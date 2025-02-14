No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.56: Worlds Part 2 hotfix

The No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.56 have introduced new bug fixes for issues that players faced post-Worlds Part 2 release. Major content updates in NMS are usually followed by several player-faced problems, and this time's no different. Thankfully, Hello Games is prompt to try and address them through hotfixes and patches.

In Patch 5.56, the devs have addressed issues with the deployment of packaged technology into the Colossus, Nautilon Chamber's floating variant not allowing missions to progress in Titan Expedition, and more.

No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.56: Full changelog

The full set of No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.56 is:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could caused the Pillar of Titan reward to appear as already claimed after transferring back to the main save after completing the Titan Expedition.

Fixed an issue that prevented packaged technology from being deployed into the Colossus.

Fixed an issue in the Titan Expedition where building the floating variant of the Nautilon Chamber would not allow missions to progress.

Fixed an issue that could cause missions in the Titan Expedition to fail to detect waterworlds correctly.

Fixed a crash affecting players playing the PlayStation 4 version of No Man's Sky on PlayStation 5.

As always, No Man's Sky players can head over to the Hello Games Zen Desk to submit a bug report if they face any bugs or glitches during their in-game playthrough. The dev team has assured that they are keeping tabs on all feedback and are addressing them as soon as possible through similar bug fixes.

