No Man's Sky patch 4.36.2 official notes revealed: Addresses console memory leak issue, crash fixes, and more 

Hello Games established itself in the gaming industry with the remarkable resurgence of No Man's Sky since its disastrous launch. Since then, they have provided continuous and free updates to the game. These include massive ones that introduce fresh content and innumerable smaller ones that address bugs, crashes, and other reported issues. Patch 4.36.2 is the latter.

No Man's Sky recently had two momentous updates. One saw it being released on macOS, welcoming a new batch of travelers to journey the cosmos. The other introduced Expedition 10 Singularity update for players to log in and complete.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



🫂Cross Play

🪄Cross Save

🤘Metal 3

High Performance

‍ Apple Silicon and Intel

🦄MetalFX Temporal & Spatial Upscaling

🛝Optimised Loading

🕹️Full Controller Support

🫀7 years of updates



Free to millions of existing Steam Players



Such updates are usually followed by No Man's Sky players reporting several bugs and gameplay issues. Hello Games are always quick to address these in subsequent patches. They also encourage players to raise the problems by submitting a bug report here.

Without further ado, read on to find the official patch notes.

No Man's Sky update 4.36.2 official patch notes

Patch 4.36.2 resolves a host of rare crashes, such as ones occurring during editing bases, during repairing planetary objects, in the Expedition overview UI, and plenty more.

Furthermore, the latest update introduced several fixes for memory leaks on PlayStation 4 & 5 and all Xbox platforms. It also optimized memory usage for PlayStation 4 while playing the game.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



Ship of AI Souls

New Expedition

🦾Robotics!

🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc

🧬Community Goal

🤖Assemble a Construct

🧠Find it a brain

Crimson Trail

⛑️Wayfarer's Helm

ARG Clues



Free on all platforms



The official 4.36.2 No Man's Sky patch notes are as follows:

"We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 4.36.2, which is now live on Steam and will be coming to other platforms as soon as possible."

Bug fixes

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when editing bases.

Fixed a rare crash related to the mission system.

Fixed a rare crash related to repairing planetary objects.

Fixed a rare crash in the Expedition overview UI.

Fixed a rare crash related to interaction labels.

Introduced several optimizations for infested planet types.

Fixed an issue that caused some gameplay objects, such as the Interceptor starship, to use an unnecessarily large amount of memory.

Introduced a number of memory-usage optimizations for PS4.

Fixed a memory leak on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Fixed a memory leak that could occur on all Xbox platforms.

While Steam users can now download and update their game to 4.36.2, other platform users must wait for the latest patch.

