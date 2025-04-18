Sea of Thieves is now on Battle.net, with 6-day Early Access Premium Edition

After enjoying much success across Xbox and other PC storefronts, Sea of Thieves is finally on Activision Blizzard's Battle.net storefront as well. The open-world swashbuckling MMO arrives in full glory on May 22, 2025, on the platform, replete with all content. This also includes a feature-packed Premium Edition that grants buyers 6 days of early access.
It will allow Battle.net users to play the game early on May 16, 2025. Read on to know more about Sea of Thieves on yet another PC store.
Which Sea of Thieves editions are available on Battle.net?
After a PC launch on Windows Store in 2018 and a subsequent 2020 launch on Steam, it is now on Battle.net. Besides the basic Standard Edition, a Deluxe and Premium Edition are also available for purchase. Here's what's included in each:
Deluxe Edition:
- Sea of Thieves Base Game
- Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition
- Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook
- The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection
- Parrot Cosmetic Selection
- 10,000 Gold
- Dire Dark Warsmith Weapons Bundle
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Closed Beta Invitation
Premium Edition:
- Sea of Thieves Base Game
- Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition
- Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook
- The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection
- Parrot Cosmetic Selection
- 10,000 Gold
- Dire Dark Warsmith Weapons Bundle
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Closed Beta Invitation
- Dire Dark Warsmith Ship Collection & Crest
- Dire Dark Warsmith Costume Set
- Sails of Warriors' Will - Inspired by Battle.net
- Sails of Heroes' Horizon - Inspired by Overwatch
- Sails of Fabled Feuds - Inspired by World of Warcraft
- Sails of Binding Bounty - Inspired by Hearthstone
- Sails of Demonic Devotion
- 1,000 Ancient Coins
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - 6 Day Early Access
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Season 16 Plunder Pass
Standard Edition owners worry not, as pre-purchasing the game will entitle them to the following bonuses:
- Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition
- Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook
- The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook
- Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection
Furthermore, since Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard, buying the Battle.net copy will allow PC players to play the Xbox version of the game at no extra cost, thanks to the Xbox Play Anywhere offer.
