No Man's Sky guide: Best S-Class upgrade setup for Dreadnought Pirate Freighter

Getting S-Class upgrades for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky will help it perform much better than it would with lower-tier upgrade modules. However, your freighter's performance relies on its class as much as the upgrade modules'. Thus, to get the best performance, you must get an S-Class freighter besides the S-Class upgrade modules.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to get the best S-Class upgrade setup for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky, including all the best upgrades you can get and how to set them up for the best performance from your freighter.

What are the best upgrades for Dreadnought Pirate Freighters in No Man's Sky?

Fighting a Pirate Freighter (Image via Hello Games)

For the longest time, upgrades have had varying classes depending on their performance. There are four classes for almost everything that can have a qualitative ranking:

S-Class: This is the highest quality that you can get your hands on in this game.

This is the highest quality that you can get your hands on in this game. A Class: While it is not as supreme as the previous entry, gears with an A-Class rating are very good.

While it is not as supreme as the previous entry, gears with an A-Class rating are very good. B-Class: This refers to mediocre gear, and you can make do with this if you have just picked up the game and want to learn how everything works.

This refers to mediocre gear, and you can make do with this if you have just picked up the game and want to learn how everything works. C-Class: This is the worst gear category in No Man's Sky.

As of the writing of this article, there are a total of seven upgrades for freighters in the game:

Hyperdrive

Fuel Unit

Combat Unit

Speed Unit

Exploration Unit

Mining Unit

Trade Unit

The last five of these seven aforementioned upgrades provide the same bonus stats. You can enjoy the same in the current version of the game.

As mentioned earlier, S-Class upgrades are the best for each category. So, once you have upgrades for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter, you will have the following bonuses:

S-Class Hyperdrive: Your freighter’s Hyperdrive range will increase from 200 to 250 while the Warp Cell Efficiency remains the same at 100.

Your freighter’s Hyperdrive range will increase from 200 to 250 while the Warp Cell Efficiency remains the same at 100. S-Class Fuel Unit: The highest quality Fuel Unit upgrade will take your Fuel Efficiency from 16 to 20.

The highest quality Fuel Unit upgrade will take your Fuel Efficiency from 16 to 20. S-Class Combat Unit: The Fleet Combat stat will be 15.

The Fleet Combat stat will be 15. S-Class Speed Unit: The Fleet Speed stat will be 15.

The Fleet Speed stat will be 15. S-Class Exploration Unit: The Fleet Exploration stat will be 15.

The Fleet Exploration stat will be 15. S-Class Mining Unit: The Fleet Mining stat will be 15.

The Fleet Mining stat will be 15. S-Class Trade Unit: The Fleet Trade stat will be 15.

Best upgrades setup for the Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky

Best upgrade setup for you: Pirate Freighter (Image via Hello Games)

The best setup for a freighter would be one with four supercharged squares near each other. So, assuming you have found an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky, you must unlock everything in the Capital Ship Research unit at the Space Anomaly.

Once that is done, you will need to arrange the S-Class upgrades for the Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in the following order:

Three Speed Units vertically in the extreme right column

Three Fuel Units vertically and to the left of the Speed Units

Three Combat Units in a similar fashion to the left of the Fuel Units

Three Exploration Units to the left of the Combat Units

Three Mining Units to the left of the Exploration Units

Three Trade Units to the left of the Mining Units

Install the Warp Computer, Warp Resonator, and the basic Hyperdrive modules around the supercharged slots as shown in the picture above

Install the Plasmatic Warp Injector and Reality De-Threader in one of the supercharged slots.

Put two S-Class upgrades for the Hyperdrive in the remaining two supercharged slots of your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter

You can install the last S-Class upgrade for the Hyperdrive in one of the adjacent slots

That covers everything you need to know to get the best S-Class upgrade setup for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky.

How to easily get S-Class upgrades for your Dreadnought Freighter in No Man's Sky

Portal Address for the S-Class upgrades (Image via Hello Games)

There is an easy way to get S-Class upgrades for your freighter. Firstly, you must visit the planet with the portal address in the picture above. Once you reach the planet, fly into space and visit the Space Station.

Then, talk to the Scrap Dealer and click on Acquire Coordinates. You will have to pay 1.65 million Units to them to get the coordinates. Doing this will give you an Emergency Signal Scanner.

Alternatively, you can go to the Space Anomaly and talk to Helios to get an Emergency Signal Scanner. However, it is not always guaranteed. So, if you are in a hurry, stick to the first method.

Once you have the Emergency Signal Scanner, fly into space and activate it from your inventory. After that, pulse for a few seconds, and the game will give you a pop-up saying: “Emergency Broadcast Detected. Exit Pulse To Intercept”. This will give you an encounter with a Derelict Freighter in No Man's Sky. You will have to complete all the levels of this encounter.

The reward for completing the Derelict Freighter (Image via Hello Games)

You will get a guaranteed S-Class upgrade for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter each time you successfully complete a Derelict Freighter in this star system in No Man's Sky. Remember to select Fabricate Technology Upgrade at the final Engineering Control unit.

Rinse and repeat this procedure to get a new S-Class upgrade module every time. There might be repeats, but this is the easiest way to get these modules for your Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky.