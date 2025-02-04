No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52: Worlds Part 2 hotfix

The No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52 follow the release of the latest Worlds Part 2 Hotfix on Steam. The February 3 update focuses solely on addressing bugs that cropped up after the latest major content drop.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part 2 released on January 29, 2025, bringing new star systems, story additions, improvements in water rendering and gameplay, and plenty more.

Also Read: No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 patch notes detailed

No Man's Sky patch notes 5.52: Full changelog

The full patch notes for No Man's Sky hotfix 5.52 are:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with a portal in The Cursed expedition Breach Three. The Cursed Redux Expedition has been extended by a week.

Fixed a number of softlocks where NPC dialogue would fail to render.

Fixed a number of mission blockers that could occur when using the starship communicator.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after arriving in the created system.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after failing to learn a required product recipe.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after creating a new system at the Atlas.

Added a refiner recipe to allow the creation of Quartzite from Activated Quartzite and Carbon.

Fixed an issue that added a non-functional "Add to Favourites" button to Featured Bases.

Improved the distinction between purple and red stars in the galaxy map.

Fixed an issue that caused solar systems to generated their stellar class letter in an insufficiently random way.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Nautilon to be launched out the sea when the framerate became low.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Starborn Phoenix from hovering.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

Fixed a visual glitch with the mission icon for In Stellar Multitudes.

Fixed an issue that could cause graphical corruption in some particle trails.

Fixed a rare issue that allowed some water plants to grow forest leaves.

Fixed a number of visual glitches in the shadow system.

Fixed a number of animation glitches in the Nomad's suspension when driving over water.

Fixed an issue that made derelict freighters too light.

Fixed a number of visual glitches with sea creature death animations.

Fixed an issue that caused some glowing textures to appear too muted.

Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor background to fail to render in VR.

Fixed an issue that caused all Gek eyes to be the deepest black.

Fixed a number of visual glitches when descending to a planet.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch around the starship engines.

Fixed an issue that caused textures on relic worlds to be low resolution Switch.

Fixed a number of graphical issues on Mac.

Fixed a number of crashes related to camera positioning.

Fixed a number of crashes related to starship navigation.

Fixed a crash related to collision generation.

Fixed a crash specific to some integrated AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze periodically while playing in 120hz mode on PS5.

Fixed an issue that could cause old-format mods to be detected and cause stability issues.

Now that you have read the latest No Man's Sky patch notes, dive into the game and enjoy everything Worlds Part 2 has to offer.

If you encounter bugs or glitches, you can reach out to the No Man's Sky devs through a bug report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback