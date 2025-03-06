Once Human: How will Cross-Character Asset sharing work?

Once Human is set to introduce Cross-Character Asset Sharing on March 27, 2025. This update will let you access your assets across multiple characters, which means you won’t need to grind from scratch each time you create a new character. Instead, resources and progress will be shared across all of your playthroughs as long as they share the same account.

In this article, we have shared everything you must know about the Cross Character Asset Sharing in Once Human.

How Cross-Character Asset sharing will work in Once Human

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Starry Studio)

With this update, several key assets will be available across all characters on the same account:

Stellar Stairway, Starchrom, and Blueprints – These will be shared at the account level. Upon logging in post-update, characters will inherit the Stellar Stairway progress, Starchrom, and blueprints from the character with the highest Blueprint Collection level.

– These will be shared at the account level. Upon logging in post-update, characters will inherit the Stellar Stairway progress, Starchrom, and blueprints from the character with the highest Blueprint Collection level. Mods & Weapon accessories – All mods and weapon accessories owned by any character will be accessible to all others.

– All mods and weapon accessories owned by any character will be accessible to all others. Cosmetics – Most cosmetic items, including outfits, emotes, namecards, and keyword effects, will be available account-wide. Any exceptions will be clearly marked.

– Most cosmetic items, including outfits, emotes, namecards, and keyword effects, will be available account-wide. Any exceptions will be clearly marked. Certain Formulas & Tokens – Some formulas and tokens, such as Emblem Unlock Items, Weapon Renaming Cards, and Phantom Cubes, will also be shared.

– Some formulas and tokens, such as Emblem Unlock Items, Weapon Renaming Cards, and Phantom Cubes, will also be shared. Items & equipment – A new Account Depot will be introduced in Eternaland. Players can deposit items here, converting them into Spacetime Backpack items, which can then be transferred between characters using Resource Points.

Why aren’t some assets aggregated in the Once Human Cross-Character Asset sharing?

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Starry Studio)

The devs at Starry Studio opted not to fully aggregate resources like Starchrom and blueprints across all characters. These are tied to individual character playtime, and merging them would create an unfair advantage for players who focus on multiple characters.

Instead, the system ensures that all characters benefit from the progress of the one with the highest Blueprint Collection level. Additionally, players will receive Starchrom compensation based on the combined Blueprint Collection levels of their other characters.

Alongside this major update, Once Human will also roll out optimizations for resource allocation, Deviations, and construction systems. You can expect better control over water and production management, as well as improvements to territory relocation.

