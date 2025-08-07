The First Descendant patch notes for Update 1.3: Find out what's new in Season 3

The First Descendant’s patch 1.3 is now available. It brings the long-awaited Season 3 update, featuring a new open-world zone called "Axion Plains," alongside fresh Descendants, weapons, modules, enemies, and more. This update will also progress the story campaign and allow you to fight the Colossi within Axion Plains.

Ad

Any player in the area can join the fight and collect rewards after defeating the boss. There are also more QoL improvements, like increased rewards and experience gain from 400% dungeons. This will help level up the Descendants and weapons faster.

Detailed below are the full notes for The First Descendant’s latest patch, 1.3.

All changes and bug fixes in The First Descendant patch 1.3 (August 7)

Here are the details on everything within the new open-world zone, Axion Plains:

Ad

Trending

Axion arena (Image via Nexon)

New Battlefield: Axion Plains

Ad

Accessible via [Map] - [World Map], and only available on Hard Difficulty.

A total of 7 missions, including two new mission objectives, have been added to Axion Plains.

Can be unlocked while progressing through the new Axion Plains main quest.

The new Axion Plains main quest, which continues the story after the Descendant Corps rescues Dia from Sigma Sector, has been added.

The Axion Plains main quest consists of 2 parts.

Part 1 will be available after completing the Fortress zone main quest. It involves a reconnaissance mission in the new Axion Plains.

Part 2 will be available after reaching Mastery Rank 15 and completing the Sigma Sector main quest. Players are dispatched to the Axion Plains to thwart another Vulgus plot.

The ‘Legion of Breach’ has been added

Added Named Monsters: Abyss Scarab and Breach Spreader.

Added Mutants ‘Spikers’: Razor Claw, Steel Pincer, and Breach Discharger.

Added 'Breach Creature', ' Breach Follower Soldier', ' Breach follower Sniper', and ' Breach follower Heavy Infantry'.

Ad

Battlefield Missions

A total of 7 missions, including 2 new missions, have been added to Axion Plains.

New Missions include:

New Mission: Strategic Asset Defense New Mission: Decontamination - This new mission requires you to defend multiple objectives. - The more successfully you defend objectives, the faster the defense time decreases. - The mission will fail if you run out of attempts or all defended objectives are destroyed. - Decontamination is a new mission where you must defeat enemies to obtain Colossus Organic Samples and maintain a gauge until time runs out. - Field Data Transmitters are placed on the battlefield where the Decontamination mission takes place, and you can interact with them to interrupt the mission midway. ㄴ You can't receive any mission completion rewards if you interrupt a mission by interacting with a Field Data Transmitter. - You can earn Kill Points by defeating Commanders that appear during the mission. ㄴ You can receive rewards based on Commander Kill Points if you successfully complete a mission or interrupt a mission via interaction with a Field Data Transmitter. ㆍ Defeating a Commander rewards 30 Void Abyss Metal Fragments and 10 Core Amplifiers. - The mission will fail if you run out of attempts or the gauge reaches 0.

Ad

Completing an Axion Plains mission will reward you with Descendant EXP, Weapon Proficiency EXP, Ironheart Particles, and Unique Arche Factor EXP. There is also a chance to obtain Blueprint Loot and Trigger Module Loot.

From each Blueprint Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Descendant: Nell, New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER, or New Vehicle: Orca or Vortex.

For each Trigger Module Loot, you can obtain 1 of 9 Trigger Modules.

Defeating common monsters in the Axion Plains will reward you with Weapon/External Component Augmentation Cores, Core Amplifiers, and Hover Bike Enhancement/Modification materials. There is also a small chance to obtain blueprints for crafting certain Descendants and Weapons.

Defeating special monsters in the Axion Plains will reward you with Standard ETA Vouchers and External Component Augmentation Cores. There is also a small chance of obtaining Crystallization Catalyst blueprints and crafting materials.

Defeating Commanders in the Axion Plains will reward you with Rare Basic Materials needed to craft New Descendant: Nell, New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER, or New Vehicle: Orca or Vortex.

Ad

Operational Areas

2 of the 7 missions in Axion Plains are activated as Operational Areas.

Operational Areas feature more powerful monsters and offer greater rewards.

The Operational Area missions change every 2 hours.

Completing an Operational Area mission will give you the same rewards as for completing an Axion Plains mission, and you can also randomly receive additional rewards.

Additional Rewards: Trigger Module Loot, Arche Loot, ERASER Loot, Orca Loot, Vortex Loot.

Additionally, you can obtain Descendant EXP, Weapon Proficiency EXP, Ironheart Particles, and Unique Arche Factor EXP.

Ad

Dimensional Energy Stabilization

Clearing an Operational Area increases the Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reading.

Rewards will be given when all Descendants stabilize the Dimensional Energy together.

Rewards will be mailed to all Descendants who contributed to the Dimensional Energy Stabilization by clearing an Operational Area at least once.

1 Trigger Module Loot

1 Weapon Augmentation Core Box (1 Tier VII Core of every type)

1 External Component Augmentation Core Box (1 Tier VII Core of every type)

60 Specially Treated Alloys, 30 Insulating Nuts, 10 Alloy Bearings, 10 High Conductivity Wires.

Descendants who participated in an Operational Area after the Stabilization can still receive rewards.

The Dimensional Energy Stabilization status is reset daily.

Ad

Axion Plains Intercept Battle

Wall crasher in Axion arena (Image via Nexon)

Wall Crasher

Ad

The Wall Crasher is a Colossus with identical Attribute Resistance.

The Wall Crasher takes greater damage while it is Dazed after the Void Reflux mode is deactivated.

The Wall Crasher periodically creates objects on the battlefield to put pressure on the field.

The Wall Crasher attacks slowly but deals massive damage.

A new monster called the Mold, summoned by the Wall Crasher, has been added.

Cooperate with your allies in various ways, such as using barriers and healing during this first 8-player battle.

The Wall Crasher appears every hour on the hour (00 minute), and you must enter the battle within 5 minutes of its appearance.

If you fail to enter on time, you can enter by accepting a party invitation from a Descendant who has already entered.

Completion rewards can only be claimed once per hour.

During the battle, you can also open party recruitment to allow other Descendants to join.

During the battle with the Wall Crasher, the mission will not fail even if your personal death count is zero.

If your personal death count is 0, the resurrection effect will be partially reduced.

Defeating the Wall Crasher grants the following rewards:

4-22 Trigger Module

4 of each [‘Ballistic Tracker’, ‘Dimension Destroyer’, ‘Circulation’ External Components]

1 of each Tier 8 Weapon Cores

7 of each Tier 10 External Components Cores

50 Core Amplifiers

200,000-300,000 Gold

3,200-4,800 Kuiper Shards

Ad

Field Colossus Battle

When the Wall Crasher's precursor animation starts, 2 Colossi are summoned at random locations on the Axion Plains.

The Field Colossi remain summoned for 8 minutes and disappear when they are defeated or when the Wall Crasher appears after 8 minutes.

The locations of the Field Colossi and their battle expiration times are displayed on the zone map.

Defeating the Field Colossi grants the following rewards:

4 Rare Tier Weapons

4 Rare-Ultimate Tier Reactor

3 Rare-Transcendent Tier Modules

8 External Component Sets

200,000-10,000,000 Gold

3,200-4,800 Kuiper Shards

Weapons and Descendants’ Codes, Blueprints, and Intermediate Products can be obtained at a low chance.

Ad

Dimensional Breach

The Dimensional Breach Stabilization Reading increases when the Wall Crasher that appears on the Axion Plains is intercepted.

Even if the Wall Crasher interception fails, the Stabilization reading increases slightly.

When the Dimensional Breach Alert ends, one of the various effects is activated for all Descendants depending on the Stabilization level reached. Various effects are as follows:

Void Axium mission rewards increased by 3% ~ 30%

Research Time decreased by 2% ~ 15%

Unique Arche Factor EXP increased by 2% ~ 15%

The Dimensional Breach Stabilization status is reset every Thursday at 00:00 PDT.

Additionally, rankings up to 100th place are determined based on your contribution to Dimensional Breach Stabilization.

Contribution accumulates based on the percentage of damage dealt to the Wall Crasher, and the Axion Prime Challenger Medal is awarded based on the final ranking.

This medal can be used during the next contribution calculation period.

Dimensional Breach Stabilization Contribution is reset every 4 weeks.

Ad

Mobile Energy Monitoring

You can use your Vehicle to play Mobile Energy Monitoring, which involves racing down a set course.

Completing the course within the allotted time earns you rewards. The shorter the completion time, the better the rewards.

Each reward can only be earned once.

Unlocked immediately upon entering the Axion Plains, and there are six starting locations.

Axium Drop Zone

On the Axion Plains, chunks of Void Axium often fall from the sky.

The Void Axium and monsters are present at the location where the Void Axium fell, and you can attack or approach these monsters to proceed with the Axium Drop Zone mission.

The drop location is also displayed on the Map.

The Axium Drop Zone mission is available for a certain period of time starting from the moment a Void Axium begins to fall, and the mission disappears once the timer expires.

Completing an Axium Drop Zone mission earns you the rewards. The faster the completion time, the more rewards you receive.

Ad

Amount of rewards given by grade:

Grade Type Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire A 72 36 12 12 B 54 27 9 9 C 36 18 6 6

Ad

After completing an Axium Drop Zone mission, you can interact with the Void Axium that appears to receive additional rewards once. The additional rewards can be received by interacting within the given time limit, regardless of participation in the mission.

Amount of additional rewards given:

--------- Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Amount 90 45 15 15

Ad

Axion Resource Caches

Axion Resource Caches and Axion Supply Caches are scattered throughout the Axion Plains.

Roam the Axion Plains on your hover bike and smash the caches scattered everywhere to obtain materials.

Axion Supply Caches and Resource Caches offer a chance to obtain all 16 types of Basic materials that can be obtained from the munition crates and resource boxes found in other zones.

There is also a small chance to obtain new Rare materials found in the Axion Plains.

Axion Supply Caches generally contain more materials than Axion Resource Caches.

Ad

Research Requests

The following new research requests have been added to Anais:

New Descendant: Nell

New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER

New Vehicle: Orca, Vortex

New Arche Trigger Unlock Material: Refined Axium Crystal

Limited Ultimate Weapon: Voltia

Axion Plains Demo Ends

The Axion Plains demo has ended, and the "Season 3 Breakthrough: Axion Demo" button has been removed from the title screen.

New Descendant: Nell

Nell in action (Image via Nexon)

Here are the complete details regarding Nell's abilities:

Ad

Passive: Suspicion & Insight

Increases Weak Point Damage.

When using Ecive, it inflicts Ecive Scan on enemies in front.

Deals additional damage to enemies inflicted with Ecive Scan.

When an enemy dies while inflicted with Ecive Scan, it applies Ecive Scan to nearby enemies.

Increases the efficiency of decrypting Encrypted Vaults, and increases the reward amount upon successful decryption.

Active 1: Breach Discharge

Fires Breach Shards, dealing damage to enemies hit.

Triggers additional effects upon hitting targets inflicted with Ecive Scan.

Increases the projectile damage of Breach Discharge.

Deals additional Explosion Damage.

Reduces the cooldown of Gaze of the Abyss.

Ad

Active 2: Ring of Breach

Creates an Arche Breach at the designated location when the skill is used.

The created Arche Breach inflicts a debuff on enemies within range, forming an Arche Breach that strengthens over time and further weakens Adaptive Defense.

The Arche Breach creates an Anti-Gravity Field on the ground.

Reusing the skill retrieves the Arche Breach.

When retrieved, both the Arche Breach and Anti-Gravity Field disappear, Nell receives a buff and triggers an explosion around the Arche Breach, and a portion of the cooldown of Ring of Breach is returned.

Ad

Active 3: Gravitic Reversal

Detonates an Arche Breach, causing Gravitic Reversal.

Inflicts Tow on enemies near the Arche Breach and deals Explosion Damage to them.

Active 4: Gaze of the Abyss

Grants the Gaze of the Abyss effect to Nell and nearby party members.

All firearm attacks from Nell target Weak Points, increasing the Weak Point Damage of herself and nearby allies.

While Gaze of the Abyss is active, hitting a target inflicted with Ecive Scan with a Breach Shard or defeating the target increases the duration of Gaze of the Abyss.

Ad

Skill Module 1: Restored Heart (Active 2, Active 3)

Changes Ring of Breach and Gravitic Reversal to skills that grant buffs to allies.

Skill Module 2: Shattered Heart (Passive, Active 1, Active 2, Active 4)

Changes Gaze of the Abyss to an attack skill.

Builds up Suspicion stacks using Breach Spikes, then fires enhanced Breach Spikes.

Skill Modules for Nell can be obtained by completing Axion Plains missions, Operational Area Rewards, and by combining modules.

Arche Trigger System

Ad

Added the new Arche Trigger system.

Unlocked by completing the sub quest “Unlock Arche Trigger,” this sub quest is available from Mastery Rank 15. After unlocking the system, a new Trigger Module Slot will be added to the Descendant Modules screen.

The Trigger Module Slot is added for each Descendant and must be unlocked at Prime Hands.

The unlocking requirements and cost are as follows:

Use Crystallization Catalyst 10 times

Use Energy Activator 1 time

Reach Arche Tuning Level 40

1 Refined Axium Crystal

300,000 Kuiper Shards

Ad

Selecting the unlocked Trigger Module Slot opens the Trigger Module Settings screen. Alternatively, you can switch to this screen using a shortcut key on the Descendant Modules screen. On the Trigger Module Settings screen, you can view your Trigger Modules or use the equip/unequip functions.

