What's coming in Once Human's September 2025 update?

The developers of Once Human published an extensive FAQ on September 4, 2025, with detailed explanations of upcoming changes and fixes to the game. Most of these updates will address problems across several features while introducing new systems, which are scheduled for September, October, and beyond.

In this article, we will break down the confirmed features and fixes and discuss when they will be released.

Visional Wheel - Lunar Oracle update

Updates will be made to both combat and the base-building systems in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The Lunar Oracle feature was extremely popular among players, and so it's making its return with a full upgrade. This version will introduce new gameplay features and content, allowing players to experience fresh content in the current systems rather than rehashing older ones.

Building limit increased in Once Human

One of the best parts of Once Human is its base-building capability, and it's getting a major update on its QOL with a higher building limit. Larger structures allow players to have more creative building freedom but can drastically reduce the game’s loading performance and server resource demands.

The developers at Starry Studio are testing out the issues regarding loading and server instability. The updated feature is set to drop by December 2025, which will allow players to build relatively more than they can as of now.

Class adjustments (September 11 update)

The upcoming September 11, 2025, update is set to fix practical gameplay issues. Here are the points discussed by the developers at Starry Studio:

Gardner: Players will now be able to connect Greenhouse Cores to Pipes, allowing for automatic action and cutting down frequent repetitive manual tasks. Greenhouse cores are now more versatile and can use both boiled and purified water, making them more accessible.

Players will now be able to connect Greenhouse Cores to Pipes, allowing for automatic action and cutting down frequent repetitive manual tasks. Greenhouse cores are now more versatile and can use both boiled and purified water, making them more accessible. Chef: Single-item crafting has always been a problem, making it almost a hassle. With the upcoming update, players will now be able to craft items in bulk once the recipe is unlocked.

Single-item crafting has always been a problem, making it almost a hassle. With the upcoming update, players will now be able to craft items in bulk once the recipe is unlocked. Beastmaster: Once Human faced multiple issues with its companion system; one such issue was that larger companions (bears and wolves) occasionally blocked player bullets, causing disadvantages in combat as well as resource loss. The upcoming update fixes the problem for PvE; PvP still remains unchanged.

These updates will allow for a much better Quality of Life (QOL) and fluidity of gameplay without having to follow up on repeated tasks.

New addition to Eternaland

Eternaland is one of the core systems for players to have a creative and social space in Once Human, but it has been disappointing to most players. According to the developers, Eternaland will be getting a new custom mode in late October 2025.

A custom mode can potentially give players more control over how they use Eternaland, making it a more versatile system.

Cosmetics update

Players who have missed a cosmetic drop will now be able to acquire them, as confirmed by the developers at Starry Studio.

Dream Waltz will make a return before October 1, 2025. The format will follow a "Choose 1 of 3" system, allowing players to pick whichever cosmetic they might have missed previously.

will make a return before October 1, 2025. The format will follow a "Choose 1 of 3" system, allowing players to pick whichever cosmetic they might have missed previously. Lightforge Loot Crates will also make a comeback in September and will include fan-favorite sets like the Youthful Glory, making them highly anticipated.

Fashion personalization settings

Players have been demanding more control over fashion effects. According to the developers, players will now be able to mix and match specific effects rather than the previous all-or-nothing toggle system. Although the new system will be restrained under specific limits to lower server load and performance, it will give players versatility when it comes to fashion choices.

Securement Box skins update

Securement Box skins have been limited to a few options as of now, but the developers have confirmed that more cosmetics are in development at Starry Studio. New cosmetics/skins will bring in much more visual variety in Once Human.

Updates on new Deviations

Multiple new and Modified Deviations will be introduced in the upcoming months (Image via Starry Studio)

New Morphed Deviations

The September 25, 2025, update of Once Human will include the new Morphed Deviations. These new Deviations will allow players to experiment further with their playstyles, rather than being stuck with the current pool of Morphed Deviants.

New Electric-type Deviation

The developers at Starry Studio have confirmed that the October 2025 update will include a new Electric-type Deviation, and it will not be the only one. Deviations act as a major part of player progression in Once Human, and having the ability to pick from a massive pool of Deviants makes builds much more unique and enjoyable.

Updated combat system

Newer weapons

A new weapon will also be included with the September 25 update. There aren't any further details as of now, but they are expected when the teaser drops for the new update. New weapons are crucial, as they give players fresh options to play with in both PvP and PvE scenarios.

Weapon mod system

The current weapon modification system is being overhauled at Starry Studio. The first few stages of the system will be tested out in an offline co-development event on September 14, 2025.

Player feedback will shape how the system turns out. Weapon modification is critical to customization and build depth in Once Human. A well-developed modification system will benefit players in both PvP and PvE.

Long-awaited first-person mode update

Ever since Once Human launched, players have demanded a first-person mode in the game. The developers at Starry Studio have confirmed that the first-person mode is in development. Although no release date was confirmed by the development team behind Once Human, if and when the first-person mode debuts, it will significantly change how Once Human is experienced.

Summary

Date Updates September 11, 2025 Class fixes for Gardener, Chef, and Beastmaster and additional optimizations across the board September 14, 2025 First player testing event for new weapon modification system September 25, 2025 New weapon release and the Morphed Deviations added to Once Human Late September Lightforge Loot Crate rerun schedule announced Late October 2025 Eternaland’s new custom mode launch October 2025 Electric-type Deviation release along with other new Deviations December 2025 Building limit increase update

Players can expect both immediate and long-term fixes from the September 2025 update. The upcoming months will see multiple updates and fixes from Starry Studio while new systems get tested for launch on a later date.

