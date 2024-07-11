Once Human: All Mystical Crate locations in Brookham

You may want to search for the Mystical Crates in Brookham during your journey in the sandbox MMO Once Human. There's plenty to do and discover in the city, but one thing in particular players have been aiming for is the achievement found here. If you discover all three crates while in Brookham, you will complete the Explore Brookham activity.
In this guide, we'll be showing you how to get to each of the three crates and further your progress in Once Human's Brookham.
Brookham Mystical Chest location in Once Human
When you first enter Brookham you may notice a large church nearby (south-west of the Brookham map icon). This building is where you will want to head. Once you enter the church, you need to walk forward for a bit until you reach a podium at a dead end. It's here that you should find the Mystical Chest, the first crate you need to loot. It drops a few Camping Knife Frags.
Make sure to also go upstairs to loot a blue Storage chest, and then you can head to the next spot.
Weapon Crate location
When looking at the Mystical Chest that you just looted, go to the room to your right and head out through the door opposite the stairs. Turn around the corner to your left to find a scaffolding with wooden ladders. These will take you onto the roof of the church, where you can see a steeple on the top.
Hop into the steeple to find the Weapon Crate. This can contain throwables like grenades and Molotov cocktails, which always come in handy.
Armor Crate location
From the Weapon Chest you just looted, head North until you reach a small set of houses built in a square. Look behind the run-down 'Coffee & Eatery' to find a residence with red roof tiles, approximately at coordinates 6400, -4565. Go behind this house to find a Gear Crate on the porch.
Shed location (second gear crate)
Another Gear Crate can be found on the fields to the south-west of the Rift Anchor. There's a Shed that approximately 6585, -4658 where you can loot this second Gear Crate.
Brookham Graveyard Puzzle solution in Once Human
There's also an unmarked side-objective in Brookham you can partake in: a puzzle in the graveyard next to the church. Coming from the iron gates to the churchyard, there's a gravestone you can interact with that gives you the clue to this puzzle.
At the center of the church, there are four statues you can rotate. Turn them till they're all facing away from each other, i.e. looking outside diagonally. This resolves the puzzle, and your reward is a loot crate with:
- 100x Energy Link
- 4x Stellar Planula
- 30x Stardust Source
- 1x Controller
If you're here between 7pm and 6am, you can also partake in the Once Human Telephone booth puzzle nearby.
