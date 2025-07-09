Once Human: When is console release planned for PS5 and Xbox?

Once Human is perhaps one of the strangest F2P MMOs at that moment, and that's a good thing. For those looking to have fun with friends in a Stranger Things and The Mist-inspired setting, look no further. It's currently available only on PC and mobile, but that's all about to change soon.

Starry Studio plans to release Once Human on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2026. The title can currently be wish-listed on the respective platforms' pages.

Here's more information from Wudi, the game's Chief Designer.

"Once Human plans to launch globally on Xbox" - Wudi announces the console version of the game

Wudi, in a video that was uploaded to Xbox's YouTube channel, shared some information about the console version of Once Human coming in 2026.

Here's a brief overview of the revelations:

Console launch in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The reservation program for the console version was announced (details are limited).

Cross-play is confirmed for all platforms.

The console version of the game will launch with the latest update(s) in due time.

Here's what Wudi had to say about the console version and the future of the game:

"I'm really happy to get together with all of you on this special day. We've been discussing cross-platform gaming. Currently, Once Human has achieved this between mobile and PC. The next platform we are working towards is, as you might have guessed, consoles."

The console version of the title is only coming in 2026, but the positive reception on Steam, which currently (July 9, 2025) stands at 74% from 136,000* reviews, makes it easy to see the potential of things.

With the Endless Dream update now live, there's a lot of content for players to try. Once the game launches on the console as an F2P MMO, the player base will expand exponentially.

Wudi went on to say:

"I'm excited to announce that Once Human is in development for a console version, which will soon be available on console platforms. Once Human plans to launch globally on Xbox."

In addition to the console launch being announced, the reservation program for the console version (likely referring to playtesting or BETA access) has also been revealed. Information about this remains limited at the time being.

Wudi ended the announcement by saying:

"In the future, the console version will allow account cross-play with other platforms, and it will also catch up with their version updates."

It's safe to say that the console version has a long development road ahead, but it's on track. We can expect a release date to be shared sometime in 2026.

