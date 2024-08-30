Once Human Specialization tier list

Specializations in Once Human are perks that players acquire through Memetics every five levels, starting at Level 5, with the final one unlocking at the max character level of 50. At each of these levels, you can choose one of four random Specializations, which provide significant bonuses or facility/item blueprints to aid you in your journey through this post-apocalyptic world.

Changing Specializations in Once Human is quite challenging, as the items required to reroll them are either available in limited quantities per phase or are rare drops that are difficult to obtain. So, selecting the best ones as you level up becomes quite essential to your progression in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Memetic Specialization tier list for Once Human: All perks ranked

S-Tier

Trending

The Red Plasma Missiles are essential in defeating the Nightmare Prime War boss, Manibus (Image via Starry Studio)

The Specializations in this tier are highly valuable in the endgame and can be game-changing in certain situations. They are the best perks you can acquire if you get lucky with the RNG.

That said, some of these perks provide facility upgrades that are one-and-done, meaning you can place the upgraded facility at your base and use it for the rest of the game without requiring the Specialization anymore. But, you can still capitalize on the high demand for these facilities by placing them at other players' bases in exchange for resources, items, or currency.

These are the S-Tier Specializations in Once Human:

Specializations Levels Furnace: Precision Refining 5, 10, 15 Super Refinery 5, 10, 15 Disassembly Bench: Careful Disassembly 5, 10, 15 Disassembly Bench: Electronic Recycling 5, 10, 15 Supplies Workbench: Ammo Factory 5, 10, 15 Gear Workbench: Customization 5, 10, 15 Supplies Workbench: Healing Boost 20, 25, 30 Supplies Workbench: Anti-Armor 40, 45, 50 Biomass Missile: Ample Munition 20, 25, 30 Oil Processing 20, 25, 30 Sulfur Chemist 20, 25, 30 Generator Electrical Expert 20, 25, 30 Deviant Power Generator: Stardust Unleased 40, 45, 50 Hydraulic Generator: One with the Tides 40, 45, 50 Electric Furnace: Electrolysis 40, 45, 50 Kitchen Set: Gourmand 40, 45, 50 Red Plasma Rounds 40, 45, 50

A-Tier

The Electronics Grabber is a very useful item (Image via Starry Studio)

The A-Tier Specializations in Once Human can be nearly as useful as the S-Tier ones, but the items or facilities they provide are often available for purchase from other players at a relatively low cost.

Similar to the S-Tier perks, they are also one-and-done. So, if you have to choose between an S or A-Tier perk, it's generally better to go for the former and buy the A-Tier benefits instead.

Here are the A-Tier Specializations in Once Human:

Specializations Levels Backpack Expansion 5, 10, 15 Electronics Grabber 5, 10, 15 Gravel and Log On-the-Go 5, 10, 15 Custom Storage Crate 5, 10, 15 Chef's Knife 5, 10, 15 Harvesting Sickle 5, 10, 15 Gardening Gloves 5, 10, 15 Canned Goods: Mini Canner 20, 25, 30 Iced Treat: Brain Freeze 20, 25, 30 Biomass Generator: Sustained Output 20, 25, 30 Stardust Mining Platform 40, 45, 50 Combo Chipset 20, 25, 30 Precious Metal Refining 20, 25, 30 Solar Drill 20, 25, 30 Electric Drill: Treasure Hunter 20, 25, 30 Portable Fridge 20, 25, 30

Also Read: Once Human weapons tier list

B-Tier

You can purchase the Compost Bin from a player (Image via Starry Studio)

The B-Tier Specializations in Once Human allows you to craft some good quality-of-life items and facilities, but they are not essential or game-changing. These perks are worth picking if there aren't any better options available or if you have already acquired the higher-tier items and only need these remaining ones.

The following are the B-Tier Specializations:

Specializations Levels Compost Bin 5, 10, 15 Stove: Long-Term Storage 5, 10, 15 Portable Rainwater Collection System 5, 10, 15 Stone Structures: Intense Defense 20, 25, 30 Improved Compound Fertilizer 20, 25, 30 Furnace: Sintering 20, 25, 30 Electric Furnace: Efficiency Lover 20, 25, 30 Portable MG Turret: Barrage of Bullets 20, 25, 30 Solar Generator: Photon Power 20, 25, 30 Stardust Water Pump 20, 25, 30 Adrenaline Shot: Phoenix 20, 25, 30 Scout Drone: Invisible Hunter 40, 45, 50 Stardust Regulator 40, 45, 50 Stardust Barrier: Hold the Line 40, 45, 50 Stardust Dish: Shell Break 40, 45, 50 Crystal Transformation 40, 45, 50 Rare Crystal Set 40, 45, 50 Art of Stardust Decay 40, 45, 50 Lucky Logging Platform 40, 45, 50

C-Tier

The C-Tier perks are barely useful in the endgame (Image via Starry Studio)

The Specializations in this tier might be useful in specific niche scenarios, but their bonuses are mostly ineffective and only help add some flavor to your gameplay.

The C-Tier Specializations are the following:

Specializations Levels Pickaxe: Moonlight Mining 5, 10, 15 Pickaxe: Forest Foe 5, 10, 15 Explosive Sack 5, 10, 15 Throwing Dagger: Bullseye 5, 10, 15 Activated Carbon Filter 5, 10, 15 Portable Diving Gear 5, 10, 15 Roasted & Dried: Low and Slow 5, 10, 15 Wood Structures: Tough Plant 5, 10, 15 Basic Defense: Battle-Hardened 5, 10, 15 Flamethrower Trap: Scorching Blast 5, 10, 15 Robotics Facility: Skilled Mechanician 5, 10, 15 Explosive On-the-Go 5, 10, 15 Jump Booster 5, 10, 15 Bed: A Place to Call Home 5, 10, 15 Chainsaw: Chainsaw Horror Show 20, 25, 30 Portable Updraft Cannon 20, 25, 30 Synthesis Bench: Recycle & Reuse 20, 25, 30 Updraft Cannon: Gravity Lite 20, 25, 30 Gravitational Grip: Bonds of Guidance 20, 25, 30 Shotgun Turret: Volley Fire 20, 25, 30 Explosive Throwables: Echo Blast 20, 25, 30 Claymore Mine: Warrior's Resolve 20, 25, 30 Spectral Cloak 40, 45, 50 Gold Pickaxe and Silver Pickaxe 40, 45, 50 Reinforced Structures: Healing Defense 40, 45, 50 Nalcott Easter Egg 40, 45, 50 Gold Knife 40, 45, 50 Gatling Cannon: Power Blast 40, 45, 50 High Power Rocket Warhead 40, 45, 50 Ultra Grenade 40, 45, 50 Lightning Impulse Regulator 40, 45, 50 Rifle Turret: Two Birds One Stone 40, 45, 50

Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback