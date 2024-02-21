Everything you need to know about Skull and Bones Season 1

Skull and Bones Season 1 is all set to kick off, bringing a host of new content. Designed as a live-service title, Skull and Bones is scheduled to receive continuous updates in the form of “Seasons” through the course of its life cycle. Dubbed the “Raging Tides,” Season 1 brings new hunt targets, battle pass additions, cosmetics, and even a new sea monster to face off against.

Read on to learn more about the same.

When does Skull and Bones Season 1 release?

While developer Ubisoft Singapore has not yet disclosed an official date, Skull and Bones Season 1 is expected to release around the end of February 2024 - likely on the 27th.

Season 1 is expected to last around 12 weeks (with the exception of any unfortunate delays) and should extend well into the second half of May 2024.

What is included in Skull and Bones Season 1?

What is included in Season 1 of Skull and Bones? (Image via Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones Season 1 is a part of the Year 1 update roadmap. As such, Season 1’s gameplay contents are to be freely available for every player in-game.

This includes the following:

A major battle against Philippe La Peste, “the dread pirate lord of the Caribbean.”

Faction Convoys

Territory Control

The Kingpin Tylosaurus sea monster will be added to the game.

Hostile Takeover and Legendary Heist takeover options to be added.

Miscellaneous other season rewards such as weapons, blueprints, and cosmetics.

Keep in mind that certain progression elements (such as the Leaderboards) will be reset after Season 1 drops. Make sure to prepare accordingly.

What can players expect after Skull and Bones Season 1 ends?

What does Year 1 of Skull and Bones include? (Image via Ubisoft)

As part of its promise of post-launch updates, players can expect the following content from Year 1 of Skull and Bones:

Chorus of Havoc (Season 2) : Hubac Twins battle, a Dragon Boat event, Compagnie Warship, The Megalodon sea monster, and Fleet Management, among other season rewards.

: Hubac Twins battle, a Dragon Boat event, Compagnie Warship, The Megalodon sea monster, and Fleet Management, among other season rewards. Into the Dragon’s Wake (Season 3) : Li Tian battle, a Halloween event, a new Legendary Sea Monster, and new World Events.

: Li Tian battle, a Halloween event, a new Legendary Sea Monster, and new World Events. Shadows of the Deep (Season 4): Mystery Rival battle, a Lunar New Year event, a new Legendary Sea Monster, and World Events.

A few of these entries are incomplete and contain placeholders, as Ubisoft has yet to reveal additional details surrounding these Seasons.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure RPG from developer Ubisoft Singapore. The game can be best described as a naval warfare title that has players explore the high seas as a pirate during the 17th century. The game was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna platforms.