Once Human: Best Crafting Deviants, ranked

Crafting Deviants in Once Human don't assist you in combat or gather rare resources at your base. Instead, when stored in Isolated Securement Units, they passively produce essential materials required for crafting some of the best consumables and other useful items. These can help you tremendously in the endgame, especially in the new Hard mode servers introduced in Season 2.

However, since you can only have a limited number of active Crafting Deviants in Once Human, it’s important to know which ones are the most optimal to keep in your collection.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Ranking the best Crafting Deviants in Once Human

5) Frog the Leaper - Spring Legs

Frog the Leaper is a rare Crafting Deviant in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

In Once Human, there are many moments when the ability to jump higher can save you significant time and effort while navigating through this post-apocalyptic world.

Whether it’s to skip the frustrating freezing platform mechanic in LEA Research Lab or make it harder for other players to track you in PvP, the Spring Legs consumable is invaluable in the endgame. This makes Frog the Leaper one of the best Crafting Deviants in Once Human, as it produces the Silver Spring material required to craft this consumable that boosts your jumping height.

4) Strange Door - Portal

The Strange Door Deviant spawns near the Color Door puzzles (Image via Starry Studio)

The only drawback to having a large mansion in Once Human is the time it takes to travel between your different facilities. Given that these facilities are crucial in the endgame and will likely require thousands of visits, it's much more efficient to use Teleportation Portals to access them quickly. This way, you can take care of everything you need and return to your adventures in the overworld.

The Strange Door Deviant produces the Shattered Strange Door material required to craft Portals at your base, making it among the best Crafting Deviants in Once Human.

3) Space Turner - Space Twister

Being able to teleport your friends is extremely useful (Image via Starry Studio)

The Space Twister is an item that allows you to summon your friends and other players in your team to your location. This is particularly useful because a significant part of the in-game economy revolves around player trading, and no one enjoys trekking across the entire map just to trade an item.

Once Human's Space Turner produces Spatial Keystones essential for crafting Space Twisters. Whether you are trading items with other players or helping your friends to quickly reach the next Prime War location, this Crafting Deviant greatly simplifies the process.

2) Disco Ball - Utter Delight

The Utter Delight is one of the best consumables in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The Utter Delight consumable extends the duration of whims, which are special status effects that provide various bonuses to your character. These effects are powerful but last for a limited time, making their use somewhat costly.

For example, the Chloro-armor whim, gained by consuming Living Armor, grants a shield, regenerates your HP when your health drops below 20 percent, and lasts 120 minutes.

With Utter Delight, you can increase the duration of these status effects by 35 percent. This consumable is crafted using Inspiration Fragments, produced by the Disco Ball, making it one of the most valuable Crafting Deviants in Once Human.

1) Harveseed - Living Armor

The Harveseed drops from the Treant boss in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

While Utter Delight extends the duration of whim effects, Living Armor is arguably the most powerful whim in Once Human. As previously mentioned, it allows you to survive a fatal attack by regenerating your HP and providing an additional shield. This makes it incredibly valuable in endgame dungeons, boss fights, and PvP battles. Moreover, since it's a whim effect, it pairs perfectly with Utter Delight.

Living Armor can be crafted using Heart Vines, produced by the Harveseed Deviant in Once Human. With the introduction of Hard mode servers in Season 2, this consumable has become even more valuable in the endgame, making Harveseed the best Crafting Deviant in the title.

