Once Human x Palworld crossover release date, and everything we know

The Once Human x Palworld crossover was not expected, but it soon becoming one of the most anticiapted collaborations in gaming. Barely a few months after the Tides of Terraria, it is clear that the developers have plans that have been in motion for a while.

Although details regarding the Once Human x Palworld crossover are limited, we do know a few takeaway points based on what can be seen in the trailer. That said, here is everything we know.

Once Human x Palworld Crossover: Everything we know

Start Date

The crossover will start on October 30, 2025 (Image via Starry Studio | Pocket Pair)

Based on the official timeline mentioned, the Once Human x Palworld Crossover will commence on October 30, 2025. The exact release time for the update is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, much like Tides of Terraria, this will likely be a permanent addition to the game, but this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Content To Be Expected

Once Human x Palworld is going to be weird, but in a good way(Image via Starry Studio | Pocket Pair)

Based on what can be observed in the teaser, several Pals can be confirmed to make an appearance in Once Human. There will likely be other Pals as well, but we do not know the full list at the moment. Expect a few more unconfirmed Pals and maybe even new ones to be part of the crossover.

The update is also slated to introduce an “Innovative Transformation System." It would allow players to use special items to transform into Pals and explore the world from a new perspective. This would likely come with its own set of challenges, but should be entertaining nonetheless.

There will also be a new scenario called “Deviation: Survive, Capture, Preserve.” This has already gone live as of writing this, and the full launch for the same will occur on October 30, 2025, when the crossover debuts. There is also talk of cosmetics that will be part of the collaborations, as well as other in-game items.

That's about everything we know about the Once Human x Palworld collaboration. We can expect a more details blog to be released next month or in the upcoming week.

