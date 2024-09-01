The Atomic Snail in Once Human is a Crafting Deviant that helps you traverse the title's post-apocalyptic world in style. It produces a material that can be used to craft the Aero Leap consumable, allowing you to dash mid-air — a buff especially useful in PvP and PvE. However, acquiring this entity can be quite challenging, as it only drops as a reward for completing Prime Wars with certain rating points.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Atomic Snail in Once Human, including how to obtain it and craft the Aero Leap consumable.

How to get Atomic Snail in Once Human?

The best places to farm this Crafting Deviant are the Easy Prime Wars (Image via Starry Studio)

As mentioned, the Atomic Snail Deviant in Once Human drops from the highest tier reward in Prime Wars. Prime War is a 40-player tower defense game mode where you face off against a powerful world boss while defending the Staroid Restrainer. Upon defeating the boss, your performance is rated based on factors like damage dealt, healing done, and damage blocked.

While each Prime War boss can drop up to three tiers of Stardust’s Advent crates as rewards based on your rating, the Atomic Snail can only be obtained from the Tier III crate. Rating requirements for the crates vary for each boss, but in Easy mode, the highest tier crate typically requires around 800 points, making it the best option for farming this Crafting Deviant.

However, the drop is not guaranteed, and you may need to defeat these bosses multiple times with a high rating to have a chance at obtaining the Deviant. Since you have to complete this activity multiple times anyway to achieve the Seasonal Goal, you won’t have to go out of your way to farm it.

How to craft Aero Leap in Once Human?

You can craft the Aero Leap consumable at the Supply Workbench (Image via Starry Studio)

After acquiring the Atomic Snail Deviant in Once Human, you can store it in an Isolated Securement Unit at your base. There, it will gradually produce Tunneling Fluid, a crafting material needed to make the Aero Leap consumable.

Here are all the materials required to craft this consumable:

8x Tunneling Fluid

4x Acid

3x Glass

Once you have gathered all the necessary materials, you can craft it at a Supply Workbench.

