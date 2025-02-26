Once Human - Ruby farming guide

Ruby in Once Human is the main resource that you will need to progress in the Crimson Moon reward track in the ongoing Lunar Oracle event. Even though this resource is one of the most important ones in the game during the event, the acquisition rates for it are quite low. Thus, you will require some help to get good stacks of Rubies in Once Human.

In this guide, we have shared everything you must know to farm Ruby in Once Human effectively.

How to farm Ruby in Once Human

Defeating the Treant Boss on Normal

Defeat the Treant to get Rubies (Image via Starry Studio)

Location: Gaia Cliff Monolith

One of the most efficient ways to farm Rubies is by repeatedly challenging the Treant Boss on Normal difficulty at Gaia Cliff Monolith. Each successful run can yield over 40 Rubies, making this method a reliable farming strategy.

Eliminate Tangled Vines: The battle will spawn Tangled Vines that can prolong the fight. A sniper rifle can make short work of them, allowing you to focus on the Treant.

The battle will spawn Tangled Vines that can prolong the fight. A sniper rifle can make short work of them, allowing you to focus on the Treant. Positioning: Find a vantage point to clear obstacles quickly.

Find a vantage point to clear obstacles quickly. Repeat the process: As soon as the Treant is defeated, restart the battle to farm those Rubies in Once Human.

Lunar Oracle Enemy farming

Farm the Lunar enemies to farm rubies (Image via Starry Studio)

During the Lunar Oracle event, enemies can be continuously spawned and defeated for Rubies.

Maximize Gains:

Chop logs: Cutting down trees during this phase will trigger waves of enemy spawns. Defeat enemy waves: Clear the spawned creatures quickly to progress toward the boss enemy. Take down the boss: The final enemy in each wave will be a boss that provides additional Rubies. Repeat the process: After collecting your loot, return to chopping more Logs and reinitiate the fight.

Securement Silo PHI farming

Securement Silo PHI offers another viable way to farm Rubies by triggering Deviant spawns inside the facility.

Farming strategy

Locate the Sacs: These sacs continuously generate Deviant waves when hit.

These sacs continuously generate Deviant waves when hit. Trigger enemy spawns without destroying sacs: Attack but do not fully destroy these sacs; farm the waves.

Attack but do not fully destroy these sacs; farm the waves. Use Turrets: Deploy turrets for automated farming.

Deploy turrets for automated farming. Repeat: Gather the loot and restart.

Rift Anchor exploits

Farming the enemies is a great way to stack rubies (Image via Starry Studio)

Rift Anchors with a high density of normal enemies are another great source of Rubies. By carefully avoiding full completion of the stronghold objectives, you can continuously farm enemy spawns.

Recommended Rift Anchor: Wish Land - West (Vena Fjord Region)

Southern entrance: Entering from the southern gate and heading north leads to a staircase where over 20 zombies spawn close together.

Entering from the southern gate and heading north leads to a staircase where over 20 zombies spawn close together. Deeper enemy spawns: The further inside you go, the more mutated creatures appear.

The further inside you go, the more mutated creatures appear. Loot: Since some enemies drop 2 Rubies at a time, you can easily gather over 50 Rubies per run.

Additional Rift Anchor locations:

Dayton Hospital (5817, -4501) in Evolution’s Call or Manibus scenarios.

in Evolution’s Call or Manibus scenarios. Monolith of Greed (6002, -4803) in Dayton Wetlands, a beginner-friendly region.

Mutated Bus Farming

The Mutated Bus offers a passive way to farm Rubies without requiring a re-log.

How it works:

The bus moves along a fixed path and makes periodic stops.

At each stop, six mutated creatures spawn.

Kill them to farm Rubies.

You can efficiently farm Rubies in Once Human by utilizing these farming strategies.