When a Trigger Module is equipped, the icon of its triggering skill will display a 'glow' effect.

After equipping and saving, the triggering skill's icon will be activated and shown.

Skill category allows you to view only the Trigger Modules that match a specific skill.

Ad

Trigger Modules are modules that trigger an effect when the Descendant uses a skill. Some of them trigger based on the Descendant's skill tags, while others trigger when any skill is used.

There are three tiers of random options: Common, Rare, and Ultimate.

The tier is determined based on the acquired option values.

You can also check the tier of an acquired random option through the module icon.

You can designate your favorite Trigger Modules.

Trigger Modules can be obtained by opening Trigger Module Loot that is obtained as rewards for Axion Plains missions, additional rewards from Operational Areas, rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher, and Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reward.

Trigger Modules use a separate inventory from existing modules.

The Trigger Module Slot is saved together with existing Module loadouts and presets.

Trigger Modules can be dismantled but cannot be enhanced or combined.

Implanting Module Settings includes Implanting the Trigger Module Slot.

Ad

Here is a complete list of all Trigger Modules:

Module Effect Battering Ram - Dealing damage to an enemy with a Clash type skill causes an Earthquake that reduces the DEF of enemies in range proportional to the caster's DEF and inflicts damage and Taunt. Arche Leak - Using a Continuous Damage type skill grants Arche Leak. While Arche Leak is active, hitting an enemy with a Continuous Damage skill consumes MP. The Skill Power Modifier increases proportionally to the difference between current MP and Max MP. - Recovers MP when using a Continuous Damage skill or each time an enemy is defeated by the Continuous Damage skill. Removes Arche Leak if there is no MP to consume. Power Beyond - Using a Global DoT or a Ground DoT type skill grants Void Recharge. - Hitting an enemy while Void Recharge is at max stacks with a Global DoT or Ground DoT Skill creates an Amorphous Phenomenon under the enemy's feet and removes all Void Recharge stacks. - The Amorphous Phenomenon briefly inflicts Tow on enemies in range and reduces their ATK by a percentage of the Skill Range Boost Ratio. Gap in Time - Hitting an enemy with a Normal AoE type skill deals Additional Damage. - Additional Damage Trigger Rate is inversely proportional to the caster's current Skill Cooldown Reduction. Death by a Thousand Cuts - Using a Projectile type skill grants Residual Arche Preservation stacks based on the skill type. - Hitting an enemy with a Projectile type skill while Residual Arche Preservation is at max stacks causes an Arche Meteor to fall on the target and nearby enemies, dealing damage. - Residual Arche Preservation stacks differently for each Projectile type, with multi-type skills giving the most stacks. Particle Conversion Emitter - Using an Ally Enhancement, Healing, Charging, or Supply type skill to grant a buff or heal an ally grants Particle Transmission to the ally. - Particle Transmission converts to Particle Emission at max stacks and deals Additional Damage proportional to the caster's Skill Power when attacking an enemy. - Particle Transmission does not apply while Particle Emission is active. Granting additional buff or healing a target affected by Particle Emission increases the duration. Full Arche Jacket - When reloading, consume MP to grant the next magazine Arche Coating. - Arche Coating has a chance to deal Skill Damage to enemies near the target hit by your firearm until the magazine runs out. Kuiper Hollow Points - Replaces bullets with Kuiper Hollow Points and increases Base Recoil. Hitting an enemy with a firearm anywhere other than a Weak Point. grants Forced Weakening stacks to the caster based on the caster's Recoil Reduction Modifier. - Forced Weakening reduces Max HP while increasing Weak Point Damage per stack and removes some stacks and recovers HP on a successful Weak Point attack. - Changing weapons removes Forced Weakening. Effects do not trigger bullets that miss the target. Cyclic Amplifier - Using a skill grant and rotates Cyclic Amplification, which increases the power of a single Arche attribute at regular intervals.

Ad

Skill Types

Skill types have been added based on the effects and conditions of all Descendant and Modification Module skills.

Each skill type has been assigned according to the Descendants' skills, and based on these types, various additional effects can be triggered through Trigger Modules and accessories, etc.

All skill types are shown below, and each Descendant skill is assigned a type that matches its primary effect.

Type Effect Explosive Projectile A type whose primary effect is firing a projectile that explodes and deals AoE damage around the impact point. Multi-Explosive Projectile A type whose primary effect is firing multiple projectiles that explode and deal AoE damage around the impact point. Tracking Projectile A type whose primary effect is a projectile that tracks enemies. Piercing Projectile A type whose primary effect is a projectile that pierces through enemies. Normal AoE A type whose primary effect deals instant damage to enemies within range. Ground DoT A type whose primary effect inflicts effects on enemies within a zone of effect created on the ground. Global DoT A type whose primary effect inflicts effects on enemies within a zone of effect not on the ground. Clash A type whose primary effect deals impact damage with the Descendant's body. Emission A type whose primary effect deals damage by releasing the Descendant's energy from a distance. Continuous Damage A type whose primary effect deals damage at every certain tick through a debuff. Slow A type whose primary effect inflicts a debuff related to the enemy's speed. Exclusive Weapon A type whose primary effect is using a Unique Weapon. Aimed Shot A type whose primary effect is aiming at an enemy for a certain period of time. Barrier A type whose primary effect deals damage to enemies or defending against them using barriers. Neutralize A type whose primary effect restricts enemy actions. Toggle A type whose primary effect enables/disables skills. Healing A type whose primary effect recovers HP. Charge A type whose primary effect recovers Energy Shields. Supply A type whose primary effect replenishes ammunition. Ventilate A type whose primary effect recovers MP. Install A type whose primary effect triggers an effect at a designated location. Firing Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases firearm related damage. Arche Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases skill related damage. Acceleration Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases speed or decreases cooldown. Defense Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases defense. Ally Enhancement A type whose primary effect grants buffs to allies. Weaken A type whose primary effect inflicts debuffs on enemies. Movement Restrictions A type whose primary effect restricts movement when using skills. Chained A type whose primary effect is triggered by another skill rather the skill itself. Stack A type that can be used continuously through stacking. Taunt A type whose primary effect taunts enemies. Destruction A type that deals Additional Damage to Cluster Sacs and Tunnels. Tow A type whose primary effect pulls enemies within a certain range.

Ad

Vehicles, equipment, and Descendant rebalance/improvements

Hover Bikes in The First Descendant Season 3 (Image via Nexon)

Patch 1.3 brings three types of Hover Bikes to navigate across Axion Plains. They are the GLIDE-4, Orca, and Vortex.

Ad

The GLIDE-4 can be acquired by completing a quest.

You can equip a vehicle from the Inventory - Manage Vehicles menu. Once a Vehicle is equipped, it cannot be removed and can only be swapped to another Vehicle.

The equipped Vehicle can be summoned and mounted using a Mount/Dismount key.

