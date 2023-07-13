No Man's Sky patch notes 4.37 revealed: Markers flicker issue resolved, crash fixes, and more

Sean Murray and Hello Games recently revealed No Man's Sky's latest patch notes. It covers the introduction of several crash and bug fixes to better the player experience in-game after the two significant events in the game's recent history - No Man's Sky debuting on macOS and the arrival of Expedition 10 Singularity.

Momentous updates usually accompany bugs, crashes, and glitches in No Man's Sky. Hello Games has always been prompt at addressing and resolving these issues through subsequent minor patches. They encourage players to report any bug they face while in-game quickly.

Without further ado, read on to find the official patch notes.

No Man's Sky update 4.37 official patch notes

Patch 4.37 brings a short list of changes to Hello Games' space exploration title. It includes fixes for an issue that made the markers flicker, a crash that would take place when ships touched down at an outpost, a projectile system-related crash, and a few more.

The latest update also addresses memory optimizations used by creature navigation and to fade objects.

"We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 4.37, which is now live on Steam and will be coming to other platforms as soon as possible."

The official 4.37 No Man's Sky patch notes are as follows:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause markers to flicker.

Fixed a crash that could occur when ships land at an outpost.

Fixed a rare crash related to the projectile system.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when downloading invalid discovery data from other players.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash when attempting to load invalid discovery data.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash on Xbox One when visiting the final planet of the Singularity expedition.

Optimised memory used by creature navigation.

Optimised memory used to fade objects.

Upon encountering a bug in-game, players can report the problem by submitting a bug report here. This will help the developers make note of these issues and quickly get around to resolving them.

