5 patch notes. It features the various bug and mission fixes and quality-of-life changes that they have introduced.

No Man's Sky Omega is the latest major content update

No Man's Sky Omega released on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The update introduced the Omega Expedition to the mix, rewarding the Atlas Sceptre Multi-Tool and Atlas Flightpack jetpack. Interestingly, Expedition 12 is available for free to everyone from Thursday, February 15, 2024, to Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Omega Expedition starts on Nafut Gamma, from which players "plot a course through the galaxy." The official blurb states:

"Explore, build, fight, and more through a diverse set of milestones, and unpick the threads of a mystery involving the past, the present, and what could be…"

The latest update also changes how expeditions can be started - namely, players can launch community No Man's Sky expeditions directly from existing savegames. Fans will be delighted by this change as they have to start new saves every time a new expedition comes along.

Furthermore, No Man's Sky Omega allows players to defeat pirate capital ships, get on board, and claim it for themselves. We shall soon see social media channels filled with gamers sharing their own Pirate Dreadnoughts.

Hello Games has also added a "new breath of life" to the Atlas Path mission. There, players' choice of accepting Atlas' offer or denying it will have a permanent effect on their relationship with the character.

New Planetary Missions abound (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky Omega also features new planetary missions. The objectives of these are specific to the personality of the alien offering it and "their home planet's climate, geography, and ecology." The touch of uniqueness will add a new dimension to the gameplay while completing these missions.

No Man's Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, MacOS, iPadOS, and Nintendo Switch.