All Vehicles can be enhanced, and their basic performance improves with each enhancement level. Doing so also earns Mastery Rank EXP. Here are the materials and currency required for each enhancement level:

Ad

Enhancement Level Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Required Gold 1 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 2 60 30 10 10 50,000 3 90 45 15 15 60,000 4 120 60 20 20 70,000 5 150 75 25 25 80,000 6 210 105 35 35 100,000 7 330 165 55 55 200,000 8 480 240 80 80 400,000 9 660 330 110 110 800,000 10 900 450 150 150 1,500,000

Ad

Additional options are granted at Enhancement Levels 2/4/6/8/10, and the granted options can be changed through modification. Here are the requirements per modification:

Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Gold Cost 24 12 4 4 30,000

Ad

New Ultimate Weapons

Exterminator is a rocket launcher that comes with a unique ability called Exterminate!

When aiming, it automatically designates enemies on the screen as targets.

Fires Explosive Rounds at the targeted enemies.

Explosive Rounds deal Additional Damage to the Carapace Hull and the Armored Carapace of special units such as Razor Claws and Steel Pincers, and are even more effective against Cluster Sacs, Cluster Tunnels, and Assault Ships.

ERASER is a Scout Rifle that comes with a unique ability called Erase.

Ad

Hitting an enemy grants Analysis.

When Analysis reaches max stacks, it changes to Degrade.

While Degrade is in effect, firing the weapon creates Degrading Enzymes at the hit location.

Enemies hit by Degrading Enzymes are inflicted with Corrosion, which reduces their Toxic Weapon Resistance and Adaptive Defense.

New External Components

New External Components can be obtained by defeating the Wall Crasher. Here are the bonus effects:

Category Set Effect Ballistic Tracker 2-piece Set:

- Weak Point Damage 5%[+]

4-piece Set:

- When attacking a Weak Point with a firearm at 2 stacks of Trajectory Analysis, it deals Ricochet Damage around the hit enemy. (up to 5 enemies).

- Ricochet Damage deals damage equal to 8.5% of Firearm DMG, increasing in damage by 2.75% per ricochet. Dimension Destroyer 2-piece Set:- No Effect

4-piece Set:

-Grants 1 stack of Breach Formation per second, plus an additional stack per skill use. (up to 10 stacks).

- Using a skill at 10 stacks of Breach Formation grants Crash to self.

- Crash causes the Wall Crasher's Pandemonium Flotation to crash down on a random target location. (5s duration)

- Deals 69.6%[+] of Skill Power as Additional Damage.



Circulation 2-piece Set:

- Max MP 28[+]

4-piece Set:

- When using a healing skill on an ally, grants Tolerance to self (10s duration)

- Tolerance increases in effect proportionally to the number of allies in the mission.

- Outgoing Shield Recovery Modifier 3.8%[+], plus 3.8%[+] per ally

- MP Heal Modifier 7.8%[+], plus 7.8%[+] per ally

- Skill Cost -2.7%[+], plus -2.7%[+] per ally

Ad

Descendant rebalance/improvements

1. Jayber

Jayber's turret installation method has been changed. Using Assault Turret or Medical Turret skill immediately summons a turret at the designated location.

Jayber can now summon up to 3 turrets. This is the total of Assault Turrets and Medical Turrets, and no more turrets can be summoned beyond this number.

Jayber's Assault Turret and Medical Turret skills are now stackable and can be stacked up to 3 times.

Jayber's turrets now explode when removed and deal 528% damage to enemies in a 3m range.

Jayber's Medical Turrets can now recover Assault Turrets within range at a 4.1% recovery rate and reduce the damage they receive by 30%.

Adjusted the speed at which Jayber can switch to another action while using the Reactivate skill.

The Overhaul effect granted by Jayber's Reactivate and the Modification Module skill "Immediate Purge Code" now increases movement speed by 25%.

Increased the damage of Jayber's Assault Turret to 264% and the AoE damage of Turret Zone to 209.8%.

Along with the improvements to Jayber's skills, the Attacking Compulsion and Medical Compulsion skill modules have been disabled. Replacement skill modules will be introduced in the future.

Ad

2. Viessa

Adjusted the performance of some skills.

Skill Adjustment Details Ice Sphere Damage: 259.3% → 291.2% Explosion Damage: 259.3% → 291.2% Frost Shards Damage: 803.6% → 944.3% Explosion Damage: 803.6% → 944.3% Cold Snap Damage: 3247% → 3886.4% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1435.2% → 1702.2% Explosion Damage: 2717.9% → 3241.5%

Ad

Adjusted the skill performance of the Cold Cohesion module.

Damage: 222.2% → 246.64%

Explosion Damage: 222.2% → 246.64%

Adjusted the performance of the Glacial Cloud module's Glacial Cloud skill.

Cooldown: 50s → 42s

MP Cost: 38 → 32

Continuous Damage: 1435.2% → 1702.2%

Explosion Damage: 2717.9% → 3241.5%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Hypothermia module.

Skill Adjustment Details Hypothermia Damage: 250.4% → 280.5% Explosion Damage: 250.4% → 280.5% Ice Needle Damage - Stage 1: 158.5% → 170.2% - Stage 2: 179.5% → 195.4% - Stage 3: 199.5% → 219.4% - Stage 4: 218.5% → 242.2% Frost Shards Damage: 888.2% → 1045.8% Explosion Damage: 888.2% → 1045.8% Cold Snap Damage: 2719.6% → 3243.5% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1422.2% → 1686.6% Explosion Damage: 2690.0% → 3208.0%

Ad

Adjusted some skill performances of the Absolute-Zero module.

Skill Adjustment Details Ice Sphere Damage: 478% → 553.6% Explosion Damage: 478% → 553.6% Frost Shards Damage: 997.16% → 1176.5% Explosion Damage: 997.1% → 1176.5% Cold Snap Damage: 3194.8% → 3813.7% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1516.7% → 1800% Explosion Damage: 2875% → 3430%

Ad

Adjusted some skill performances of the Cold Snap Watch module.

Continuous Damage: 680.2% → 796.2%

3. Esiemo

Adjusted the performance of some skills.

Skill Adjustment Details Time Bomb Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250% Explosion Damage: 945.7% → 1368.6% Guided Landmine Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250% Arche Explosion Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

Ad

Adjusted some skill performances of the Cluster Bomb module.

DMG Increase per Bomb: 44% → 70%

Explosion Damage: 260.4 → 420.8

Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

Continuous Damage: 42.5% → 85%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Creative Explosion module.

Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Propaganda module.

Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Evade module.

Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

4. Sharen

Adjusted some skill performances of the Area Suppression module.

Damage: 252% → 373.6%

Damage Range: 0.9m → 1.1m

Ad

5. Valby

Adjusted some skill performances of the Water Play module.

Damage Interval: 1s → 0.5s

Cooldown: 8s → 12s

Adjusted some skill performances of the Hydro Pressure Bomb module.

