Once Human Harvest Season Quest: Puzzle Solution and Walkthrough

The Harvest Season Quest is one of the early side quests in Once Human. You can start this quest as soon as you reach the Citrus County settlement in the Dayton Wetlands, which is pretty early in the game. You should attempt this quest in the early stages of your playthrough to gain experience and other valuable resources.

In this article, we have shared a step-by-step guide to the quest and an explanation of the puzzle you will need to solve to help you easily complete this quest.

Guide for the Harvest Season Quest in Once Human

Go to the quest marker to begin (Image via Starry Studio|| YouTube/SurvivalGameGuide)

Follow these steps one by one to complete the Harvest Season Quest in Once Human:

Go due south of Citrus County and find Hannah . The task objective should lead you right to her.

and find . The task objective should lead you right to her. Talk to her and select "Do Hannah a favor" to start the quest. She tasks you with collecting plant samples and testing them for Stardust levels in her hometown.

to start the quest. She tasks you with collecting plant samples and testing them for Stardust levels in her hometown. Follow the quest marker and travel to the town center of Citrus County.

of Citrus County. Locate the meteorological box in the town center. The box is on top of the hard-to-miss water tower. Kill the enemy at the bottom and climb the ladder to reach it.

Get to the top of the ladder (Image via Starry Studio|| YouTube/SurvivalGameGuide)

Check the meteorological box to see which plants are ready for harvesting (in this case, wheat and corn).

While you're at it, you can jump from the top of the tower into the nearby roof to find a Mystic Crate. Here are all the crate locations in Citrus County. Onwards with the rest of the quest:

Go to Peggy and Ben's farm , adjacent to the tower. Follow the quest markers to the fields and kill the enemy deviants in the area.

, adjacent to the tower. Follow the quest markers to the fields and kill the enemy deviants in the area. Harvest the ready crops (wheat and corn) from the farm.

the ready crops (wheat and corn) from the farm. Head to the western corner of the town to find the Mayor's house.

Enter the mayor's house and locate the Stardust Contamination Detector.

Use the machine to test the concentration of Stardust in the harvested samples. You must solve a puzzle to operate the machine.

How to Solve the Harvest Season Quest Puzzle

Complete the puzzle to progress (Image via Starry Studio)

Once you are in the Mayor's house, you will have to complete the puzzle in the Stardust Contamination Detector to progress the Harvest Season Quest. The puzzle may seem a little complex, but it actually isn't. Look closely at the screen, and in the bottom corner, you will find a number that you need to reach to complete the puzzle.

There's no keyboard controls during this Contamination Detector puzzle. Instead, you have to select and use the three buttons towards the right of the wheel. They rotate the outer, middle, and inner ring respectively.

Spin the wheel components to have the proper numbers in the highlighted segment. You have to spin in such a way that the segments have numbers that, when summed, reach the target number (or higher). So if your target is 24, you will need to have 7, 8, and 9 because the summation of those numbers is 24.

The quest's done after you submit the crops for data collection (Image via NetEase)

The device will then become operational. Interact with it and move the two recently collected crops to the slots.

Collect the results and go back to Hannah to give her the update. Doing this will wrap up the Harvest Season Quest and reward you with Energy Link x110, Exp x430, Stellar Planula x3, and one Eclipse Cortex.

