Official Valheim 0.217.46 patch notes: Engine update, Dungeon loading changes, and more

The Valheim 0.217.46 patch notes went live this week, documenting a good number of bug fixes and two key changes. The game has now been updated for Unity engine 2022.3.17f, likely laying the foundations for the upcoming Ashlanders update.

Valheim 0.217.46 patch comes with a download size of over 400 MB, which is quite large for this game. The likely reason is the new custom asset management system the developers are switching to for this version and future builds.

Details on the new asset-loading system can be found on the modding FAQ for post-0.217.40 patches, but the gist is that the game should have much better RAM usage optimization now. This should especially help the Valheim base-building enthusiasts playing on low-end rigs.

Without further ado, let's look at the full patch notes for the Valheim 0.217.46 version.

Full Valheim 0.217.46 patch notes (April 2024): All fixes and changes

Upgraded Unity engine to 2022.3.17f

Changes to how locations/dungeons/rooms are loaded and unloaded.

* Fixed issue where Seasonal groups that extended over a year change wouldn't work in the new year

* Fixed terrain modifications around locations not getting applied properly

* Fixed bug where old pre-Mistlands terrain modification did not blend with newer modifications [Note! you have to run the “optterrain” command to update the terrain]

* Fixed issue with the point emote not orienting the player properly

* Fixed multiple bugs related to the blocklist

* Fixed a bug where menu navigation via keyboard arrows keys stopped working after the setting menu was exited via ESC or back button

* Fixed some UI elements to no longer flicker when the game is running at low FPS

* Naturally spawned beds can now be removed using the hammer

* Fixed a bug where Geirrhafa and Brenna would respawn after game restart

* Turnip inventory stacking fixed to match other vegetables

* Fixed missing text for Fermenter without a roof

* Fixed hardcoded text for Kiln

* Fixed a bug where weight for many items is not displayed for Turkish language

* Fixed text in some languages not being centered vertically in the manage saves menu

* Fixed items in merchants' stores not being centered

* Fixed Sun shafts and Soft particles graphic settings not toggling properly

* Low disk space warning improvements

* Fixed a memory leak when highlighting building objects

* Improve time to validate IP addresses which speeds up loading

* Players can now find friends on Xbox/MS Store via friends tab in server browser

* Fixed missing text when trying to use an item on a cartography table and windmill

* Fixed an issue with Linux dedicated servers

* Fixed window resizing when exiting settings

* Elder no longer spawns on his altar

* Optimised minimap to reduce FPS drops when having a lot of map markers

* Fixed an issue with cloud saves on Microsoft Store

* Weight text in UI Tooltips now show both individual weight and total weight for stacked items

* Fixed a bug that caused 2 days to be skipped instead of 1 when only Xbox clients were connected to a dedicated server

* Tweaked how camera rotation on gamepads behave [Now a lot more similar to how it behaves on Mouse/Keyboard]

* Fixed inconsistent support calculations for “Cage floor” 1x1 piece

* Fixed gap when placing banners

* Fix items to no longer move in the inventory UI when upgrading them

* Fixed creature position not updating properly when transferring ownership

* Fixed an issue where blocklist would allocate 2GB of RAM, now it only allocates what is necessary

* Fixed issues with boat ownership when a client gets disconnected

* Boats no longer suddenly stop when ownership is transferred or a player is accessing the boat storage

* Sails are now blowing in the correct direction compared to winds

* Dealing knockback to an enemy in a slope no longer affects the player dealing the knockback

* Gamepad and mouse now both behave in the same way

* Added caching for minimap creation to make startup time faster

* Portals are no longer connected after the connected portal is destroyed

* Fixed an issue with loading threading to decrease load times

* Show a warning if dependencies are not installed

