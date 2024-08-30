Once Human Specialization tier list

Specializations in Once Human are perks that players acquire through Memetics every five levels, starting at Level 5, with the final one unlocking at the max character level of 50. At each of these levels, you can choose one of four random Specializations, which provide significant bonuses or facility/item blueprints to aid you in your journey through this post-apocalyptic world.
Changing Specializations in Once Human is quite challenging, as the items required to reroll them are either available in limited quantities per phase or are rare drops that are difficult to obtain. So, selecting the best ones as you level up becomes quite essential to your progression in the game.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Memetic Specialization tier list for Once Human: All perks ranked
S-Tier
The Specializations in this tier are highly valuable in the endgame and can be game-changing in certain situations. They are the best perks you can acquire if you get lucky with the RNG.
That said, some of these perks provide facility upgrades that are one-and-done, meaning you can place the upgraded facility at your base and use it for the rest of the game without requiring the Specialization anymore. But, you can still capitalize on the high demand for these facilities by placing them at other players' bases in exchange for resources, items, or currency.
These are the S-Tier Specializations in Once Human:
Specializations
Levels
Furnace: Precision Refining
5, 10, 15
Super Refinery
5, 10, 15
Disassembly Bench: Careful Disassembly
5, 10, 15
Disassembly Bench: Electronic Recycling
5, 10, 15
Supplies Workbench: Ammo Factory
5, 10, 15
Gear Workbench: Customization
5, 10, 15
Supplies Workbench: Healing Boost
20, 25, 30
Supplies Workbench: Anti-Armor
40, 45, 50
Biomass Missile: Ample Munition
20, 25, 30
Oil Processing
20, 25, 30
Sulfur Chemist
20, 25, 30
Generator Electrical Expert
20, 25, 30
Deviant Power Generator: Stardust Unleased
40, 45, 50
Hydraulic Generator: One with the Tides
40, 45, 50
Electric Furnace: Electrolysis
40, 45, 50
Kitchen Set: Gourmand
40, 45, 50
Red Plasma Rounds
40, 45, 50
A-Tier
The A-Tier Specializations in Once Human can be nearly as useful as the S-Tier ones, but the items or facilities they provide are often available for purchase from other players at a relatively low cost.
Similar to the S-Tier perks, they are also one-and-done. So, if you have to choose between an S or A-Tier perk, it's generally better to go for the former and buy the A-Tier benefits instead.
Here are the A-Tier Specializations in Once Human:
The B-Tier Specializations in Once Human allows you to craft some good quality-of-life items and facilities, but they are not essential or game-changing. These perks are worth picking if there aren't any better options available or if you have already acquired the higher-tier items and only need these remaining ones.
The following are the B-Tier Specializations:
Specializations
Levels
Compost Bin
5, 10, 15
Stove: Long-Term Storage
5, 10, 15
Portable Rainwater Collection System
5, 10, 15
Stone Structures: Intense Defense
20, 25, 30
Improved Compound Fertilizer
20, 25, 30
Furnace: Sintering
20, 25, 30
Electric Furnace: Efficiency Lover
20, 25, 30
Portable MG Turret: Barrage of Bullets
20, 25, 30
Solar Generator: Photon Power
20, 25, 30
Stardust Water Pump
20, 25, 30
Adrenaline Shot: Phoenix
20, 25, 30
Scout Drone: Invisible Hunter
40, 45, 50
Stardust Regulator
40, 45, 50
Stardust Barrier: Hold the Line
40, 45, 50
Stardust Dish: Shell Break
40, 45, 50
Crystal Transformation
40, 45, 50
Rare Crystal Set
40, 45, 50
Art of Stardust Decay
40, 45, 50
Lucky Logging Platform
40, 45, 50
C-Tier
The Specializations in this tier might be useful in specific niche scenarios, but their bonuses are mostly ineffective and only help add some flavor to your gameplay.