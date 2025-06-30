Once Human: Endless Dream Scenario mechanics, explained

The Endless Dream is a new Scenario for Once Human's 2.0 update. Currently available in early access, it will be the main theme of the upcoming update. It features a new threat to Nalcott, and is transforming the entire map by creating Dream Zones, making the area inhabitable. Your mission is to keep them at bay.

Ad

This guide will explain all the in-game mechanics for the Endless Dream Scenario in Once Human.

What is the Endless Dream Scenario in Once Human?

Miss Memory will introduce you to Dream Zones (Image via Starry Studio)

The Nalcott, as you know, is changing, and the culprits behind it are the Dreamers. Your journey begins after you encounter Miss Memory, who needs your help fighting these anomalies.

Ad

Trending

Inside the map, you’ll notice new markers. These are the Dream Zones that you need to cleanse, which can be done by entering them and destroying the Nightmare Tubes. However, things aren't going to be easy.

Upon entering a Dream Zone, you’ll encounter one of three changes that it can make to the environment. Along with that, there will be modifiers that affect the enemies inside the zone.

These environmental changes include:

Ad

1) Lightning Strikes

Lightning inside a Dream Zone in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The weather in the Dream Zone becomes unstable, creating random Lightning Strikes. One hit is enough to take anyone out. However, it is the safest out of all three anomalies you can get inside a Dream Zone.

Ad

Since the Lightning Strikes are RNG, the best way to avoid them is to keep moving. If you’re dying to lightning, it’s probably time to move to another Zone.

2) Explosions

Explosion area inside a Dream Zone (Image via Starry Studio)

The explosion modifier will explode enemies you take down and the Deviations you recall in an AoE damage. You can use this to your advantage by taking down enemies by recalling Deviations near them.

Ad

Apart from the exploding enemies, there will also be random explosions throughout the affected zone. These are easy to spot as the explosion occurs after a visual cue, but you’ll need to move quickly.

3) Eternal Night

Eternal Night inside a Dream Zone (Image via Starry Studio)

This modifier restricts your render distance while also applying Confusion stacks that deal damage over time. Together, these can be lethal as the more stacks of Confusion you have, the more damage you’ll take.

Ad

To counter the DoT, you’ll need to find Nightmare Light Source, which will reset your Confusion. If you have enough Ciphers, unlock the Reality Anchor Node to gain access to Nightmare Lantern. Crafting them will give you better resistance to Confusion.

Also Read: Once Human 2.0 (Endless Dream) release date and all known features

How to clear Dream Zones in Once Human

Omen are connected to Nightmare Zones in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

Dream Zones can be found spread throughout the map and come in two forms, each containing a different type of boss. These are Nightmare Zones and Omen Zones, with the latter being much more difficult.

Ad

Each Omen contains an Eternal Dreamer, while the Nightmare contains Deep Dreamers. If you click on either of the Dream Zones on the map, it will highlight all the connected bosses and mini-bosses that you need to spawn and defeat.

Clocks inside Dream Zones will give Sand of Clarity (Image via Starry Studio)

To spawn bosses within a Dream Zone, you’ll need to farm the Sand of Clarity. This item can be acquired by collecting the clocks around the zone or defeating certain enemies. Once you have the required amount, you’ll be able to spawn the boss for a fight.

Ad

You can go and fight the Deep Dreamers directly, but chances are the boss will be much higher level than you. Unless other players can help carry you through the encounter, we don’t recommend going for the Omens or even the Nightmares.

The main goal should be leveling up and acquiring better weapons. Each Dream Zone will display the enemy level on the map. Find out which one is close to your level and try to clear that zone. Alternatively, use the global chat to find other players doing the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More