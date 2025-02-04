No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52: Worlds Part 2 hotfix

The No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52 follow the release of the latest Worlds Part 2 Hotfix on Steam. The February 3 update focuses solely on addressing bugs that cropped up after the latest major content drop.
No Man's Sky Worlds Part 2 released on January 29, 2025, bringing new star systems, story additions, improvements in water rendering and gameplay, and plenty more.
No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52: Full changelog
The full patch notes for No Man's Sky hotfix 5.52 are:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with a portal in The Cursed expedition Breach Three. The Cursed Redux Expedition has been extended by a week.
- Fixed a number of softlocks where NPC dialogue would fail to render.
- Fixed a number of mission blockers that could occur when using the starship communicator.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after arriving in the created system.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after failing to learn a required product recipe.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after creating a new system at the Atlas.
- Added a refiner recipe to allow the creation of Quartzite from Activated Quartzite and Carbon.
- Fixed an issue that added a non-functional "Add to Favourites" button to Featured Bases.
- Improved the distinction between purple and red stars in the galaxy map.
- Fixed an issue that caused solar systems to generated their stellar class letter in an insufficiently random way.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Nautilon to be launched out the sea when the framerate became low.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Starborn Phoenix from hovering.
- Fixed a number of audio issues.
- Fixed a visual glitch with the mission icon for In Stellar Multitudes.
- Fixed an issue that could cause graphical corruption in some particle trails.
- Fixed a rare issue that allowed some water plants to grow forest leaves.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches in the shadow system.
- Fixed a number of animation glitches in the Nomad's suspension when driving over water.
- Fixed an issue that made derelict freighters too light.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches with sea creature death animations.
- Fixed an issue that caused some glowing textures to appear too muted.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor background to fail to render in VR.
- Fixed an issue that caused all Gek eyes to be the deepest black.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches when descending to a planet.
- Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch around the starship engines.
- Fixed an issue that caused textures on relic worlds to be low resolution Switch.
- Fixed a number of graphical issues on Mac.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to camera positioning.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to starship navigation.
- Fixed a crash related to collision generation.
- Fixed a crash specific to some integrated AMD GPUs.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze periodically while playing in 120hz mode on PS5.
- Fixed an issue that could cause old-format mods to be detected and cause stability issues.
