No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers released: Schedule, HoverDroid Companion, other rewards, and more

Coming on the heels of the latest major content update, Echoes, No Man's Sky developers recently revealed the Expedition Eleven Voyagers that travelers and interlopers will get to dive in for the next few weeks. They described the latest community Expedition as more of a relaxing gameplay that nudges players to explore "remarkable worlds, reach planetary summits and oceanbeds, and catalog their findings."

For those unaware, No Man's Sky's Expeditions are time-limited adventures that the community can dive into for that stipulated duration. An Expedition begins from a fixed point in the in-game universe, embodying the notion of "a shared journey." They have multiple phases and milestones for players to complete, along with rewards to be earned.

No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyager is now live

Expedition 11 Voyager began in No Man's Sky on August 31, 2023. It will likely continue until October 27, 2023, approximately two months. The official announcement describes the Expedition as follows:

"Travellers will begin the expedition aboard their freighter in the Oishida system, ready to deploy their ship into space. Plot a route through the stars to discover exotic creatures, venture to extreme worlds, excavate ancient treasures, dive through a black hole, and much more!"

Once players have completed Expedition 11 or the deadline is over, they will be able to transform that save into a Normal Mode save. Voyager rewards involve the following:

Electric Jetpack Trail - This jetpack trail looks visually exciting, with blue thunder-like streaks streaming out when used. The post explains that "humidifiers discharge a highly salinated mist from the rocket nozzles, conducting a dramatic streak of electricity during Jetpack operation."

- This jetpack trail looks visually exciting, with blue thunder-like streaks streaming out when used. The post explains that "humidifiers discharge a highly salinated mist from the rocket nozzles, conducting a dramatic streak of electricity during Jetpack operation." Voyage-themed posters - Navigators, Anomalous Wonder, and Open Horizons posters will be available to players with Expedition 11.

- Navigators, Anomalous Wonder, and Open Horizons posters will be available to players with Expedition 11. Mechanical Paw - It is an "exclusive Companion Appearance Enhancement."

- It is an "exclusive Companion Appearance Enhancement." Construct Base Ornaments - A set of exclusive base ornaments are available for players to build, including a "makeshift planetary shelter, a detailed replica of an Autophage facial cage, and a partially assembled robotic hand."

- A set of exclusive base ornaments are available for players to build, including a "makeshift planetary shelter, a detailed replica of an Autophage facial cage, and a partially assembled robotic hand." HoverDroid Companion - Players will get their hands on a Robotic Spawn Capsule that will hatch into a mechanical HoverDroid companion. This is surely the most premium and sought-after reward of the current Expedition that players will be eager to get their hands on.

Keep an eye out for our No Man's Sky coverage, where we will soon add playthroughs and guides for players to have an easier time in completing Expedition 11 Voyager.

No Man's Sky Echoes came out earlier last month, commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the beloved game. Apart from the new outlaw Dreadnought ships and other exciting features, it also introduced the new race of the Autophage in-game.