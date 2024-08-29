Once Human patch notes (August 29, 2024): Gather Friends event, optimizations, and more

The Once Human patch for August 29, 2024, brings back the Gather Friends event with even more rewards than before. It also introduces appealing new cosmetics along with numerous optimizations and bug fixes. While this update isn't as extensive as patch 1.1, released earlier this month, the frequent updates incorporating essential changes based on player feedback are highly commendable.

Here's a brief overview of all the latest additions and changes in the Once Human patch for August 29.

All new events in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are the Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024, as provided by the developers:

Gather Friends (Phase 2) event in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Event Period: August 29, 2024 (after maintenance) - September 16, 2024, 6:00 AM

August 29, 2024 (after maintenance) - September 16, 2024, 6:00 AM Invite your friends to join the game using a unique invitation code and play together! When your friends use your invitation code, they will receive a free "Shared Weapon" you have prepared, and you will earn Friendship Points. These points can be exchanged for valuable rewards in the Event Shop.

Please note that invitations and Friendship Points from the first phase will not carry over, but the Event Shop now features even more exciting rewards. Invite your friends now and share the generous prizes!

Also Read: Once Human weapons tier list

All new cosmetic items in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

The final summer update of the year introduces a range of exciting new cosmetic items! Visit the Shop to explore and purchase the following:

Lightforge Loot Crate: Beach Bash will be available starting August 30, 2024, at 10 AM. It includes the Legendary Territory Cosmetics Pack (Sunshine Splash), Legendary Outfit Set (Bubbly Sunshine), Legendary Weapon Skin (Apocalypsis - SOCR), Epic Weapon Skin (Apocalypsis - Baton), Epic Territory Collection (Ocean's Pulse Fountain), and more! Get ready to heat up the beach party!

Reminder: On the first day of the Lightforge Loot Crate: Pyro Glide release, there was an issue with the 10x Draw discount, resulting in 5 extra draws being mistakenly granted. This issue was fixed on the same day. After the update, a compensation package was added to the Lightforge Loot Crate: Pyro Glide shop. Players who did not encounter this issue will receive 5 extra draws. (If you do not see this package, it means your account was affected by the issue and you will not receive the compensation.)

Rare Facility Cosmetics Pack (Modern Simple Life Set) is now available under the Territory category. Get your hands on a large Refrigerator, a new Mailbox, and an Ebony Black Weapon Rack to showcase your awesome home decor!

Various Rare outfit pieces are now available! Mix and match to create your unique look!

Epic Outfit (Human Barricade Academy), (Human Barricade Classroom Theme Pack), Epic Weapon Skin (Abyss Whisper), and various Bundles will be available next week! Abandoned classroom? No entry? Explore it and make it your playground!

All optimizations in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

1) Mod Optimizations in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Players can now filter Mods in their Mod Backpack by parameters such as Core Effect and Attributes. This feature will also be added to the Mod tab in the equipment customization interface in future updates.

Added filter options for Weapon Builds and applicable parts for Armor Mod on the Disassembly Bench tab. Discarded Mods will now appear at the top of the list and will be pre-selected.

2) Climbing/Movement Feedback Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Climbing and vaulting mechanics have been optimized. Players will now prioritize jumping when encountering obstacles. If moving forward and encountering obstructions during jumps and falls (including glides and vault falls), climbing and vaulting will be automatically triggered. The animations for climbing and vaulting have also been refined for smoother and more stable transitions.

3) The Prime War Gameplay Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

In the Prime War, players who remain inactive for a certain period will be forcibly teleported back to their Territory to prevent idling.

Optimized stuttering and performance issues in the Prime War. If these issues persist after the update, please provide feedback through our community or Customer Support.

4) Building Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Adjusted the classification of facilities in the building interface. Production facilities will now display the current buildable quantity (affected by Memetics).

Category Limit Description Optimization:

Decor & Accessories > Furniture

Facilities & Furniture > Functional Facilities

These changes ensure that the descriptions match the actual content.

5) Open World Experience Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Due to adjustments to the Public World, the locations of some Morphic Loot Crates have been changed. Players can still find them near their previous coordinates.

Enhanced the sharing feature for Hales' Moving House. After triggering this weekly event, the location will be marked on the map.

Added three new rare plants in the Pollution Zone: Contaminated Wheat, Contaminated Berries, and Contaminated Aloe Vera. Contaminated plants cannot be consumed but can be converted into a small amount of Acid using the Brewing Barrel. Collecting these plants may yield their seeds. Collecting these plants may yield their seeds.

6) Field Guide Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

The Deviation Archive in the Field Guide now displays Deviations that can be captured in non-current scenarios.

Added a Formula and Building Catalog to the Field Guide, where players can browse most of the formulas they have unlocked and their material costs (some special and paid formulas will not be displayed).

Formulas unlocked before the August 29 update will be recorded with their unlock time and cumulative manufacturing quantity at the time of the update.

