No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 announced: Everything you need to know

The No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 update is one of its biggest yet, bringing major changes to the acclaimed open-world exploration game. From all-new habitats to further refinements on visuals and mechanics, the update contains everything that will ensure Hello Games' sci-fi epic remains one of the most immersive offerings on the market.

Here's everything you need to know about the No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 via version 5.5.

What is included in No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2?

While the patch notes are incredibly extensive, true to its title, the update largely centers around improving the world itself. This means billions of new solar systems, trillions of planets (including gas giants), plus new biomes, creatures, and so on. This is on top of enhancements to existing features, deeper ocean spaces to explore, general quality-of-life additions, and gameplay improvements.

Graphics improvements are on the table too, ensuring more detailed rendering for terrain, water rendering, lighting updates, and more. There are also brand-new additions in the form of the Wraith, a new living ship, and an "Abandoned Mode" which removes all alien life forms from the game.

All of this is encapsulated by a new questline that will take players on a tour across these new mechanics and systems that the team at Hello Games has crafted for this new content drop.

It is a bigger, more ambitious update than last year's Worlds Part 1, showcasing the development team's drive to keep improving the end-user experience at no extra cost to the player. Yes, as with all past updates, Worlds Part 2 is completely free and available to download across all platforms, i.e. PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

For more details, check out the full patch notes for this latest update.

