Sea of Thieves is now on Battle.net, with 6-day Early Access Premium Edition

After enjoying much success across Xbox and other PC storefronts, Sea of Thieves is finally on Activision Blizzard's Battle.net storefront as well. The open-world swashbuckling MMO arrives in full glory on May 22, 2025, on the platform, replete with all content. This also includes a feature-packed Premium Edition that grants buyers 6 days of early access.

Ad

It will allow Battle.net users to play the game early on May 16, 2025. Read on to know more about Sea of Thieves on yet another PC store.

Which Sea of Thieves editions are available on Battle.net?

Check out all the different editions to pick from (Image via Microsoft)

After a PC launch on Windows Store in 2018 and a subsequent 2020 launch on Steam, it is now on Battle.net. Besides the basic Standard Edition, a Deluxe and Premium Edition are also available for purchase. Here's what's included in each:

Ad

Trending

Deluxe Edition:

Sea of Thieves Base Game

Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition

Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook

The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection

Parrot Cosmetic Selection

10,000 Gold

Dire Dark Warsmith Weapons Bundle

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Closed Beta Invitation

Premium Edition:

Sea of Thieves Base Game

Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition

Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook

The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection

Parrot Cosmetic Selection

10,000 Gold

Dire Dark Warsmith Weapons Bundle

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Closed Beta Invitation

Dire Dark Warsmith Ship Collection & Crest

Dire Dark Warsmith Costume Set

Sails of Warriors' Will - Inspired by Battle.net

Sails of Heroes' Horizon - Inspired by Overwatch

Sails of Fabled Feuds - Inspired by World of Warcraft

Sails of Binding Bounty - Inspired by Hearthstone

Sails of Demonic Devotion

1,000 Ancient Coins

Pre-Purchase Bonus - 6 Day Early Access

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Season 16 Plunder Pass

Ad

Standard Edition owners worry not, as pre-purchasing the game will entitle them to the following bonuses:

Sea of Thieves Soundtrack - 2025 Edition

Sea of Thieves: Athena's Fortune - Audiobook

The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves - eBook

Pre-Purchase Bonus - Cobalt Kestrel Weapon Selection

Furthermore, since Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard, buying the Battle.net copy will allow PC players to play the Xbox version of the game at no extra cost, thanks to the Xbox Play Anywhere offer.

Read More: Sea of Thieves teases a few weeks jam-packed with events and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More