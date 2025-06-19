Once Human: Custom Private servers, explained

With the introduction of update v1.6.3 to Once Human, v1.0 for Custom Private servers will be going live. This will allow you to experience the game as you see fit, with rules laid out as per your discretion. You'll be able to invite friends and play unhindered, and have the world of Once Human all to yourself and your party.

With the latest update, a few changes have been made to Custom Private servers as well. The developers have improved the overall QOL for the servers and have introduced many changes. Here's what's new according to the devs:

We've increased the number of servers available for purchase on the web. If they sell out, we'll announce a restock schedule.

To provide more character customization options, we've enabled the Shop, Lightforge Loot Crates, Battle Pass, and other premium features on custom servers. Additionally, premium cosmetics are now shared between official and custom servers.

That said, there are a lot of rules in place, and knowing them will help you decide if purchasing a Custom Private server in Once Human is worth it. Here's more on the topic at hand.

Once Human rules for Custom Private servers

Now that you know what Custom Private servers are, you might be wondering what you can or cannot do on them. Before you dive into details, you'll be happy to know that you'll be able to share items and XP between official and Custom Private servers. Here's everything you need to know:

Your Crystgin, Lightforge Gems, Lightforge Ingots, Lightforge Relics, and Silver Keys are shared between official and custom servers. You can use these currencies to purchase or redeem premium cosmetics on custom servers. Your Lightforge Loot Crate guarantee counter, draw history, and discounted Lightforge Ingot purchase limits are shared between official and custom servers. All premium cosmetics are shared between official and custom servers. Fashion items and furniture formulas obtained through the Shop, Lightforge Loot Crates, or the Battle Pass can be used on custom servers. Likewise, any premium cosmetics obtained through these means can also be used on official servers. Your Battle Pass is shared between official and custom servers, including its edition, level, and reward claim progress. Cosmetics and Silver Keys obtained through the Battle Pass can be used on both official and custom servers. The amount of Battle Pass Exp gained on a custom server is affected by the server's parameters. Once purchased, Meta Pass privileges are available on both official and custom servers. Note that the Starshine Coffer guarantee is tracked separately for official and custom servers.

That's everything you need to know about Once Human's Custom Private servers and what they'll offer. If you feel the need for a dedicated experience to enjoy this MMO, this may be what you've been waiting for. Otherwise, playing the game on an official server will suffice.

