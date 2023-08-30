No Man's Sky Echoes patch 4.42 official notes: Addresses various bugs and errors

No Man's Sky recently received its latest major content update titled Echoes. It saw the introduction of a new in-game race called the Autophage, epic freighter battles to enthrall players, the option of becoming a Multi-Tool salvage hunter, and plenty more. A major content update often results in players encountering a number of bugs and issues. The latest patch, 4.42, addresses several of them.

Read on to find out about the latest patch notes for No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky Echoes 4.42 official patch notes

The official patch notes for No Man's Sky Echoes 4.42 are as follows:

Bug fixes in No Man's Sky

Fixed an issue that incorrectly stopped the Autophage from awarding Void Motes if players had unlocked every piece of Autophage armor.

Fixed an issue that blocked most Autophage presets from appearing in the Appearance Modifier UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the Autophage heads earned during the Singularity expedition to incorrectly appear as locked in the Appearance Modifier UI.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Autophage from navigating correctly around their camps.

Fixed a text issue with some hover tips in the Appearance Modifier UI.

Fixed an issue that caused some Autophage-related entries in the Catalogue to appear too early.

Fixed an issue that caused the custom staff assembly UI to be inaccessible at Harmonic Camps.

Improved the visuals when previewing custom-assembled staffs.

Fixed a number of visual issues with some custom-assembled staffs.

The preview image shows when assembling a custom staff can now be rotated.

Fixed a number of visual issues with holding Multi-Tools.

Fixed a number of animation issues with the Voltaic Staff.

Fixed an issue with the position of the player torch when using a staff.

Fixed a number of networking issues when syncing elements of the Dreadnought battle in multiplayer.

Salvaged freighter technology upgrades earned by destroying the pirate Dreadnought are now always S-Class.

Fixed an issue that prevented the anti-freighter torpedo from playing the correct effect when it impacted on shield rather than the hull.

Fixed an issue that caused some player freighters to have changed appearance.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to destroy their own freighter.

Pirate frigates now have a teleporter aboard, allowing a quick return to your freighter after boarding.

Fixed an issue that could cause errors in mission text at the moment torpedoes are launched at the civilian fleet in multiplayer Dreadnought battles.

During the first phase of the battle against a pirate capital ship, the Dreadnought will now more aggressively target smaller ships in the civilian fleet.

The destruction effects for the pirate Dreadnought have been improved.

Fixed an issue that could cause some players to lose the marker for the Portal during The Purge mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented access to the quick menu in the ship if swap build/quick menu was enabled.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some camera shake effects from working correctly.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented Twitch drops from being successfully redeemed.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to read the Analysis Visor data when using a staff in VR.

Fixed an issue that could trap players in a loop in the UI where pressing back would cycle between the same three pages.

Fixed a hang that could occur when players were targeted by security systems on derelict freighters.

Fixed a rare issue that could allow players to have their last ship weapon destroyed during combat.

Fixed a crash related to the mission system.

Fixed a crash that could occur when reloading the game shortly after the initial load.

Fixed a crash related to networking.

Fixed a hang on Xbox consoles.

Fixed a crash on PS5.

Fixed a crash related to frigates in multiplayer.

Fixed a UI crash.

No Man's Sky players can continue reporting any issue regarding bugs and glitches they encounter during their in-game playthroughs post-Echoes. The developers at Hello Games assured the No Man's Sky community that they are keeping a keen eye on the feedback to address them at the earliest.