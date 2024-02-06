Skull and Bones endgame content explained

A recent preview session revealed what the Skull and Bones endgame content will look like. This is something that has been on the minds of fans of this upcoming pirate-themed multiplayer title, and now they have an answer. Ubisoft has clarified some of that, using the recent preview session to show fans what they can expect. While this content can and likely will change as each season changes throughout the first year of this online game, we do have some insight into what players can expect.

This is, of course, the Skull and Bones endgame content after players complete the main campaign, and it will probably be the content they focus on for months at a time once they’ve finally got a powerful ship and crew.

What can players expect during Skull and Bones endgame content?

Whether you're sieging or fighting, there's going to be intense experiences in the endgame (Image via Ubisoft)

Once players are ready for Skull and Bones endgame content, the focus will be heavily on completing missions and exploring this pirate-themed MMO. In the early game, players spend a lot of time farming materials to build ships or get upgrades. It appears that the endgame content will be for those who are satisfied with their equipment and are ready to start being real pirates.

We are aware of a few mission types right now as it pertains to Skull and Bones endgame content. The first is Sieges (Hostile Takeover). In this mission type, players will sail to an island and bombard the coastal towers before fighting off waves of enemy pirate ships. However, unlike in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, you can’t get off the boat and slaughter other NPCs. Instead, you sail in circles and shoot.

Do not take the denizens of the deep lightly (Image via Ubisoft)

Another type of event or mission in Skull and Bones endgame content revolves around groups of players fighting off giant sea serpents/sea beasts. Now, that sounds exciting. These gigantic sea creatures can essentially one-shot a player if you’re not playing safe.

Sea creatures in this game are portrayed as gigantic forces of destruction, as they often are in modern media. Your reward for completing these is a wealth of meat you can use in recipes to replenish your crew’s energy levels.

You can also participate in Legendary Heist missions. These interesting tasks involve players returning to places they’ve previously sieged. In it, you acquire resources and valuable goods from that place and then sail off to try and fence it to make some profit.

However, the entire server is alerted when you begin, and they will no doubt start chasing you. If you’re playing as one of the fast ship types, it can be incredibly easy to get away from your opponents.

The Skull and Bones endgame content will be wild, including epic pirate bosses (Image via Ubisoft)

There’s also a Season 1 boss players can battle with in the Skull and Bones endgame content. Season 1, Raging Tides, focuses on pirate Phillippe Le Peste. This particular pirate, as you can probably surmise from his name, is a big fan of poisons. You can do battle with him in the La Potence World Event. This is the lead-in to the final battle with La Peste.

The toxins and poisons he launches at players force them to keep on the move and stay out of the way of his attacks. The boss also appears to be able to launch attacks in huge AOEs, even if the tank ship has aggro on him.

The battle looks incredibly intense and a great deal of fun to boot. Players must work together and stay on the move to avoid poisonous blasts, no matter what ship type they’re using. This will change in Season 2, Chorus of Havoc, and future seasons.

Skull and Bones will have an open beta very soon - beginning on February 8, 2024 - and anyone who wishes to take a peek at this pirate MMO can do so.