Damage: 1531% → 2962%

DMG Increase per entity: 15% → 25%

MP Cost: 42 → 30

Adjusted some skill performances of the Tidal Wave module.

DMG When Passing: 1160% → 1690%

Explosion Damage: 656% → 934%

6. Keelan

Adjusted the skill performance of Void Corrosion.

Acidic Infusion Level gained: 50 → 100

Damage: 491.4 % → 687.1%

Additional Damage: 245.8 → 391.6%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Mobile Strike module.

Ad

Pierce Damage: 320% → 759.4%

Explosion Damage: 1095.8% → 1609.1%

Adjusted some skill performances of the Focus on Prey module.

Skill Adjustment Details Void Corrosion Acidic Infusion Level gained: 50 → 100 Damage: 864.6 % → 1055.8% Septic Gust Damage: 1600.5% → 1900.6% Blood Rot Damage: 1268.7% → 2203.7% Tremor DMG per Acidic Decay Stack: 2076.6% → 3064.9%

Ad

Inversion Reinforcement

Some of the more useful Inversion effects have been retained, while the effects of some others have been changed.

The activation conditions and effects have been adjusted to suit different categories (Hunt, Attribute, Recovery, Survival, and Season), allowing players to select effects that are appropriate for the situation.

Here are all the changes:

Category No. Previous (Season 2 Episode 2) Changes and Adjustments (Season 3 Episode 1) Hunt 1 Neural Focus Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Neural Focus Augmentation Neural Focus Augmentation: Max MP +0.8%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Arche Efficiency Boost When defeating an enemy, grants Focus Boost Focus Boost: Skill Cost -0.8%[+] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Recovery 5 Hyperdimensional Vision When landing a Firearm Critical Hit, has a 27% chance to grant Hyperdimensional Vision Hyperdimensional Vision removes debuffs for 3s and grants Debuff Immunity for the duration (Cooldown 60s) Self Recovery When HP is 30% or lower, grants Self Recovery Self Recovery lasts for 4s and recovers HP by of 3.7% of Max HP per second (Cooldown 30s) Survival 1 Void Resistance When HP is 50% or lower in Intercept Battles, grants Void Resistance Void Resistance: Incoming Damage Modifier -16.5%[+] for 15s (Cooldown 35s) Emergency Antibody Generation When hit by an enemy, grants Emergency Antibody Generation Emergency Antibody Generation: All Attribute Resistance +307.6[+] for 10s (up to 5 stacks) 2 Antibody Explosion Upon successfully hitting an enemy, inflict the Antibody Explosion effect. Antibody Explosion: All Attribute Resistance +2050[+] for 30s (Cooldown 20s) Deploy Hardened Shell When hit by an enemy, grants Deploy Hardened Shell Deploy Hardened Shell: Incoming Damage Modifier -2.3%[+] for 10s (up to 5 stacks) 3 Shield Particle Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Shield Particle Augmentation Shield Particle Augmentation: Max Shield +8.1%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Pain Suppression When HP is 50% or lower, grants Pain Suppression Pain Suppression: Max HP +58.3%[x] for 15s (Cooldown 30s) 4 Biodensity Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Biodensity Augmentation Biodensity Augmentation: Max HP +11.7%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Shield Particle Reconfiguration When hit by an enemy, grants Shield Particle Reconfiguration Shield Particle Reconfiguration: DEF +42.8%[x], Max Shield +0.5%[x] per 500 DEF for 10s When triggered, guarantees a Max Shield increase between 12%[x] and 40.5%[x] (Cooldown 35s) 5 Crisis Response System When obtaining HP and MP Recovery Orbs, grants Crisis Response System Crisis Response System: DEF +8.6%[x] (up to 5 stacks) Decontamination Protocol On receiving a debuff, has a 27% chance to grant Decontamination Protocol Decontamination Protocol: Removes debuffs for 3s and grants Debuff Immunity for the duration (Cooldown 300s) Season 1 Adrenaline Rush When defeating an enemy, grants Adrenaline Rush Adrenaline Rush: All Movement Speeds +16%[x] for 10s (Cooldown 20s) Firearm Control Mechanism On firearm hit, grants one of the following 3 effects for 15s Precision Control = 60% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +9.1%[x] High-Precision Control = 30% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +16%[x] Hyper-Precision Control = 10% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +20.6%[x], Multi-Hit Chance +9.4%[+] (Cooldown 30s) 2 Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism When using Malevolent, grants Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism: Number of Bladed Cogs created on hit +2 When changing weapons, removes Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism Pinpoint Aim Algorithm When using the Exterminator, grants Pinpoint Aim Algorithm Pinpoint Aim Algorithm: Exterminator's Max Target Detection +2 When changing weapons, removes Pinpoint Aim Algorithm 3 Risk Mitigation Protocol During Void Erosion Purge, grants Risk Mitigation Protocol Risk Mitigation Protocol: Incoming Damage Modifier -5%[+] Analytic Sensor Augmentation When the ERASER's Unique Ability triggers to apply Analyze or Degrade, grants Analytic Sensor Augmentation Analytic Sensor Augmentation: Firearm ATK +10.7%[x], Reload Time Modifier +16.3%[+] for 10s When changing weapons, removes Analytic Sensor Augmentation (Cooldown 20s) 4 Aerial Maneuvering Raider When airborne for at least 2s, grants Aerial Maneuvering Raider Aerial Maneuvering Raider: Multi-Hit Chance +18%[+] When not airborne, Aerial Maneuvering Raider is removed Deploy Resonance Device On skill or firearm hit on an enemy, grants Deploy Resonance Device Deploy Resonance Device: Skill Duration +4.9%[+] for 10s (Cooldown 20s) On skill or firearm hit on an enemy "marked" by a skill while using Descendant Nell, grants External Resonance External Resonance: Weak Point Damage +10.6%[x] for 10s (Cooldown 15s)

Ad

Changed Inversion Reinforcement loadouts from account-based to Descendant-based.

Inversion Reinforcement loadouts can be set for each Descendant.

Additional Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots can be purchased for each Descendant.

Inversion Reinforcement loadouts can be copied and pasted into another Descendant's Inversion Reinforcement loadouts.

The names of changed Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots are not reset when a season ends.

Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge

Storm Hanger within Void Intercept Battle: Abyss (Image via Nexon)

The new Colossus "Storm Hanger" appears in Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge. To intercept the Storm Hanger, you must reach Mastery Rank 18 and complete the quest "The Most Powerful Colossus."

Ad

The Storm Hanger is an Electric-attributed Colossus.

When the Storm Hanger enters the Void Reflux mode, its skills generate Unstable Cores and Abyssal Electrodes on the map.

Unstable Cores and Abyssal Electrodes can be used to the advantage of the Descendants.

Some Parts can only be destroyed in the Void Reflux mode.

During the Void Reflux mode, the Storm Hanger uses powerful AoE skills and laser skills.

The Challenge Storm Hanger becomes even stronger than in the Abyss when it enters the Void Reflux mode.

