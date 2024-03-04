Skull and Bones maintenance (March 5): Time, duration, updates, and more

A new Skull and Bones maintenance is set to drop on March 5, 2024, bringing a host of changes and fixes to the base game. The maintenance was announced today via the official X handle of the game, detailing its contents and expected duration. As always, readers are recommended to keep the maintenance times in mind as the game will be inaccessible during the period.

Further details surrounding the Skull and Bones maintenance can be found below.

Skull and Bones maintenance planned for March 5, 2024

As mentioned in the Twitter/X post above, the Skull and Bones maintenance is set to begin tomorrow, March 5, 2024. The maintenance is expected to begin around 3 am Central Time/1 pm Eastern Time/6 pm Pacific Time. The servers will be unavailable for the duration of this maintenance, which is expected to be approximately an hour long.

Developer Ubisoft Singapore has also shared details surrounding the contents of the patch, which are as follows:

A Covert Invitation : The bugs surrounding the Helm’s Office during the Contracts “A Covert Invitation” and “Taking the Helm” have been fixed.

: The bugs surrounding the Helm’s Office during the Contracts “A Covert Invitation” and “Taking the Helm” have been fixed. Under a Storm : The contract objective can be completed even if you have the Termites rocket launcher equipped.

: The contract objective can be completed even if you have the Termites rocket launcher equipped. Fara Chest interaction : Defeating Joka Kubwa in “Hunt or Hunted” will not block you from opening both Fara and Legendary Fara Chests.

: Defeating Joka Kubwa in “Hunt or Hunted” will not block you from opening both Fara and Legendary Fara Chests. Captain’s Tool : Tool upgrades can now be performed for players who had their Captain’s Tools disappear prior.

: Tool upgrades can now be performed for players who had their Captain’s Tools disappear prior. Interacting with wildlife : Fixed an issue where loot could not be collected from wildlife.

: Fixed an issue where loot could not be collected from wildlife. Water Barrel refresh rate : Water Barrels in Outposts will now respawn after the cooldown timer hits zero.

: Water Barrels in Outposts will now respawn after the cooldown timer hits zero. Point of interest interaction: Points of interest have now been fixed and work properly. Additionally, points of interest can be interacted with during combat.

For more Skull and Bones news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.