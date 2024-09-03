All Once Human Shiny Deviant variations: Unique colors and traits explored

Shiny Deviants in Once Human are unique variations of old Deviants that have been introduced to the title in Season 2. These new variants come with special abilities alongside their regular powers, making them highly valuable. Since you have limited slots for Deviants, having a Shiny instead of a regular one is much more optimal. However, due to their rarity, acquiring them is a major challenge. Obtaining one often requires over a hundred attempts.

This article lists all the known Shiny Deviant variations in Once Human, including their colors and traits. There might be additional variations yet to be discovered, and this list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Disclaimer: Some shiny Deviants have mistranslated in-game descriptions, and players have reported that their special powers differ from those stated. Due to the extreme rarity of these variants, it's difficult to verify the accuracy of these descriptions.

All known Shiny Deviants in Once Human

Shiny Deviants are extremely rare (Image via Starry Studio)

Here are all the known Shiny Deviant variations in Once Human, along with their colors and traits:

Festering Gel - Marine Star (Blue) : Each time you reload, your Weapon or Status DMG is randomly increased.

: Each time you reload, your Weapon or Status DMG is randomly increased. The Digby Bow - Pure Gold (Gold) : The gold variant has a chance to gather additional ores while exploring.

: The gold variant has a chance to gather additional ores while exploring. Growshroom - Extra Large (Same color, larger size) : Increases the Max Mood of this shiny Deviant in Once Human.

: Increases the Max Mood of this shiny Deviant in Once Human. Growshroom - Green Touch (Blue) : This shiny variant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring.

: This shiny variant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring. Extradimensional Cat - Good Fortune (Black) : Increases the Max Mood of this shiny Deviant in Once Human.

: Increases the Max Mood of this shiny Deviant in Once Human. Extradimensional Cat - Heavy Ginger (Orange) : Boosts the Mood Recovery Speed of this Deviant when resting near water.

: Boosts the Mood Recovery Speed of this Deviant when resting near water. Extradimensional Cat (Shiny Variation 3) : This entity has a chance to restore Deviant Power to other Territory Deviants while dormant.

: This entity has a chance to restore Deviant Power to other Territory Deviants while dormant. Festering Gel - Spring Rose (Pink) : Increases healing done during the day, with the effect halved at night.

: Increases healing done during the day, with the effect halved at night. Fetch-A-Lot Bunny - Dark Rebel (Black) : This shiny variant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring.

: This shiny variant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring. Fetch-A-Lot Bunny (Shiny Variation 2) : This Deviant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring.

: This Deviant has a chance to gather Acid while exploring. Butterfly's Emissary - Glistening Blue (Blue) : This shiny Deviant in Once Human increases your Weapon and Status DMG at night, with the effect halved during the day.

: This shiny Deviant in Once Human increases your Weapon and Status DMG at night, with the effect halved during the day. Nutcracker (Shiny Variations): These only drop from the Forsaken Monolith, which will unlock in Phase 4 of the ongoing Seasonal Scenario. No additional information is available on this Deviant yet, as the season is currently in Phase 3.

These variations can be found in the same locations as their original versions but have a much lower drop rate. This makes farming them somewhat impractical, except for collection purposes, as a higher-level regular Deviant is still more useful than a low-level Shiny.

However, Starry Studio has previously mentioned plans to introduce a system that will allow players to fuse low-level Deviants to create a higher-level one. So, the Shiny Deviants are still worth holding onto if you are lucky enough to acquire them.