The Challenge Storm Hanger additionally generates Cumulative Inhibitors during the Void Reflux mode.

Maximizing the use of Cumulative Inhibitors is the key to defeating the Challenge Storm Hanger.

An active use of Toxic attacks is recommended, which the Storm Hanger is vulnerable to.

Ad

Changed the Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard to Storm Hanger. The Challenge leaderboard will be active during the following period:

Period: After the 08.07.2025 maintenance - 10.01.2025 00:19:59 (PDT)

The Void Intercept Battle: Challenge leaderboard's ranking reward conditions, targets, and rewards are the same as for the previous leaderboard, and the period of use for medals will be announced at the time they are awarded.

The purchase limit for items that can be purchased with Quality Certified ETA Vouchers at the ETA-0 Shop will increase from 30 to 100.

Ad

Quest Path Display

Added a feature that displays the path to quest objective NPCs in Albion.

You can manually set quests to display the paths using the Enable Path Display button in the Quest UI or the Starter Pass UI. When the path display is enabled, the path will be automatically displayed the first time.

This feature is only available in Albion and can be used with the same shortcut key as Ecive.

Ad

Leaderboard Ranking Reward

Ranking reward is given for placing on Void Erosion Purge and Void Intercept Battle: Challenge Difficulty leaderboards.

Ranking reward will be distributed via mail based on your rank at the end of the leaderboard period.

Mail will be sent sequentially, so players may receive their reward at varying times.

Leaderboard Ranking Reward Void Intercept Battle: Challenge - Conditions: All platforms, Solo and 2-4 Player Squads - Recipients: Top 100 - Reward: Intercept Battle Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time) ㄴ Period of use: Until 09.30.2025 22:19:59 (PDT) - You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant or Squad Rankings. Void Erosion Purge: Challenge - Conditions: All platforms, Solo - Recipients: Top 100 - Reward: Ingris Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time) ㄴ Period of use: Until 11.05.2025 22:19:59 (PDT) - You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant Rankings.

Ad

Mastery Rank

The highest Mastery Rank will be increased to 40.

The Firearm and Descendant Module Capacity based on Mastery Rank will be increased.

Mastery Rank Previous Capacity (same for Firearms/Descendants) Changed Capacity (same for Firearms/Descendants) 1 25 25 2 28 29 3 31 33 4 34 36 5 36 39 6 38 42 7 40 44 8 42 46 9 43 48 10 44 50 All ranks above 10 changed to 50

Ad

Changes in the Special Operation Hard Difficulty Map

Changed the maps for Special Operations on Hard difficulty.

Resource Defense: Kingston → The Fortress

Mine Blockade: The Sterile Land → White-night Gulch

Customization - Name Cards

Equipped name cards are now displayed publicly for other players to see. The following are displayed publicly:

View Detailed User Info

Leaderboards

Social List

Squad list

Content improvements and bug fixes

The First Descendant Season 3 brings several improvements (Image via Nexon)

1. Content

Ad

Some of the in-quest interactive targets are changed to a terminal or a recording device.

Champion monsters in Special Operations no longer use Skill Interruption or MP Leech.

Champion monsters no longer appear in Field Mission battles carried out with a Commander.

Improved effect combinations of Champion Monsters appearing in Field Missions and Infiltration Operations.

Reset the expected play time in Mission Info UI.

Lowered HP, ATK, and DEF of all Enemies spawned in Infiltration Operations (Hard) by 100% and 250%.

Vulgus Storm Breaker in Sigma Sector - Normal Mission is now easier to destroy.

Adjusted the amount of Ironheart Particle acquired by completing the Sigma Sector (Normal/High-risk) to 250.

Completing the Prologue now grants the player "(14 days) Gold Gain +100%”.

Removed crowd control immunity that was applied to the Eroded Vulgus Reactor in Void Erosion Purge: Normal.

Increased the maximum number of Descendant Slots expansion from 40 to 50.

Added "Voltia" blueprint to the items list available at ETA-0.

Added four types of “Voltia” blueprints to the Deslin > Limited Weapon Trade Shop.

Ad

Added eight new types of Social Tags in the Party tab:

Category Social Tag Names Play Mutant Cell Farming Trigger Module Farming Dimensional Breach Info Battle Axion Plains: Wall Crasher Axion Plains: Operational Area Descendant & Fellow Research Nell Weapon Research ERASER Exterminator

Ad

Invasion: Order of Truth's hidden mechanics have been changed as follows:

The number of storage vessels has been reduced from four to one; All symbols are displayed on one vessel.

The drone that marks the symbol does not move.

Reduced the forced drone overload cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

The door will open automatically when the drone with the matching symbol is overloaded.

Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) is now available in Commander battles only, not in common battles.

Reduced the Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) hit for cancelling Commander's Immunity to one hit.

Increased the Magazine Capacity of Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) to 99 loads.

Shortened some routes in White-night Gulch Mystery's End and Heart of the Fortress Invasion.

Added a guide video at the beginning of a Mission to help players' understanding of how to progress in Invasion plays. Each Guide video will be played once per account.

Ad

Clearing of No Resurrection Zone in Invasions

The resurrection limit in Commander Battle areas in all Invasions has been cleared. Players can now resurrect where they die during Commander Battles.

Invasion Commander Battle Improvement

Removed the wipe attack that was previously triggered for failing Challenges for a certain number of times in the Commander battle area.

Commander Battle phases in all Invasions have been reduced to a single phase.

Added Route Guide reset timing in synchronization with the Sigma Sector's Mission route.

Ad

Broken Boundary High-risk - Landing Zone Cassian

Isolated Desert Normal - Landing Zone Indigo, Landing Zone Juno

Isolated Desert High-risk - Landing Zone Gideon

Changed the play route and Mission details of White-night Gulch Default Mission.

The Mountaintops - Order's Patrol Beat

The Observatory - Eye of Truth

You can now acquire all Records, regardless of acquisition status, by clearing a dungeon using "Move to the Void Vessel to collect records" during the Records acquisition stage of the Void Vessel Main Quests.

Ad

Deciphering the Vulgus Algorithm

Forgotten Records

Void Vessel's Ancestor Data

Added Support Coin for Limited Weapon Trade Shop in Void Vessel Mission Completion Rewards.

Normal Difficulty: 3 Coins

Hard Difficulty: 7 Coins

Increased Mission Completion EXP for some "Infiltration Operations - 400%" on Hard Difficulty, as shown below:

Missions Mission Completion EXP Increase Slumber Valley 220,000 > 365,000 The Forgottense 200,000 > 276,000 Unknown Laboratory 197,000 > 314,000 The Shelter 143,000 > 202,000 Seed Vault 243,000 > 305,000 Caligo Ossuary 221,000 > 227,000 Mystery's End 238,000 > 395,000 Quarantine Zone 187,000 > 224,000 Heart of the Fortress 245,000 > 369,000

Ad

Increased Mission Completion EXP for "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty, as shown below:

Missions Mission Completion EXP Increase Magister Lab 104,000 > 188,000 Slumber Valley 186,000 > 324,000 The Forgottense 154,000 > 308,000 Unknown Laboratory 98,000 > 272,000 Sepulcher 118,000 > 206,000 The Shelter 161,000 > 251,000 Seed Vault 180,000 > 319,000 The Chapel 179,000 > 336,000 The Asylum 110,000 > 232,000 Caligo Ossuary 161,000 > 319,000 Mystery's End 205,000 > 286,000 Bio-Lab 192,000 > 298,000 The Haven 135,000 > 214,000 Old Mystery 160,000 > 342,000 Quarantine Zone 138,000 > 222,000 Heart of the Fortress 350,000 > 510,000

Ad

Doubled the Module Loot acquisition rate from monster kills in "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty.

Quadrupled the number of Kuiper Shards dropped from monster kills in "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty.

Added Kuiper Shards to the Loot for Monster Kills in Normal Difficulty Special Operations.

Added the acquisition source of some Descendants and Firearms.

Contents Additional Rewards Sigma Sector - Broken Boundary Completion Reward Hailey Enhanced Cell DNA Hailey Data Chip Sigma Sector - Isolated Desert Completion Reward Hailey Stabilizer Component Hailey Spiral Catalyst Link Void Vessel Vault Commander Kill Rewards Peace Maker Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Peace Maker Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Peace Maker Nano Tube Blueprint Peace Maker Blueprint Frost Watcher Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Frost Watcher Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Frost Watcher Nano Tube Blueprint Frost Watcher Blueprint The Kingston (Hard) Vulgus Field Generator Bunny Enhanced Cells The Kingston (Hard) Field Communications Center Bunny Stabilizer The Kingston (Hard) Vulgus Data Transmitter Bunny Spiral Catalyst The Kingston (Hard) The Last Emergency Communicator Bunny Code The Vespers (Hard) Ancient Giant Tree Freyna Enhanced Cells The Vespers (Hard) Frontline Base Freyna Stabilizer The Vespers (Hard) Ruins Underground Entrance Freyna Spiral Catalyst The Sterile Land (Hard) Weapons Engineering Facility Freyna Code Echo Swamp (Hard) Abandoned Refinery Unit Sharen Enhanced Cells Echo Swamp (Hard) Arche Motion Sensor Sharen Stabilizer Agna Desert (Hard) Hydrate Base Sharen Spiral Catalyst Agna Desert (Hard) Ossuary Sharen Code White-night Gulch (Hard) Cave Rally Point Blair Enhanced Cells White-night Gulch (Hard) Upper Hatchery Blair Stabilizer The Hagios (Hard) Ransacked Village Blair Spiral Catalyst The Hagios (Hard) Ancient Quantum Facility Blair Code The Vespers (Hard) Captured Base Gley Enhanced Cells Vespers (Hard) Lakeside Gley Stabilizer Echo Swamp (Hard) Hazy Swamp Gley Spiral Catalyst Echo Swamp (Hard) Verdant Greenery Gley Code Agna Desert (Hard) Kuiper Depot Enzo Enhanced Cells Agna Desert (Hard) Heavy Equipment Entry Path Enzo Stabilizer White-night Gulch (Hard) Forgotten Comms Device Enzo Spiral Catalyst White-night Gulch (Hard) Fortress Outskirts Enzo Code The Sterile Land (Hard) External Reactor Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium The Sterile Land (Hard) Kuiper Mine Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber The Sterile Land (Hard) High-powered Jammer Thunder Cage Nano Tube The Sterile Land (Hard) Logistics Facility Thunder Cage Blueprint Echo Swamp (Hard) Kuiper Transport Route Last Dagger Polymer Syncytium Echo Swamp (Hard) Abandoned Zone Last Dagger Synthetic Fiber Echo Swamp (Hard) Tree of Truth Last Dagger Nano Tube Echo Swamp (Hard) Emergency Landing Strip Last Dagger Blueprint White-night Gulch (Hard) Border Line of Truth Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium White-night Gulch (Hard) Eye of Truth Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber White-night Gulch (Hard) Altar Fallen Hope Nano Tube White-night Gulch (Hard) Lower Hatchery Fallen Hope Blueprint

Ad

When acquiring Reactors and External Components (other than Sets) from the content below, you can obtain Reactors or External Components other than sets that have certain attributes and Arche.

Reactors and External Components (other than Sets) Contents 4 types of External Components (other than sets) (Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor) Hard The Magister Lab Toxic X Tech Reactor Hard The Slumber Valley Non-Attribute X Dimension Reactor Hard The Forgottense Chill X Tech Reactor Hard Unknown Laboratory Toxic X Fusion Reactor Hard Sepulcher Fire X Dimension Reactor Hard The Shelter Electric X Fusion Reactor Hard Seed Vault Non-Attribute X Fusion Reactor Hard The Chapel Toxic X Singular Reactor Hard The Asylum Chill X Dimension Reactor Hard The Caligo Ossuary Fire X Tech Reactor Hard Mystery's End Electric X Dimension Reactor Hard Bio-Lab Non-Attribute X Singular Reactor Hard The Haven Toxic X Dimension Reactor Hard The Old Mystery Electric X Singular Reactor Hard Quarantine Zone Non-Attribute X Tech Reactor Hard Heart of the Fortress Electric X Tech Reactor Hard Void Vessels Chill X Fusion Reactor Normal Sigma Sector: Broken Boundary Fire X Fusion Reactor Normal Sigma Sector: Isolated Desert Chill X Singular Reactor High-risk Sigma Sector: Broken Boundary Fire X Singular Reactor High-risk Sigma Sector: Isolated Desert

Ad

Increased the number of Reactors and External Components (other than sets) acquired from some content.

Hard Infiltration Operation (100%, 250%): Increased by 2.5 times.

Hard Void Vessels: Increased by 1.8 times

2. Descendants

When rolling, collisions with monsters are now ignored.

Crystallization Catalyst Improvement

Stats remain at Lv. 40 even when a Descendant's level is reset with Crystallization Catalyst.

Descendants who used the Crystallization Catalyst have their Level and EXP gauge displayed in mint color.

The number of Crystallization Catalysts used by the currently equipped Descendant will be displayed on the right-hand side of the level in View Other Player Info (hold E).

Ad

Separated Attribute Resistance, a DEF stat for Weapon Attribute ATK and Skill Attribute ATK, into "Attribute Weapon Resistance" and "Attribute Skill Resistance."

Weapon Attribute ATK can only be defended with ‘Attribute Weapon Resistance’. Skill Attribute ATK can only be defended with ‘Attribute Skill Resistance’.

