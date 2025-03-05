Once Human: How will Permanent Servers work?

Once Human is about to undergo a major shift with the introduction of Permanent Servers on March 13, 2025. This change will be the end of seasonal resets, which means you will be allowed to retain your progress indefinitely. Other than the permanent servers, the developers are planning some other new changes for the game they may issue in the next update.

If you're wondering what this means for your character, progress, and the game’s future, this guide shares everything you need to know about the Permanent Servers in Once Human.

What are Permanent Servers in Once Human?

Official gameplay promo (Image via Starry Studio)

Permanent Servers are servers that don’t reset or disappear at the end of a season. Previously, Once Human followed a seasonal model where progress would be wiped periodically. Now, you can invest time into your characters without the fear of losing everything when a new season starts.

All public servers will automatically convert into Permanent Servers. This transition will take around two hours, during which servers will be inaccessible. Players who have logged in within the past 30 days will retain their characters, levels, materials, and social connections.

However, inactive players—those who haven't logged in for over 30 days—will have their characters removed by default. The developers are considering extending this grace period to 180 days.

Older servers will not receive new seasonal updates such as region modifications, seasonal challenges, and changes to the Visional Wheel system. Instead, new servers launched after March 13, 2025, will include all these new updates.

That said, Permanent Servers won’t be entirely static. They will still receive optimizations and improvements, including new building materials, farming and ranching updates, weapon balance changes, and bug fixes. Additionally, servers with the Visional Wheel tag will continue rotating themes even after conversion.

Server Merging and Scenarios

Official gameplay promo (Image via Starry Studio)

Servers with the same region and scenario type may be merged in the future, allowing players to explore different worlds within the same permanent server. This feature is expected by Q2 2025. Additionally, scenarios will come in two forms: with or without Visional Will features. Servers tagged with the Blood Moon Visional Will will retain these mechanics, while others will function without them.

The developers have also shared the need for fresh gameplay in Once Human, which is why they are planning new scenarios, optimizations, and PvE content to keep things engaging.

