No Man's Sky players can enjoy an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in the latest update of the game – Omega. The S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter was added back in the Echoes update in No Man's Sky (NMS), but it wasn’t until the latest patch that players could get their hands on the fantastic ship.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to get one of these S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighters in your No Man's Sky account, including where and how you can get them.

How to easily get an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky Omega

Pirate-controlled system (Image via Hello Games)

There are a couple of ways through which you can get your hands on an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky. One of them is to look for Pirate-controlled star systems in the Galaxy Map. To find one, you must install the Conflict Scanner in your Starship. You will have to manually check every star system to find a Pirate-controlled star system.

Another way of finding an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter is by looking for them in star systems with Tier-3 Economy and Conflict ratings.

A Star System with a Tier-3 Ore Extraction Economy and a Tier-3 Perilous or Dangerous Conflict rating will have a high chance of spawning an S-Class Dreadnought Pirate Freighter in No Man's Sky. The latter, in this case, has a significantly lower rate of spawning an S-Class Dreadnought. Thus, your best bet at finding one would be to visit Pirate-controlled star systems.

Once you find a Pirate-controlled star system, warp there, and as soon as you enter one, you should be greeted with a freighter battle. If you do not encounter one for some reason, you can jump to other Pirate-controlled star systems, and eventually, one of them will give you a freighter battle.

Pirate freighter battle (Image via Hello Games)

After finding a freighter battle, you will have to do the following things in order:

Destroy the shield generators of the freighter

Destroy the Warp Drives

Destroy the oversized cannons

This is to ensure that the freighter won’t try to evade in the middle of combat, and you can check for the class of the ship every time you encounter one.

Fly through the trench-like region of the Pirate Dreadnought to destroy the shield generators. Then destroy the Warp Drives at the back of the freighter. Once that is done, destroy the six laser cannons on the freighter.

You can then enter the freighter to check the class of the ship. You can do this by talking to the captain of the ship, or you can scan the floor of the freighter as soon as you land, which will reveal crucial details about it, including the class.

Your encounter will not be a guaranteed S-Class freighter. You might have to rinse and repeat this entire process a few times till you come across an S-Class Dreadnought in No Man's Sky Omega.