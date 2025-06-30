Once Human 2.0 (Endless Dream) release date and all known features

The upcoming update for Once Human brings a new PvE scenario called the Endless Dream, which transforms parts of the environment across the entire map. The game mode was made available as early access, but the official release is on July 3, 2025, alongside the launch of the Once Human version 2.0.

This article will cover all the features coming with the 2.0 update, along with details about the new Endless Dream scenario.

All known features coming with Once Human 2.0 update

Version 2.0 for Once Human is a major update that is set to bring many changes to the game. These include new scenarios, bug fixes, new additions, and a lot more. The complete details will be revealed in the patch notes, but the devs have already listed some of the biggest features.

New Profession system

The game is ditching its Memetic Specialization system for a new Profession system. These are similar to character classes, with each featuring a different set of skills. At launch, the game will have three character classes to choose from:

Chef

Chef Profession (Image via Starry Studio)

The Chef is all about food and providing buffs. They start with a Campfire Stove, which can be placed outside the home territory for making food. The stove does not require fuel to work; all you need to do is mix ingredients and cook something.

The Chef is also not limited to recipes. Creative Cooking allows you to mix any ingredients to create unique dishes. Consuming these unique dishes provides stacking buffs.

Gardener

Gardener Profession (Image via Starry Studio)

If you like farming, the Gardener is something you may want to explore. This Profession allows you to graft crops with biomechanical parts. These create a biomechanical plant that aids you in combat, as well as produces and gathers resources.

Gardeners start with a Portable Planter Box that allows the collection of biomechanical crops or cultivating seeds. Lastly, they can also manipulate crop growth environments, which will synergize with the new soil fertility feature.

Beastmaster

Beastmaster Profession (Image via Starry Studio)

The Beastmaster, as the name suggests, can make use of different animals for different tasks. To do that, you must link an animal with the Beast Whistle. The game will provide three starting animals to choose from: a bear, a wolf, and a boar.

These beasts can fight alongside you or do small tasks. Any linked beast can be swapped at the base. Another huge benefit of a Beastmaster is that wild animals will not attack or flee when approached.

If you are already playing a character, the game will provide you with a Profession token after the update. There are also a few limitations, though; for example, the new system isn’t available in the Raid Zone, and the 2.0 update will not have the option to change Profession.

Once Human Raidzone and Endless Dream

Once Human Raidzones (Image via Starry Studio)

Another major highlight of the update is the new scenarios: Raidzone and Endless Dream. Both were launched in early access and will be integrated with the 2.0 update.

Raidzone is an unrestricted PvP area where everyone enters without supplies. Everything is done after you enter the zone as you defend yourself against other players. You can team up with others for a better survival chance since going offline does not save you from enemy attacks.

Endless Dream is for those who love PvE, especially co-op, as the scenarios can pair a lot of players together. The entire map will have areas affected by Dreamers. Once you enter them, your goal here is to clean areas affected by Dreamers within a time limit.

These are some of the biggest feature updates coming to Once Human. As mentioned, the complete list of changes and improvements is yet to be revealed. For more details, you must wait a few more days for the patch notes.