With the separation of Attribute Resistances into “Attribute Weapon Resistance” and “Attribute Skill Resistance,” the Attribute Resistance reduction effects for certain Descendants have been updated as follows:

Ad

Descendant Skill Serena - Repentance ㄴ Decreases Fire Resistance → Decreases Fire Skill Resistance Valby - Laundry ㄴ Decreases Non-Attribute Resistance → Decreases Non-Attribute Skill Resistance ㄴ Decreases Electric Resistance → Decreases Electric Skill Resistance Freyna - Corrosion ㄴ Decreases Toxin Resistance → Decreases Toxic Skill Resistance

Ad

Research time for some Descendants is reduced.

Research Subject Research Time Bunny 10s Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells 10s Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer 10s Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst 10s Ultimate Bunny 10s

Ad

3. Target Reward

Registration of the Target Reward unit has been changed from the acquisition source to the item.

When an item is registered as Target Reward, you can accumulate Target Reward Progress in any content that offers the item as a reward.

Previous: Register "Item A / Void Vessel" as Target Reward > Progress accumulates when playing Void Vessel.

Changed: Register "Item A" as Target Reward > Progress accumulates when playing any content (e.g., Void Vessel, Intercept Battle, Missions, etc.) that offers the item as a reward.

Ad

Target Reward Progress accumulates by 1/n by the number of effective Target Rewards when playing a content. If the progress gauges for A and B are 50 and 30, respectively, in a content:

Previous: Get 50 for A and 30 for B

Changed: Get 25 for A and 15 for B

4. UI & UX

Improved the purchase description that is displayed for the selected Descendant or Weapon upon purchasing a Loadout Slot.

Previous: Purchases cannot be cancelled once the transaction has been completed.

Changed: Expands only the Loadout Slots for the selected [Descendant] or [Weapon]. Purchases cannot be cancelled once the transaction has been completed.

Ad

Added filters to search for Weapon Type that meets the Optimization Condition in the Reactor Implant Menu.

Improvements were made to play the BGM while previewing Emotes that have BGM in the Shop or Customize Menu. Changes apply to the following four Emotes.

Congas

Comic Dance

Feel the Rhythm

Fantastic Performance

The Modules section in the Library has been divided into more specific categories. It is now broadly divided into Firearms and Descendants, with additional subcategories added.

Ad

Firearms - Categorized by Round

Descendants - Categorized by Common, Skill/Sub, or Trigger

Added "Preview in Field" function for Customize - Paint Weapon Skins.

Added the display image that appears when you attempt to open the map in areas where maps are not available.

5. Sound

Improved in-game SFX as shown below:

Improved gun sounds to add a unique shooting experience to each gun.

Improved shooting experiences by adding Weak Point Shooting Sound for Colossi.

Improved shooting experience by adding Immunity Shooting Sound in Immune situations.

Changed the item acquisition sound to ease the player's auditory fatigue from hearing the same sound repeatedly.

Further categorized sound setting items. More detailed options are available for the players to adjust SFX, UI, Voice volume, etc., to suit their playstyles.

Improved recognition by adding Monster voices for each battle situation.

Improved the sound balance to make Melee Attack sounds more audible.

Character-specific interaction dialogues will now be played. Dialogues that show an individual character's personality will be played for DBNO interactions.

Ad

Improved in-game music as shown below:

Added exclusive music for each Mission in Battlefield. It will be played for Basic Missions, Battlefield Missions, and Collection Missions for better immersion.

Improved Colossus Battles Sounds (including Void Intercept Battles). Each Colossus will have unique music playing.

Increased the player's immersion by enhancing the music that is played at the commencement of Interception and the killing of a Colossus.

An exclusive notification sound is played when a Colossus is killed to clarify the battle progress.

Renewed the Void Erosion Purge music. Added different variants of songs that are easier on the ears and played randomly to reduce the players' fatigue in item farming.

Improved exclusive music for Descendants.

All Descendants' music resources have been remastered for quality enhancement.

Descendant theme songs are played in a loop for enhanced recognition.

Improved immersion by having character battle music play only during combat with monsters.

All music tracks for Infiltration Operations have been remastered to improve sound quality.

Albion's exclusive music has been remastered to improve sound quality.

Added music to Laboratory.

Ad

6. Other

Pool decorations in Albion have been removed.

Changed the Weapon Core Unlocking condition to reaching Mastery Rank 15.

Changed the name of "Spoils Box," which can be acquired from Sigma Sector, to "Mutant Cell Box."

An Nvidia DLSS Transformer Model (Preset K) option has been added to Graphics Settings.

Improved to allow Descendant replacement outside the Outpost and Temporary Safe Zone. Replacement is not possible while a Mission is in progress.

Added "Go to Season 3 Survey" button at the bottom of the Event Screen. You can obtain rewards by participating in the Season 3 survey and submitting your responses through the pop-up that appears after clicking the button.

Ad

A “Set Primary Account” feature has been added to the in-game menu.

You can access it via ESC > Account > Manage Account Info > Primary Account Setup.

If you have linked your account but haven't designated a primary account yet, you can set it when you log in to the game and start playing.

Changing the primary account setting will return you to the title screen.

If you set your primary account on the web while the game is running, you must reconnect to the game for the change to take effect.

Ad

Bug Fixes

1. Content

Fixed an issue where the door occasionally closes before the Ally joins the company in Hagios: The Haven 400% Infiltration Operation.

Fixed an issue where the door opens after the completion of Void Vessel: Hard.

Fixed an issue where the Quest Marker of a Descendant Exclusive Quest remains on the map when playing with a different Descendant.

Fixed an issue where the Tooltip Scroll Shortcut is not displayed with a long Item Tooltip.

Ad

2. Descendants

Fixed an issue where the Predator Instinct Skill Tooltip is displayed for Gley’s Modification Module Predator Instinct.

Before After Lv.1 Firearm ATK Increase Stage 1 Firearm (Explosive) ATK Increase Lv.2 Firearm ATK Increase Stage 2 Firearm (Explosive) ATK Increase

Ad

Fixed an issue where some Passive Stats are not applied when Ajax’s Modification Module Body Enhancement is equipped, unlike Ultimate Ajax.

3. Modules

Fixed an issue where the effect was not correctly applied when attacking an immobile target with a skill while the Ultimate tier Descendant Module "Dangerous Ambush" was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the reuse waiting time of the Blair Modification Module 'Truly Deadly Cuisine' is not reflected normally when worn by a normal Blair.

Ad

4. Sound

Fixed the issue where some maps in Void Erosion Purge: Normal failed to play music.

Fixed the issue where the PS5 Controller lets out voice sounds.

5. UI&UX

Fixed an issue where the mission results screen did not appear upon completing field missions.

Fixed an issue where the prerequisite for “Void Erosion Purge: Challenge” was incorrectly displayed as “Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stage 30.”

Fixed an issue where, after completing content that includes Void Intercept Battle via matchmaking, the Albion transfer UI on the right side of the screen was positioned too low.

Ad

6. Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where certain effects of the “Cocktail” Ecive skin were not displayed.

Fixed an issue where Freyna’s exclusive quest icon appeared for other Descendants.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More