7) Whisper Function Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

We have provided more detailed Whisper blocking options. Players can choose to block whisper messages within their Territory or Stronghold by navigating to ESC > System Settings > Game Settings > Gameplay Settings and selecting Whisper Message Settings.

8) System Prompt Optimization in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Based on previous feedback, we have added prompt icons to some options in the Settings menu. You can adjust these settings according to your needs, and the prompts will disappear after viewing.

Read More: All active Once Human Redeem Codes

All bug fixes in Once Human patch notes for August 29, 2024

Bug Fixes

Improved the Aim Assist for controllers.

Enhanced the display of limited-time offers in the Shop.

Adjusted the damage values of the Vultures' self-destruct attack.

Corrected the incorrect Hive status display on Namecards.

Fixed floating vegetation in certain areas.

Fixed occasional crashes related to vegetation loading.

Fixed clipping issues between billboards and walls.

Fixed an issue where enemies remained alive at 0 HP.

Fixed the abnormal shield values of the Bastille Set.

Fixed an issue of fish floating into the sky in specific areas.

Corrected text errors in the Server List.

Enhanced the display of the Core Effect icons for Mods.

Fixed an issue where players were teleported back to the original location when getting on RVs.

Fixed the missing wheat model for Contaminated Wheat.

Fixed an issue where unchoppable trees would appear in Territories.

Added missing descriptions for the canned fish and shellfish recipe.

Fixed blocking issues in Manibus Phase 5.

Fixed an issue where private messages from friends occasionally did not display.

Corrected incorrect sorting in the server name display.

Fixed the visual blurring issue after interacting with the Settlement Access Door.

Corrected the height discrepancy between the Crescent Ceiling and regular Ceiling.

Fixed an issue where the Solar Drill would refresh the Craft Interface.

Fixed the abnormal white light tilt issue with the Grow Light.

Fixed an issue where items placed in the Vehicle Supply Box would reset their durability.

Fixed an issue where Blueprints would occasionally show prompts that they exceeded Territory Range.

Fixed an issue where audio persisted after the microphone was turned off.

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in obstacles while driving.

Fixed an issue where damage from Mini Feaster was not counted in tasks.

Fixed an issue where enemy HP was abnormal in Public Crisis Events with multiple players.

Fixed an issue where Territory Terminal icons did not move with the Terminal.

Corrected error code 204 when crafting and repairing equipment at the Gear Workbench.

Fixed an issue where indicator lights on power towers did not illuminate, making it difficult to determine switch states.

Fixed an issue where disconnecting the controller during a roll would cause continuous movement input.

Fixed the problem where dungeon objectives remained incomplete even after being completed.

Fixed an issue where the display panel of the Test Dummy remained in place after moving the Test Dummy.

Fixed an issue where the model remained after disassembling the Automatic Machine Gun from trucks.

Fixed an issue where materials from non-foundation items were not recovered after moving houses.

Corrected the countdown display error for near-death rescues in Cargo Conquest.

Fixed an issue where dragging the manufacturing list caused item icons to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Memetics could not be unlocked after selecting simplified tasks in Season 2.

Fixed an issue where the health bar for Deviation awaiting secure was displayed in PvP mode.

Fixed an issue where Sanity would always decrease when exposed to Sentinel after using Malt Ale.

Fixed an issue where the Floor Lamp could not be re-selected after moving it using the F key.

Fixed an issue where equipping a gun with special effects caused residual effects after the backpack effect disappeared.

Fixed an issue where rain appeared inside the house upon logging in during rainy weather.

Fixed an issue where closing the map interface before right-clicking for navigation caused the navigation line to display abnormally on the large map.

Fixed an issue where Dr. Teddy could not heal itself after hitting itself in the open world.

Fixed an issue where seeds incorrectly displayed the "insufficient sunlight" icon when there was enough sunlight but insufficient water.

Fixed an issue where the material consumption display was abnormal when carrying Specialization: Precision Refining.

Fixed an error that occurred when clicking the mouse wheel hotkey with an empty Season Progress player data interface.

Fixed an issue where swinging the Resource Detector triggered the sound effect of the previously equipped handheld item.

Fixed an issue where pressing B to enter building mode and then entering a near-death state prevented respawn using the E key.

Fixed an issue where pressing T in the Season Progress interface before settlement redirected to Season Summary and couldn't be closed.

Fixed an issue where the resource tab in Eternaland did not match the 1000 slots available in the Spacetime Backpack.

Fixed an issue where players received an alert that the securement unit was destroyed and Deviations entered the cradle after Season Settlement when entering a new season.

Fixed an issue where [Resonance Mod] caused Crit DMG + Elemental DMG to stack up to 8, and subsequent crits required the buff to reset.

Adjusted the height of the sight on some AK models.

Fixed an issue where the Mask Mod's attack bonus in Fortress Warfare was incorrectly applied.

Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback