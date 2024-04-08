'Remove Commendations from Guardian Ranks': The Destiny 2 community is frustrated over a rank-up requirement

Commendations in Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks have always been met with backlash from the community. The idea of depending on other players to rank up did not sit right with everyone, and it's slowly becoming more frustrating as the days progress. A recent Reddit post by u/ThatGuyFromTheM0vie resonated with many players, as it perfectly summed up the cons of having time-gated requirements.

The Redditor stated the following:

"I’m once again asking Bungie to remove Commendations from Guardian Ranks. No other req within the GR system is at the mercy of other players’ discretion"

Other community members rushed in, echoing the same sentiment and claiming that the Commendation system was a major waste of time and resources.

Destiny 2 players want Bungie to remove Commendations from Guardian Ranks

While Guardian Rank in Destiny 2 is one important aspect of a player's progression, having a few time-gated objectives restricting these ranks does not make sense. Additionally, these time-gated objectives are solely dependent on other players, which can go quite wrong. For example, a player can spend their evening grinding for weapons in a Raid, and then receive no Commendations from anyone.

This usually happens when other players leave the activity as soon as it's completed. Here's the post that u/ThatGuyFromTheM0vie uploaded on Reddit regarding the ongoing issue:

Here are a few reactions from other players regarding the issue, most of whom share the sentiment:

Reactions on Destiny 2 Reddit regarding the Commendations post (Image via Reddit)

Additional reactions on Reddit for the Commendations post (Image via Reddit)

Some Commendation requirements for leveling up Guardian Ranks are included at Rank 8, where players must accumulate 477 Commendations in total, alongside 910 Commendations at Rank 9, 1530 at Rank 10, and 1800 at Rank 11. While players could cheese the Destiny 2 Commendation farms in various ways, those methods have been fixed ever since.

Hence, the only means to gather all 1800 Commendations is through legitimate runs, which can take forever.