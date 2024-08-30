  • home icon
Once Human Specialization tier list

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Aug 30, 2024 14:55 IST
Specializations in Once Human
Once Human Specialization tier list (Image via Starry Studio)

Specializations in Once Human are perks that players acquire through Memetics every five levels, starting at Level 5, with the final one unlocking at the max character level of 50. At each of these levels, you can choose one of four random Specializations, which provide significant bonuses or facility/item blueprints to aid you in your journey through this post-apocalyptic world.

Changing Specializations in Once Human is quite challenging, as the items required to reroll them are either available in limited quantities per phase or are rare drops that are difficult to obtain. So, selecting the best ones as you level up becomes quite essential to your progression in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Memetic Specialization tier list for Once Human: All perks ranked

S-Tier

The Red Plasma Missiles are essential in defeating the Nightmare Prime War boss, Manibus (Image via Starry Studio)
The Red Plasma Missiles are essential in defeating the Nightmare Prime War boss, Manibus (Image via Starry Studio)

The Specializations in this tier are highly valuable in the endgame and can be game-changing in certain situations. They are the best perks you can acquire if you get lucky with the RNG.

That said, some of these perks provide facility upgrades that are one-and-done, meaning you can place the upgraded facility at your base and use it for the rest of the game without requiring the Specialization anymore. But, you can still capitalize on the high demand for these facilities by placing them at other players' bases in exchange for resources, items, or currency.

These are the S-Tier Specializations in Once Human:

SpecializationsLevels
Furnace: Precision Refining5, 10, 15
Super Refinery5, 10, 15
Disassembly Bench: Careful Disassembly5, 10, 15
Disassembly Bench: Electronic Recycling5, 10, 15
Supplies Workbench: Ammo Factory5, 10, 15
Gear Workbench: Customization5, 10, 15
Supplies Workbench: Healing Boost20, 25, 30
Supplies Workbench: Anti-Armor40, 45, 50
Biomass Missile: Ample Munition20, 25, 30
Oil Processing20, 25, 30
Sulfur Chemist20, 25, 30
Generator Electrical Expert20, 25, 30
Deviant Power Generator: Stardust Unleased40, 45, 50
Hydraulic Generator: One with the Tides40, 45, 50
Electric Furnace: Electrolysis40, 45, 50
Kitchen Set: Gourmand40, 45, 50
Red Plasma Rounds40, 45, 50

A-Tier

The Electronics Grabber is a very useful item (Image via Starry Studio)
The Electronics Grabber is a very useful item (Image via Starry Studio)

The A-Tier Specializations in Once Human can be nearly as useful as the S-Tier ones, but the items or facilities they provide are often available for purchase from other players at a relatively low cost.

Similar to the S-Tier perks, they are also one-and-done. So, if you have to choose between an S or A-Tier perk, it's generally better to go for the former and buy the A-Tier benefits instead.

Here are the A-Tier Specializations in Once Human:

SpecializationsLevels
Backpack Expansion5, 10, 15
Electronics Grabber5, 10, 15
Gravel and Log On-the-Go5, 10, 15
Custom Storage Crate5, 10, 15
Chef's Knife5, 10, 15
Harvesting Sickle5, 10, 15
Gardening Gloves5, 10, 15
Canned Goods: Mini Canner20, 25, 30
Iced Treat: Brain Freeze20, 25, 30
Biomass Generator: Sustained Output20, 25, 30
Stardust Mining Platform40, 45, 50
Combo Chipset20, 25, 30
Precious Metal Refining20, 25, 30
Solar Drill20, 25, 30
Electric Drill: Treasure Hunter20, 25, 30
Portable Fridge20, 25, 30

Also Read: Once Human weapons tier list

B-Tier

You can purchase the Compost Bin from a player (Image via Starry Studio)
You can purchase the Compost Bin from a player (Image via Starry Studio)

The B-Tier Specializations in Once Human allows you to craft some good quality-of-life items and facilities, but they are not essential or game-changing. These perks are worth picking if there aren't any better options available or if you have already acquired the higher-tier items and only need these remaining ones.

The following are the B-Tier Specializations:

SpecializationsLevels
Compost Bin5, 10, 15
Stove: Long-Term Storage5, 10, 15
Portable Rainwater Collection System5, 10, 15
Stone Structures: Intense Defense20, 25, 30
Improved Compound Fertilizer20, 25, 30
Furnace: Sintering20, 25, 30
Electric Furnace: Efficiency Lover20, 25, 30
Portable MG Turret: Barrage of Bullets20, 25, 30
Solar Generator: Photon Power20, 25, 30
Stardust Water Pump20, 25, 30
Adrenaline Shot: Phoenix20, 25, 30
Scout Drone: Invisible Hunter40, 45, 50
Stardust Regulator40, 45, 50
Stardust Barrier: Hold the Line40, 45, 50
Stardust Dish: Shell Break40, 45, 50
Crystal Transformation40, 45, 50
Rare Crystal Set40, 45, 50
Art of Stardust Decay40, 45, 50
Lucky Logging Platform40, 45, 50

C-Tier

The C-Tier perks are barely useful in the endgame (Image via Starry Studio)
The C-Tier perks are barely useful in the endgame (Image via Starry Studio)

The Specializations in this tier might be useful in specific niche scenarios, but their bonuses are mostly ineffective and only help add some flavor to your gameplay.

The C-Tier Specializations are the following:

SpecializationsLevels
Pickaxe: Moonlight Mining5, 10, 15
Pickaxe: Forest Foe5, 10, 15
Explosive Sack5, 10, 15
Throwing Dagger: Bullseye5, 10, 15
Activated Carbon Filter5, 10, 15
Portable Diving Gear5, 10, 15
Roasted & Dried: Low and Slow5, 10, 15
Wood Structures: Tough Plant5, 10, 15
Basic Defense: Battle-Hardened5, 10, 15
Flamethrower Trap: Scorching Blast5, 10, 15
Robotics Facility: Skilled Mechanician5, 10, 15
Explosive On-the-Go5, 10, 15
Jump Booster5, 10, 15
Bed: A Place to Call Home5, 10, 15
Chainsaw: Chainsaw Horror Show20, 25, 30
Portable Updraft Cannon20, 25, 30
Synthesis Bench: Recycle & Reuse20, 25, 30
Updraft Cannon: Gravity Lite20, 25, 30
Gravitational Grip: Bonds of Guidance20, 25, 30
Shotgun Turret: Volley Fire20, 25, 30
Explosive Throwables: Echo Blast20, 25, 30
Claymore Mine: Warrior's Resolve20, 25, 30
Spectral Cloak40, 45, 50
Gold Pickaxe and Silver Pickaxe40, 45, 50
Reinforced Structures: Healing Defense40, 45, 50
Nalcott Easter Egg40, 45, 50
Gold Knife40, 45, 50
Gatling Cannon: Power Blast 40, 45, 50
High Power Rocket Warhead40, 45, 50
Ultra Grenade40, 45, 50
Lightning Impulse Regulator40, 45, 50
Rifle Turret: Two Birds One Stone40, 45, 50

