Skull and Bones release time explored

With the game launching later this week on February 16, the developers have already revealed Skull and Bones release time for players to prepare for. Players already got to try out the open beta earlier this month, with progression from the same carrying over once the game launches.

Those who purchase the Skull and Bones Premium Edition can already dive into the high seas in Ubisoft's latest offering. The Early Access period began on February 13.

When will Skull and Bones release? Major region release time explored

Skull and Bones releases on February 16 at 12 am local time. This means that players in some regions can jump into the game earlier than others because of the time zone differences. The information is as follows:

Region Launch Early Access Pre-Load The Americas Friday, February 16, 12 am EST Tuesday, February 13, 12 am EST February 12, 5 am EST (PC)February 11, 12 am EST (Console) Europe Friday, February 16, 12 am CET Tuesday, February 13, 12 am CET February 12, 11 am CET (PC)February 11, 12 am CET (Console) Oceania and Asia Friday, February 16, 12 am AET Tuesday, February 13, 12 am AET February 12, 9 PM AET (PC)February 11, 12 am AET (Console)

As mentioned earlier, those with the Premium Edition can already access the title now. Other than that, the edition includes:

The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection

2 extra missions (Reach Infamy Tier: Buccaneer to unlock): The Ashen Corsair & Bloody Bones Legacy.

Digital Artbook of 84 pages and digital selected game soundtrack.

Smuggler Pass token (Unlocks a premium battle pass and additional content. Usable when new seasons release.)

Drawing inspiration from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's naval warfare and seafaring, the latest title had been in a developmental hell for years. After numerous delays and questions regarding how the final product will fare, players will finally get to experience it in its full glory.

With the game's imminent launch, check other articles on Skull and Bones:

Skull and Bones PC system requirements || Can you play Skull and Bones offline? || Is there land combat in Skull and Bones? || How to fish in Skull and Bones? || Best Skull and Bones controller settings || Best Skull and Bones PS5 settings || Does Skull and Bones have crossplay? ||