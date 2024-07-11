Once Human: All Mystical Crate locations in Brookham

You may want to search for the Mystical Crates in Brookham during your journey in the sandbox MMO Once Human. There's plenty to do and discover in the city, but one thing in particular players have been aiming for is the achievement found here. If you discover all three crates while in Brookham, you will complete the Explore Brookham activity.

In this guide, we'll be showing you how to get to each of the three crates and further your progress in Once Human's Brookham.

Brookham Mystical Chest location in Once Human

Brookham Mystical Crate location (Image via NetEase)

When you first enter Brookham you may notice a large church nearby (south-west of the Brookham map icon). This building is where you will want to head. Once you enter the church, you need to walk forward for a bit until you reach a podium at a dead end. It's here that you should find the Mystical Chest, the first crate you need to loot. It drops a few Camping Knife Frags.

Make sure to also go upstairs to loot a blue Storage chest, and then you can head to the next spot.

Weapon Crate location

There she is (Image via NetEase)

When looking at the Mystical Chest that you just looted, go to the room to your right and head out through the door opposite the stairs. Turn around the corner to your left to find a scaffolding with wooden ladders. These will take you onto the roof of the church, where you can see a steeple on the top.

This crate has a good chance to drop some throwables (Image via NetEase)

Hop into the steeple to find the Weapon Crate. This can contain throwables like grenades and Molotov cocktails, which always come in handy.

Read more: Once Human weapon tier list

Armor Crate location

The small house with the red roof is what you're looking for (Image via NetEase)

From the Weapon Chest you just looted, head North until you reach a small set of houses built in a square. Look behind the run-down 'Coffee & Eatery' to find a residence with red roof tiles, approximately at coordinates 6400, -4565. Go behind this house to find a Gear Crate on the porch.

This is one of the two Gear crates you can find here (Image via NetEase)

Shed location (second gear crate)

Another Gear Crate can be found on the fields to the south-west of the Rift Anchor. There's a Shed that approximately 6585, -4658 where you can loot this second Gear Crate.

Brookham Graveyard Puzzle solution in Once Human

There's also an unmarked side-objective in Brookham you can partake in: a puzzle in the graveyard next to the church. Coming from the iron gates to the churchyard, there's a gravestone you can interact with that gives you the clue to this puzzle.

Even in death, we look away (Image via NetEase)

At the center of the church, there are four statues you can rotate. Turn them till they're all facing away from each other, i.e. looking outside diagonally. This resolves the puzzle, and your reward is a loot crate with:

100x Energy Link

4x Stellar Planula

30x Stardust Source

1x Controller

If you're here between 7pm and 6am, you can also partake in the Once Human Telephone booth puzzle nearby.

