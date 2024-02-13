Can you play Skull and Bones offline?

After more than a decade of development, Skull and Bones has finally hit the market. Ubisoft's newest pirating adventure offers plenty that will make people happy. There are fully customizable ships to build, missions to go on, and plenty of pirating to do in the West Indies' seas. However, a lot of newer titles these days require an internet connection to play.

A lot of people were turned off by the newly released Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League because of its need for a constant internet connection. This begs the question of whether or not you can play Skull and Bones offline. In short, no. Read on to know more.

Can Skull and Bones be played offline?

Plenty of ships to destroy (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned, the simple answer to this is no. At the time of release, players will not be able to enjoy Skull and Bones while playing offline. The Parent's Guide for Skull and Bones also mentions that an internet connection is needed to access this title. While we can finally adventure around the seas, living the life of a pirate, some will find it disappointing that this can only be done when you have access to the internet.

If you live in an area with limited internet connectivity, then you're going to run into some trouble as you try to play Ubisoft's newest title. However, if you have an internet connection, you can jump straight in and enjoy the beloved ship combat inspired by Assassin's Creed IV.

While this game won't let you do all the cool assassin stuff that Edward Kenway could, you will still get to have your crew, who will sing shanties with you as you sail across the open seas.

Will Skull and Bones ever get an offline mode?

A pirate's life (Image via Ubisoft)

There has been no word from Ubisoft about the possibility of an offline mode for this title. Moreover, this game has a battle pass and has adopted the live-service model. So, the direction in which Ubisoft is planning to take it has become quite clear.

This is a game that was delayed six times. Now, if we consider the pace at which Ubisoft developed this game, it is safe to say that it will likely take a substantial amount of time before an offline mode sees the light of day. So, it is better for the fans not to speculate and hold out on hope for an offline mode.

